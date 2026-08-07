Here's the live share price of APL Apollo Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, APL Apollo Tubes has gained 23.18% compared to peers like Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-3.57%). From a 5 year perspective, APL Apollo Tubes has underperformed peers relative to Welspun Corp (69.90%) and Jindal Saw (32.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,874.55
|1,913.17
|10
|1,851.85
|1,885.53
|20
|1,830.79
|1,859.35
|50
|1,825.06
|1,854.85
|100
|1,898.63
|1,878.62
|200
|1,904.92
|1,866.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, APL Apollo Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.58%, FII holding fell to 35.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|29,00,000
|1.05
|518.72
|19,00,000
|1.27
|339.85
|17,47,097
|1.55
|312.5
|16,62,735
|3.24
|297.41
|15,96,511
|0.92
|285.57
|14,37,425
|3.28
|257.11
|13,70,000
|2.02
|245.05
|13,46,451
|1.32
|240.84
|13,28,923
|0.94
|237.7
|13,23,234
|1.33
|236.69
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|APL Apollo Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|APL Apollo Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|APL Apollo Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|APL Apollo Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|APL Apollo Tubes - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
Source: Dion Global
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023443 and registration number is 023443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15109.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for APL Apollo Tubes is ₹1,964.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The APL Apollo Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of APL Apollo Tubes is ₹54,532.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of APL Apollo Tubes are ₹1,971.20 and ₹1,942.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which APL Apollo Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of APL Apollo Tubes is ₹2,300.90 and 52-week low of APL Apollo Tubes is ₹1,548.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The APL Apollo Tubes has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, 7.93% for the past month, -0.45% over 3 months, 23.18% over 1 year, 9.94% across 3 years, and 17.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of APL Apollo Tubes are 44.37 and 10.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global