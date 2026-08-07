Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

APL Apollo Tubes Share Price

NSE
BSE

APL APOLLO TUBES

Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MetalBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of APL Apollo Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,964.00 Closed
0.67₹ 13.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

APL Apollo Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,942.05₹1,971.20
₹1,964.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,548.00₹2,300.90
₹1,964.00
Open Price
₹1,948.00
Prev. Close
₹1,951.00
Volume
34,898

Source: Dion Global

APL Apollo Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, APL Apollo Tubes has gained 23.18% compared to peers like Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-3.57%). From a 5 year perspective, APL Apollo Tubes has underperformed peers relative to Welspun Corp (69.90%) and Jindal Saw (32.68%).

APL Apollo Tubes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

APL Apollo Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,874.551,913.17
101,851.851,885.53
201,830.791,859.35
501,825.061,854.85
1001,898.631,878.62
2001,904.921,866.39

Source: Dion Global

APL Apollo Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, APL Apollo Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.58%, FII holding fell to 35.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

APL Apollo Tubes Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
29,00,0001.05518.72
19,00,0001.27339.85
17,47,0971.55312.5
16,62,7353.24297.41
15,96,5110.92285.57
14,37,4253.28257.11
13,70,0002.02245.05
13,46,4511.32240.84
13,28,9230.94237.7
13,23,2341.33236.69

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

APL Apollo Tubes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTAPL Apollo Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTAPL Apollo Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTAPL Apollo Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTAPL Apollo Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTAPL Apollo Tubes - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR

Source: Dion Global

About APL Apollo Tubes

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023443 and registration number is 023443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15109.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok K Gupta
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal
    Director
  • Mr. Vinay Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Dukhabandhu Rath
    Director
  • Ms. Neeru Abrol
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. C K Singh
    Director & COO
  • Mr. Rahul Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Anand
    Director
  • Mr. H S Upendra Kamath
    Director
  • Mrs. Asha Anil Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Director & Group CFO

FAQs on APL Apollo Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of APL Apollo Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for APL Apollo Tubes is ₹1,964.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is APL Apollo Tubes?

The APL Apollo Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of APL Apollo Tubes?

The market cap of APL Apollo Tubes is ₹54,532.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of APL Apollo Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of APL Apollo Tubes are ₹1,971.20 and ₹1,942.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of APL Apollo Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which APL Apollo Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of APL Apollo Tubes is ₹2,300.90 and 52-week low of APL Apollo Tubes is ₹1,548.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the APL Apollo Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The APL Apollo Tubes has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, 7.93% for the past month, -0.45% over 3 months, 23.18% over 1 year, 9.94% across 3 years, and 17.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of APL Apollo Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of APL Apollo Tubes are 44.37 and 10.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

APL Apollo Tubes News

More APL Apollo Tubes News
Market Pulse