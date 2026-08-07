What is the share price of Bajaj Consumer Care? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹534.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Bajaj Consumer Care? The Bajaj Consumer Care is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Consumer Care? The market cap of Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹6,976.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Consumer Care? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Consumer Care are ₹544.70 and ₹533.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Consumer Care? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Consumer Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹691.15 and 52-week low of Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹220.05 as on .

How has the Bajaj Consumer Care performed historically in terms of returns? The Bajaj Consumer Care has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -13.71% for the past month, 2.42% over 3 months, 137.72% over 1 year, 32.58% across 3 years, and 15.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Consumer Care? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Consumer Care are 31.29 and 9.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global