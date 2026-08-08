Here's the live share price of Shakti Pumps (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|-0.74
|-13.35
|-13.29
|-20.77
|-40.84
|63.10
|33.66
|Kirloskar Brothers
|2.70
|3.28
|8.70
|18.25
|-2.68
|29.99
|36.71
|KSB
|-8.06
|-15.08
|-12.35
|7.57
|-5.61
|14.85
|26.30
|WPIL
|-5.75
|-8.36
|-0.54
|4.08
|-3.38
|9.07
|37.07
|Oswal Pumps
|-0.97
|-23.38
|-24.58
|-13.87
|-57.97
|-19.50
|-12.21
|Roto Pumps
|0.44
|-6.29
|11.84
|9.78
|-18.61
|6.24
|27.98
|Hawa Engineers
|3.75
|0.12
|-3.32
|0.61
|-31.43
|-9.24
|8.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shakti Pumps (India) has declined 40.84% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-2.68%), KSB (-5.61%), WPIL (-3.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Shakti Pumps (India) has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.71%) and KSB (26.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|520.91
|520.9
|10
|531.16
|526.76
|20
|547.67
|536.58
|50
|544.91
|543.67
|100
|533.54
|557.74
|200
|609.7
|608.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shakti Pumps (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.36%, while DII stake decreased to 2.39%, FII holding rose to 5.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,57,355
|1.59
|32.52
|3,20,497
|1.85
|18.7
|2,80,409
|0.49
|16.36
|1,90,699
|0.77
|11.13
|1,78,586
|1.4
|10.42
|1,67,706
|1.43
|9.79
|1,55,246
|1.08
|9.06
|1,43,945
|2.28
|8.4
|1,31,752
|1.07
|7.69
|87,146
|1.37
|5.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Shakti Pumps (In - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Shakti Pumps (In - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:05 PM IST IST
|Shakti Pumps (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Shakti Pumps (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Shakti Pumps (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MP1995PLC009327 and registration number is 009327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2643.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 123.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹516.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shakti Pumps (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹6,369.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shakti Pumps (India) are ₹522.35 and ₹516.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shakti Pumps (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹914.95 and 52-week low of Shakti Pumps (India) is ₹457.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shakti Pumps (India) has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -13.35% for the past month, -13.29% over 3 months, -40.84% over 1 year, 63.1% across 3 years, and 33.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shakti Pumps (India) are 30.00 and 3.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global