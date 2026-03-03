Here's the live share price of Lloyds Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Lloyds Enterprises has gained 83.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.81%.
Lloyds Enterprises’s current P/E of 27.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
|BMW Ventures
|-2.95
|-1.33
|-3.05
|-23.07
|-23.07
|-8.37
|-5.11
Over the last one year, Lloyds Enterprises has gained 33.10% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), SG Mart (44.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Lloyds Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.97
|53.15
|10
|55.09
|54.37
|20
|57.1
|55.81
|50
|59.81
|58.22
|100
|61.73
|60.51
|200
|65.35
|60.24
In the latest quarter, Lloyds Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.08%, FII holding fell to 0.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 10, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
|Lloyds Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Feb 09, 2026, 8:49 PM IST
|Lloyds Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 09, 2026, 8:08 PM IST
|Lloyds Enterprises - Investor Presentation For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025.
|Feb 09, 2026, 8:03 PM IST
|Lloyds Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Feb 09, 2026, 7:59 PM IST
|Lloyds Enterprises - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1986PLC041252 and registration number is 041252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 593.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 127.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Enterprises is ₹49.88 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Lloyds Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lloyds Enterprises is ₹6,979.90 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lloyds Enterprises are ₹50.98 and ₹49.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Enterprises is ₹86.83 and 52-week low of Lloyds Enterprises is ₹37.54 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Lloyds Enterprises has shown returns of -2.48% over the past day, -14.92% for the past month, -14.57% over 3 months, 20.81% over 1 year, 96.14% across 3 years, and 83.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lloyds Enterprises are 27.40 and 2.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.