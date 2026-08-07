Here's the live share price of Bajaj Consumer Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bajaj Consumer Care has gained 137.72% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Consumer Care has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|530.33
|533.58
|10
|535.37
|538.32
|20
|566.71
|551.43
|50
|577.63
|553.11
|100
|504.93
|510.97
|200
|401.29
|434.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bajaj Consumer Care remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.91%, FII holding fell to 16.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|72,92,317
|0.56
|436.81
|54,50,000
|0.81
|326.46
|30,00,000
|0.89
|179.7
|11,07,945
|1
|66.37
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Consumer Care - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Consumer Care - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Consumer Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Consumer Care - Audio Link Of The Earnings Conference Call Held On July 13, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Consumer Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110RJ2006PLC047173 and registration number is 047173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1092.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹534.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Consumer Care is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹6,976.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Consumer Care are ₹544.70 and ₹533.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Consumer Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹691.15 and 52-week low of Bajaj Consumer Care is ₹220.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Consumer Care has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -13.71% for the past month, 2.42% over 3 months, 137.72% over 1 year, 32.58% across 3 years, and 15.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Consumer Care are 31.29 and 9.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global