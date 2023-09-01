What is the Market Cap of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is ₹1,575.91 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is 75.22 and PB ratio of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is 4.34 as on .

What is the share price of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is ₹857.40 as on .