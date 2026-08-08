What is the share price of Shakti Pumps (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹516.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Shakti Pumps (India)? The Shakti Pumps (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shakti Pumps (India)? The market cap of Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹6,369.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shakti Pumps (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shakti Pumps (India) are ₹522.35 and ₹516.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shakti Pumps (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shakti Pumps (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹914.95 and 52-week low of Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹457.00 as on .

How has the Shakti Pumps (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Shakti Pumps (India) has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -13.35% for the past month, -13.29% over 3 months, -40.84% over 1 year, 63.1% across 3 years, and 33.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shakti Pumps (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shakti Pumps (India) are 30.00 and 3.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global