Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.27
|17.06
|39.41
|61.91
|56.87
|51.56
|-39.57
|-2.27
|-1.79
|-7.14
|1.59
|-3.86
|15.90
|47.45
|-2.23
|-1.28
|-4.44
|10.45
|9.20
|53.05
|5.41
|-0.87
|-2.73
|-0.66
|4.92
|-2.88
|13.45
|18.62
|1.71
|2.17
|2.43
|14.89
|8.20
|52.56
|57.84
|-1.75
|-3.41
|20.30
|30.72
|15.47
|40.63
|64.97
|4.25
|4.07
|18.96
|16.47
|15.76
|62.06
|60.60
|4.43
|15.74
|38.12
|35.43
|8.70
|48.36
|-7.54
|1.17
|-3.25
|24.94
|18.84
|1.29
|4.05
|-18.78
|-0.40
|11.60
|10.95
|27.59
|12.41
|18.25
|-15.24
|8.20
|19.52
|75.48
|91.72
|95.47
|155.80
|71.76
|0.99
|10.22
|11.49
|12.42
|-1.03
|-1.17
|-6.92
|-0.03
|4.26
|12.27
|34.00
|10.42
|68.76
|-63.21
|-0.28
|-3.63
|-14.44
|-8.50
|-67.34
|-49.83
|-49.83
|-7.62
|17.43
|43.07
|43.49
|3.63
|43.07
|-22.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|87,78,362
|0.9
|190.01
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|66,81,267
|0.42
|144.62
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|27,12,183
|0.31
|58.71
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|11,64,869
|0.33
|25.21
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Dividend
|7,03,292
|1.08
|15.22
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Growth
|7,03,292
|1.08
|15.22
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|4,87,663
|0.1
|10.56
|Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund
|1,00,000
|0.35
|2.16
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110RJ2006PLC047173 and registration number is 047173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 878.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is ₹3,671.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is 24.18 and PB ratio of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is 4.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is ₹257.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is ₹262.40 and 52-week low of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is ₹145.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.