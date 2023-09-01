Follow Us

MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹152.50 Closed
4.66.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Man Infraconstruction Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹147.40₹153.90
₹152.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.20₹155.50
₹152.50
Open Price
₹148.50
Prev. Close
₹145.80
Volume
20,43,962

Man Infraconstruction Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1155.17
  • R2157.78
  • R3161.67
  • Pivot
    151.28
  • S1148.67
  • S2144.78
  • S3142.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.41145.45
  • 1082.61144.02
  • 2085.7140.71
  • 5090.29129.1
  • 10086.42115.41
  • 20096.62102.71

Man Infraconstruction Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

Man Infraconstruction Ltd. Share Holdings

Man Infraconstruction Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund60,30,0001.1577.91

Man Infraconstruction Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Man Infraconstruction Ltd.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH2002PLC136849 and registration number is 136849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parag Shah
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Berjis Desai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manan Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok M Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kamlesh Vikamsey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavita Upadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Man Infraconstruction Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Man Infraconstruction Ltd.?

The market cap of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹5,661.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Man Infraconstruction Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is 29.1 and PB ratio of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Man Infraconstruction Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹152.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Man Infraconstruction Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Man Infraconstruction Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹155.50 and 52-week low of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹66.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

