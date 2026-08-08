Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shakti Pumps (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of Shakti Pumps (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹516.20 Closed
-0.24₹ -1.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shakti Pumps (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹516.00₹522.35
₹516.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹457.00₹914.95
₹516.20
Open Price
₹517.45
Prev. Close
₹517.45
Volume
23,290

Source: Dion Global

Shakti Pumps (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shakti Pumps (India)		-0.74-13.35-13.29-20.77-40.8463.1033.66
Kirloskar Brothers		2.703.288.7018.25-2.6829.9936.71
KSB		-8.06-15.08-12.357.57-5.6114.8526.30
WPIL		-5.75-8.36-0.544.08-3.389.0737.07
Oswal Pumps		-0.97-23.38-24.58-13.87-57.97-19.50-12.21
Roto Pumps		0.44-6.2911.849.78-18.616.2427.98
Hawa Engineers		3.750.12-3.320.61-31.43-9.248.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shakti Pumps (India) has declined 40.84% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-2.68%), KSB (-5.61%), WPIL (-3.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Shakti Pumps (India) has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.71%) and KSB (26.30%).

Shakti Pumps (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shakti Pumps (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5520.91520.9
10531.16526.76
20547.67536.58
50544.91543.67
100533.54557.74
200609.7608.57

Source: Dion Global

Shakti Pumps (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shakti Pumps (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.36%, while DII stake decreased to 2.39%, FII holding rose to 5.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shakti Pumps (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,57,3551.5932.52
3,20,4971.8518.7
2,80,4090.4916.36
1,90,6990.7711.13
1,78,5861.410.42
1,67,7061.439.79
1,55,2461.089.06
1,43,9452.288.4
1,31,7521.077.69
87,1461.375.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shakti Pumps (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTShakti Pumps (In - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTShakti Pumps (In - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 04:05 PM IST ISTShakti Pumps (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTShakti Pumps (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 25, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTShakti Pumps (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Shakti Pumps (India)

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MP1995PLC009327 and registration number is 009327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2643.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 123.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Patidar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Patidar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Patidar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Bhootda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Keyur Bipinchandra Thaker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hirabhai Somabhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhim Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Samrajya Sri Pavan Kumar Hari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bela Bharatendu Jani
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishna Sataluri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Shakti Pumps (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Shakti Pumps (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹516.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shakti Pumps (India)?

The Shakti Pumps (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shakti Pumps (India)?

The market cap of Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹6,369.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shakti Pumps (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shakti Pumps (India) are ₹522.35 and ₹516.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shakti Pumps (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shakti Pumps (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹914.95 and 52-week low of Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹457.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shakti Pumps (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shakti Pumps (India) has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -13.35% for the past month, -13.29% over 3 months, -40.84% over 1 year, 63.1% across 3 years, and 33.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shakti Pumps (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shakti Pumps (India) are 30.00 and 3.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shakti Pumps (India) News

More Shakti Pumps (India) News
Market Pulse