Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|19.84
|19.14
|56.86
|103.79
|66.65
|375.53
|100.02
|2.43
|17.61
|30.90
|43.05
|43.15
|426.88
|254.44
|-3.41
|-0.40
|39.21
|125.29
|148.92
|553.06
|197.99
|-2.28
|3.16
|0.59
|24.16
|58.55
|55.76
|55.76
|1.95
|18.08
|-8.23
|18.92
|587.50
|1,035.87
|808.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MP1995PLC009327 and registration number is 009327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1124.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is ₹1,575.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is 75.22 and PB ratio of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is 4.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is ₹857.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is ₹927.70 and 52-week low of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is ₹381.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.