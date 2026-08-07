Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Hero MotoCorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

HERO MOTOCORP

Hero Group | Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Automobiles
Theme
ConsumptionElectric VehiclesEV ChargingManufacturingMobilityRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE QualityBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE SENSEX Next 50BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Hero MotoCorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,728.00 Closed
1.90₹ 107.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Hero MotoCorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,555.00₹5,798.60
₹5,728.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,429.20₹6,390.00
₹5,728.00
Open Price
₹5,585.00
Prev. Close
₹5,621.00
Volume
1,65,761

Source: Dion Global

Hero MotoCorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hero MotoCorp		6.4114.737.23-0.4722.9324.7215.09
Bajaj Auto		1.0615.129.7621.4341.4135.5924.74
Eicher Motors		2.206.389.2111.3240.9433.6224.04
TVS Motor Company		2.1218.6218.7416.9746.0548.6250.73
Ola Electric Mobility		6.18-3.1416.9430.171.96-23.34-14.74
Atul Auto		10.0815.0114.9616.9727.6614.8922.12
Zelio E-Mobility		-5.2418.0848.68178.15336.9063.4834.30
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility		0.30-5.36-9.32-12.86-41.18-42.93-36.47
Supertech EV		5.89-6.71-18.49-34.70-19.05-17.56-10.94

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hero MotoCorp has gained 22.93% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Hero MotoCorp has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).

Hero MotoCorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hero MotoCorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,285.385,475.9
105,174.165,337.91
205,048.815,194.75
504,967.115,087.83
1005,082.385,131.19
2005,401.865,159.58

Source: Dion Global

Hero MotoCorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hero MotoCorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.35%, FII holding fell to 31.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hero MotoCorp Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,70,8741.491,184.61
20,00,0001.72958.86
18,74,3823.2898.64
18,04,7501.96865.25
12,25,0001.88587.3
11,94,7992.93572.82
9,78,0660.78468.91
6,76,2292.01324.2
5,90,1613.39282.94
5,88,7501.08282.26

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Hero MotoCorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTHero MotoCorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 02:11 PM IST ISTHero MotoCorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 05:43 AM IST ISTHero MotoCorp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 04:22 AM IST ISTHero MotoCorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 04:17 AM IST ISTHero MotoCorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911DL1984PLC017354 and registration number is 017354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds etc. and their engine. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46830.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Pawan Munjal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vikram S Kasbekar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Vasudha Dinodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Kant Munjal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Dinodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Camille Miki Tang
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Air M'shal (Retd.) Birender Singh Dhanoa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Jagmohan Singh Raju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Tina Trikha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hero MotoCorp Share Price

What is the share price of Hero MotoCorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hero MotoCorp is ₹5,728.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hero MotoCorp?

The Hero MotoCorp is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hero MotoCorp?

The market cap of Hero MotoCorp is ₹114,640.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hero MotoCorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hero MotoCorp are ₹5,798.60 and ₹5,555.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hero MotoCorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hero MotoCorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hero MotoCorp is ₹6,390.00 and 52-week low of Hero MotoCorp is ₹4,429.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hero MotoCorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hero MotoCorp has shown returns of 1.9% over the past day, 14.73% for the past month, 7.23% over 3 months, 22.93% over 1 year, 24.72% across 3 years, and 15.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hero MotoCorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hero MotoCorp are 21.04 and 5.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hero MotoCorp News

More Hero MotoCorp News
Market Pulse