Here's the live share price of IKIO Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of IKIO Technologies has declined 19.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.64%.
IKIO Technologies’s current P/E of 56.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IKIO Technologies
|-2.81
|-9.83
|-25.54
|-34.76
|-33.16
|-30.00
|-19.26
|LG Electronics India
|1.53
|6.37
|-1.20
|-5.77
|-5.77
|-1.96
|-1.18
|Havells India
|-3.40
|2.84
|-4.54
|-13.49
|-5.23
|3.99
|3.08
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|-3.57
|-8.02
|-27.62
|-42.84
|-27.78
|50.47
|21.40
|Voltas
|-1.98
|10.32
|12.92
|5.36
|10.34
|18.22
|7.04
|PG Electroplast
|0.56
|9.82
|7.80
|11.60
|-23.62
|63.99
|78.57
|Whirlpool of India
|1.49
|15.68
|-6.98
|-31.87
|-0.98
|-11.57
|-17.81
|Avalon Technologies
|1.56
|-3.55
|6.38
|14.90
|46.70
|35.67
|20.09
|Symphony
|-5.12
|-14.34
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-27.30
|-11.61
|-10.28
|Electronics Mart India
|-3.62
|3.78
|-18.91
|-26.35
|-20.02
|11.69
|2.66
|EPACK Durables
|-3.95
|3.09
|-11.33
|-39.37
|-32.63
|5.19
|3.08
|HPL Electric & Power
|-5.33
|2.66
|-16.76
|-30.91
|-8.21
|56.02
|48.97
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|-1.34
|-3.02
|-17.61
|-32.50
|-33.08
|28.96
|25.90
|MIRC Electronics
|0.32
|-13.53
|21.18
|-3.05
|122.15
|28.30
|14.63
|CWD
|9.89
|13.91
|-13.96
|1.69
|63.13
|-3.17
|54.03
|Elin Electronics
|-3.75
|-20.25
|-27.43
|-35.61
|13.39
|-5.26
|-11.03
|Shree Refrigerations
|-4.46
|-6.30
|-16.69
|-17.05
|-0.40
|-0.13
|-0.08
|BPL
|-0.55
|-9.31
|-12.69
|-37.79
|-29.16
|-3.44
|16.27
|Sharp India
|7.88
|14.15
|10.43
|-20.63
|-18.50
|-3.37
|6.26
|Calcom Vision
|0.32
|-24.58
|-30.71
|-22.80
|-0.88
|-18.79
|30.14
Over the last one year, IKIO Technologies has declined 33.16% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.77%), Havells India (-5.23%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.78%). From a 5 year perspective, IKIO Technologies has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.18%) and Havells India (3.08%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|144.16
|143.32
|10
|145.95
|145.27
|20
|149.65
|148.74
|50
|161.7
|159.64
|100
|179.96
|173.79
|200
|196.41
|192.85
In the latest quarter, IKIO Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.71%, FII holding rose to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,82,473
|0.04
|10.2
|5,59,175
|0.35
|8.36
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:51 PM IST
|IKIO Technologies - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ('S
|Feb 05, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
|IKIO Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
|IKIO Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 04, 2026, 5:20 PM IST
|IKIO Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 02, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
|IKIO Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
IKIO Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31401DL2016PLC292884 and registration number is 292884. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IKIO Technologies is ₹138.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The IKIO Technologies is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IKIO Technologies is ₹1,070.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IKIO Technologies are ₹142.60 and ₹133.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IKIO Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IKIO Technologies is ₹300.00 and 52-week low of IKIO Technologies is ₹133.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The IKIO Technologies has shown returns of -2.02% over the past day, -7.23% for the past month, -26.72% over 3 months, -37.64% over 1 year, -30.0% across 3 years, and -19.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IKIO Technologies are 56.37 and 1.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.