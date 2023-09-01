Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH2002PLC136849 and registration number is 136849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.