Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|60,30,000
|1.15
|77.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH2002PLC136849 and registration number is 136849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹5,661.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is 29.1 and PB ratio of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹152.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Man Infraconstruction Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹155.50 and 52-week low of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹66.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.