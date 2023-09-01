Follow Us

APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Largecap | NSE
₹1,729.50 Closed
3.2153.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,663.25₹1,741.00
₹1,729.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹946.55₹1,710.00
₹1,729.50
Open Price
₹1,690.00
Prev. Close
₹1,675.70
Volume
10,29,664

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,766.88
  • R21,792.82
  • R31,844.63
  • Pivot
    1,715.07
  • S11,689.13
  • S21,637.32
  • S31,611.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,101.631,649.65
  • 101,102.791,627.06
  • 201,087.421,585.99
  • 501,064.011,484.41
  • 100989.461,383.55
  • 200954.331,273.53

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. Share Holdings

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan32,63,2631.66520.15
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan15,88,9052.35253.26
UTI Mid Cap Fund13,34,8362.47212.77
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities12,22,0001.09194.78
DSP Flexi Cap Fund12,10,9262.19193.02
DSP Small Cap Fund9,80,6011.34156.3
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan9,42,3771.3150.21
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund9,40,5152.47149.91
HSBC Midcap Fund9,11,4001.83145.27
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund8,96,8833.3142.96
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023443 and registration number is 023443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9062.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok K Gupta
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Romi Sehgal
    Director
  • Mr. Vinay Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Virendra Singh Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Neeru Abrol
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Abhilash Lal
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Ameet Kumar Gupta
    Director

FAQs on APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.?

The market cap of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is ₹46,472.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is 72.4 and PB ratio of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is 15.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,729.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,710.00 and 52-week low of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is ₹946.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

