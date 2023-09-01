Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HERO MOTOCORP LTD.

Sector : Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers | Largecap | NSE
₹2,927.40 Closed
0.3911.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,908.00₹2,947.15
₹2,927.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,246.00₹3,244.00
₹2,927.40
Open Price
₹2,932.95
Prev. Close
₹2,915.95
Volume
3,31,806

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,945.4
  • R22,965.85
  • R32,984.55
  • Pivot
    2,926.7
  • S12,906.25
  • S22,887.55
  • S32,867.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,564.12,939.99
  • 102,555.472,950.2
  • 202,579.012,973.83
  • 502,721.872,964.75
  • 1002,723.022,881.02
  • 2002,617.912,790.07

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.48-5.714.4520.311.68-2.36-9.79
2.09-4.960.7825.4114.8058.1968.83
8.606.2214.3736.8743.32230.35157.27
29.5859.6376.5568.60208.58240.0354.15

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Share Holdings

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF24,30,2810.47778.59
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund20,75,0081.65664.77
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan12,00,0000.96384.44
SBI Blue Chip Fund10,00,0000.82320.37
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund8,68,2960.85278.18
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan8,62,0004.59276.16
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%8,62,0004.59276.16
ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund7,25,9923.63232.59
DSP Mid Cap Fund7,10,7301.56227.7
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan7,00,0001.53224.26
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911DL1984PLC017354 and registration number is 017354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds etc. and their engine. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29245.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Pawan Munjal
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Vikram S Kasbekar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Kant Munjal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Dinodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vasudha Dinodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M Damodaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Jagmohan Singh Raju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Tina Trikha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Camille Tang
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hero MotoCorp Ltd.?

The market cap of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is ₹58,272.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hero MotoCorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is 20.74 and PB ratio of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hero MotoCorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is ₹2,927.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hero MotoCorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hero MotoCorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is ₹3,244.00 and 52-week low of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is ₹2,246.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data