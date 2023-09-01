APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023443 and registration number is 023443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9062.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.