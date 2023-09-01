Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|24,30,281
|0.47
|778.59
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|20,75,008
|1.65
|664.77
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|12,00,000
|0.96
|384.44
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|10,00,000
|0.82
|320.37
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|8,68,296
|0.85
|278.18
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|8,62,000
|4.59
|276.16
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|8,62,000
|4.59
|276.16
|ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund
|7,25,992
|3.63
|232.59
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|7,10,730
|1.56
|227.7
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|7,00,000
|1.53
|224.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911DL1984PLC017354 and registration number is 017354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds etc. and their engine. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29245.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is ₹58,272.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is 20.74 and PB ratio of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is ₹2,927.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hero MotoCorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is ₹3,244.00 and 52-week low of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is ₹2,246.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.