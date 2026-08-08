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Man Infraconstruction Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Man Infraconstruction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹113.32 Closed
2.80₹ 3.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Man Infraconstruction Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.54₹117.06
₹113.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.75₹179.75
₹113.32
Open Price
₹111.54
Prev. Close
₹110.23
Volume
1,71,952

Source: Dion Global

Man Infraconstruction Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Man Infraconstruction has declined 32.18% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Man Infraconstruction has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Man Infraconstruction Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Man Infraconstruction Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
597.73106.04
1097.93103.07
20100.04102.35
50106.2104.82
100105.42108.29
200115.46118.18

Source: Dion Global

Man Infraconstruction Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Man Infraconstruction saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.52%, while DII stake decreased to 1.13%, FII holding fell to 1.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Man Infraconstruction Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
28,00,2400.0929.17
17,50,0000.9318.23

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Man Infraconstruction Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTMan Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTMan Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Forthcoming Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
Aug 05, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTMan Infra. - Clarification On Increase In Volume
Aug 05, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTMan Infra. - Clarification sought from Man Infraconstruction Ltd
Jul 17, 2026, 03:05 PM IST ISTMan Infra. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Man Infraconstruction

Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH2002PLC136849 and registration number is 136849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parag K Shah
    Chairman Emeritus & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Berjis M Desai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manan P Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok M Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Kavita B Upadhyay
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Dr. Kshitija Wadatkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Man Infraconstruction Share Price

What is the share price of Man Infraconstruction?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Man Infraconstruction is ₹113.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Man Infraconstruction?

The Man Infraconstruction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Man Infraconstruction?

The market cap of Man Infraconstruction is ₹4,574.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Man Infraconstruction?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Man Infraconstruction are ₹117.06 and ₹111.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Man Infraconstruction?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Man Infraconstruction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Man Infraconstruction is ₹179.75 and 52-week low of Man Infraconstruction is ₹77.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Man Infraconstruction performed historically in terms of returns?

The Man Infraconstruction has shown returns of 4.28% over the past day, 12.53% for the past month, -14.6% over 3 months, -31.21% over 1 year, -7.43% across 3 years, and 19.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Man Infraconstruction?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Man Infraconstruction are 22.81 and 2.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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