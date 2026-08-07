Here's the live share price of Hero MotoCorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hero MotoCorp
|6.41
|14.73
|7.23
|-0.47
|22.93
|24.72
|15.09
|Bajaj Auto
|1.06
|15.12
|9.76
|21.43
|41.41
|35.59
|24.74
|Eicher Motors
|2.20
|6.38
|9.21
|11.32
|40.94
|33.62
|24.04
|TVS Motor Company
|2.12
|18.62
|18.74
|16.97
|46.05
|48.62
|50.73
|Ola Electric Mobility
|6.18
|-3.14
|16.94
|30.17
|1.96
|-23.34
|-14.74
|Atul Auto
|10.08
|15.01
|14.96
|16.97
|27.66
|14.89
|22.12
|Zelio E-Mobility
|-5.24
|18.08
|48.68
|178.15
|336.90
|63.48
|34.30
|Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
|0.30
|-5.36
|-9.32
|-12.86
|-41.18
|-42.93
|-36.47
|Supertech EV
|5.89
|-6.71
|-18.49
|-34.70
|-19.05
|-17.56
|-10.94
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hero MotoCorp has gained 22.93% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Hero MotoCorp has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,285.38
|5,475.9
|10
|5,174.16
|5,337.91
|20
|5,048.81
|5,194.75
|50
|4,967.11
|5,087.83
|100
|5,082.38
|5,131.19
|200
|5,401.86
|5,159.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hero MotoCorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.35%, FII holding fell to 31.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,70,874
|1.49
|1,184.61
|20,00,000
|1.72
|958.86
|18,74,382
|3.2
|898.64
|18,04,750
|1.96
|865.25
|12,25,000
|1.88
|587.3
|11,94,799
|2.93
|572.82
|9,78,066
|0.78
|468.91
|6,76,229
|2.01
|324.2
|5,90,161
|3.39
|282.94
|5,88,750
|1.08
|282.26
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Hero MotoCorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:11 PM IST IST
|Hero MotoCorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:43 AM IST IST
|Hero MotoCorp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:22 AM IST IST
|Hero MotoCorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:17 AM IST IST
|Hero MotoCorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911DL1984PLC017354 and registration number is 017354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds etc. and their engine. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46830.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hero MotoCorp is ₹5,728.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hero MotoCorp is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hero MotoCorp is ₹114,640.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hero MotoCorp are ₹5,798.60 and ₹5,555.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hero MotoCorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hero MotoCorp is ₹6,390.00 and 52-week low of Hero MotoCorp is ₹4,429.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hero MotoCorp has shown returns of 1.9% over the past day, 14.73% for the past month, 7.23% over 3 months, 22.93% over 1 year, 24.72% across 3 years, and 15.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hero MotoCorp are 21.04 and 5.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.23 per annum.
Source: Dion Global