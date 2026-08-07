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Bajaj Consumer Care Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAJAJ CONSUMER CARE

Bajaj Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bajaj Consumer Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹534.15 Closed
0.40₹ 2.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bajaj Consumer Care Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹533.65₹544.70
₹534.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.05₹691.15
₹534.15
Open Price
₹539.65
Prev. Close
₹532.00
Volume
14,570

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Consumer Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bajaj Consumer Care has gained 137.72% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Consumer Care has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Bajaj Consumer Care Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Consumer Care Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5530.33533.58
10535.37538.32
20566.71551.43
50577.63553.11
100504.93510.97
200401.29434.97

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Consumer Care Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajaj Consumer Care remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.91%, FII holding fell to 16.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bajaj Consumer Care Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
72,92,3170.56436.81
54,50,0000.81326.46
30,00,0000.89179.7
11,07,945166.37

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bajaj Consumer Care Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTBajaj Consumer Care - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTBajaj Consumer Care - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 15, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTBajaj Consumer Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 14, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTBajaj Consumer Care - Audio Link Of The Earnings Conference Call Held On July 13, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTBajaj Consumer Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Bajaj Consumer Care

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110RJ2006PLC047173 and registration number is 047173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1092.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kushagra Nayan Bajaj
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Jaideep Nandi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Malhotra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vimal Chandra Nagori
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Lilian Jessie Paul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Acharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anupam Dutta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K S Narayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bajaj Consumer Care Share Price

What is the share price of Bajaj Consumer Care?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹534.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajaj Consumer Care?

The Bajaj Consumer Care is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Consumer Care?

The market cap of Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹6,976.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Consumer Care?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Consumer Care are ₹544.70 and ₹533.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Consumer Care?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Consumer Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹691.15 and 52-week low of Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹220.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bajaj Consumer Care performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajaj Consumer Care has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -13.71% for the past month, 2.42% over 3 months, 137.72% over 1 year, 32.58% across 3 years, and 15.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Consumer Care?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Consumer Care are 31.29 and 9.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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