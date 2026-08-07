What is the share price of Hero MotoCorp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hero MotoCorp is ₹5,728.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hero MotoCorp? The Hero MotoCorp is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hero MotoCorp? The market cap of Hero MotoCorp is ₹114,640.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hero MotoCorp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hero MotoCorp are ₹5,798.60 and ₹5,555.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hero MotoCorp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hero MotoCorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hero MotoCorp is ₹6,390.00 and 52-week low of Hero MotoCorp is ₹4,429.20 as on .

How has the Hero MotoCorp performed historically in terms of returns? The Hero MotoCorp has shown returns of 1.9% over the past day, 14.73% for the past month, 7.23% over 3 months, 22.93% over 1 year, 24.72% across 3 years, and 15.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hero MotoCorp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hero MotoCorp are 21.04 and 5.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global