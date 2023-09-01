Follow Us

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. Share Price

BAJAJ CONSUMER CARE LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | NSE
₹257.40 Closed
0.190.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹256.00₹262.25
₹257.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.55₹262.40
₹257.40
Open Price
₹257.00
Prev. Close
₹256.90
Volume
4,26,591

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1260.87
  • R2264.23
  • R3266.22
  • Pivot
    258.88
  • S1255.52
  • S2253.53
  • S3250.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5150.64254.08
  • 10152.3249.82
  • 20154.16241.15
  • 50159.03221.91
  • 100153.23204.14
  • 200160.65189.27

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. Share Holdings

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan87,78,3620.9190.01
Nippon India Small Cap Fund66,81,2670.42144.62
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund27,12,1830.3158.71
HDFC Multi Cap Fund11,64,8690.3325.21
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Dividend7,03,2921.0815.22
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Growth7,03,2921.0815.22
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund4,87,6630.110.56
Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund1,00,0000.352.16

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Bajaj Consumer Care Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript of earning conference call held on August 10, 2023
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:48 AM

About Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110RJ2006PLC047173 and registration number is 047173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 878.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kushagra Nayan Bajaj
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Jaideep Nandi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Malhotra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Lilian Jessie Paul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Dalmia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Cherian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Vikram Ramesh Somani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.?

The market cap of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is ₹3,671.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is 24.18 and PB ratio of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is 4.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is ₹257.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is ₹262.40 and 52-week low of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is ₹145.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

