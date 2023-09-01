Follow Us

SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Pumps | Smallcap | NSE
₹857.40 Closed
0.413.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹845.00₹894.50
₹857.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹381.00₹927.70
₹857.40
Open Price
₹847.80
Prev. Close
₹853.90
Volume
13,77,854

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1889.87
  • R2916.93
  • R3939.37
  • Pivot
    867.43
  • S1840.37
  • S2817.93
  • S3790.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5487.48794.06
  • 10493.27760.22
  • 20501.01731.35
  • 50511.28675.64
  • 100499.88610.94
  • 200517.81554

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.8419.1456.86103.7966.65375.53100.02
2.4317.6130.9043.0543.15426.88254.44
-3.41-0.4039.21125.29148.92553.06197.99
-2.283.160.5924.1658.5555.7655.76
1.9518.08-8.2318.92587.501,035.87808.70

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MP1995PLC009327 and registration number is 009327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1124.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Patidar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Patidar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Patidar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Navin Sunderlal Patwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Bhavsar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keyur Bipinchandra Thaker
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nishtha Neema
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is ₹1,575.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is 75.22 and PB ratio of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is 4.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is ₹857.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is ₹927.70 and 52-week low of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is ₹381.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

