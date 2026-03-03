Facebook Pixel Code
Lloyds Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

LLOYDS ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of Lloyds Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.88 Closed
-2.48₹ -1.27
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Lloyds Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.18₹50.98
₹49.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.54₹86.83
₹49.88
Open Price
₹49.50
Prev. Close
₹51.15
Volume
1,77,125

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Lloyds Enterprises has gained 83.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.81%.

Lloyds Enterprises’s current P/E of 27.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Lloyds Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.63-15.86-10.21-31.1433.1094.3781.11
Adani Enterprises		-2.71-3.56-3.00-4.263.465.2318.98
MMTC		-4.88-8.550.46-9.2620.1322.534.14
SG Mart		9.3828.7335.7142.7444.66187.86148.22
MSTC		-0.42-1.13-6.78-6.445.4118.047.52
BN Agrochem		-7.41-15.17-28.74-24.6690.2581.6173.85
Shankara Buildpro		-2.9016.6013.2213.2213.224.232.52
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.89-4.26-12.05-3.5183.9871.0652.95
TCC Concept		-1.89-1.75-9.93-20.92-4.29198.2792.65
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.31-5.48-1.003.2517.2212.388.06
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33101.242,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.0844.27214.501,996.672,520.83210.5697.37
Hexa Tradex		-1.16-1.19-4.96-12.87-27.170.9017.49
Hardwyn India		1.647.054.1529.2539.122.1542.17
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.873.32-15.21-27.73-12.5830.649.52
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-5.80-28.06-33.84-24.64-12.934.32
SMT Engineering		8.2242.69207.53924.484,113.10308.77132.75
State Trading Corporation Of India		-4.43-8.19-2.29-5.214.5215.182.83
Oswal Agro Mills		-6.49-15.52-25.91-43.52-25.0213.0431.95
BMW Ventures		-2.95-1.33-3.05-23.07-23.07-8.37-5.11

Over the last one year, Lloyds Enterprises has gained 33.10% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), SG Mart (44.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Lloyds Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).

Lloyds Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Lloyds Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.9753.15
1055.0954.37
2057.155.81
5059.8158.22
10061.7360.51
20065.3560.24

Lloyds Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lloyds Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.08%, FII holding fell to 0.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Lloyds Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 10, 2026, 12:37 AM ISTLloyds Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Feb 09, 2026, 8:49 PM ISTLloyds Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 09, 2026, 8:08 PM ISTLloyds Enterprises - Investor Presentation For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025.
Feb 09, 2026, 8:03 PM ISTLloyds Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Feb 09, 2026, 7:59 PM ISTLloyds Enterprises - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025

About Lloyds Enterprises

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1986PLC041252 and registration number is 041252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 593.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 127.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Babulal Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh R Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manesh Cherian
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Aole
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagannath P Dange
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mohinder Anand
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Lloyds Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Lloyds Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Enterprises is ₹49.88 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lloyds Enterprises?

The Lloyds Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Enterprises?

The market cap of Lloyds Enterprises is ₹6,979.90 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lloyds Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lloyds Enterprises are ₹50.98 and ₹49.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lloyds Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Enterprises is ₹86.83 and 52-week low of Lloyds Enterprises is ₹37.54 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Lloyds Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lloyds Enterprises has shown returns of -2.48% over the past day, -14.92% for the past month, -14.57% over 3 months, 20.81% over 1 year, 96.14% across 3 years, and 83.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lloyds Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lloyds Enterprises are 27.40 and 2.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Lloyds Enterprises News

