Here's the live share price of Man Infraconstruction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Man Infraconstruction has declined 32.18% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Man Infraconstruction has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|97.73
|106.04
|10
|97.93
|103.07
|20
|100.04
|102.35
|50
|106.2
|104.82
|100
|105.42
|108.29
|200
|115.46
|118.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Man Infraconstruction saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.52%, while DII stake decreased to 1.13%, FII holding fell to 1.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|28,00,240
|0.09
|29.17
|17,50,000
|0.93
|18.23
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Man Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Man Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Forthcoming Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Man Infra. - Clarification On Increase In Volume
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Man Infra. - Clarification sought from Man Infraconstruction Ltd
|Jul 17, 2026, 03:05 PM IST IST
|Man Infra. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH2002PLC136849 and registration number is 136849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Man Infraconstruction is ₹113.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Man Infraconstruction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Man Infraconstruction is ₹4,574.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Man Infraconstruction are ₹117.06 and ₹111.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Man Infraconstruction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Man Infraconstruction is ₹179.75 and 52-week low of Man Infraconstruction is ₹77.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Man Infraconstruction has shown returns of 4.28% over the past day, 12.53% for the past month, -14.6% over 3 months, -31.21% over 1 year, -7.43% across 3 years, and 19.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Man Infraconstruction are 22.81 and 2.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.
Source: Dion Global