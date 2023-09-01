Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110RJ2006PLC047173 and registration number is 047173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 878.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.