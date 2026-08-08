What is the share price of Man Infraconstruction? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Man Infraconstruction is ₹113.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Man Infraconstruction? The Man Infraconstruction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Man Infraconstruction? The market cap of Man Infraconstruction is ₹4,574.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Man Infraconstruction? Today’s highest and lowest price of Man Infraconstruction are ₹117.06 and ₹111.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Man Infraconstruction? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Man Infraconstruction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Man Infraconstruction is ₹179.75 and 52-week low of Man Infraconstruction is ₹77.75 as on .

How has the Man Infraconstruction performed historically in terms of returns? The Man Infraconstruction has shown returns of 4.28% over the past day, 12.53% for the past month, -14.6% over 3 months, -31.21% over 1 year, -7.43% across 3 years, and 19.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Man Infraconstruction? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Man Infraconstruction are 22.81 and 2.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global