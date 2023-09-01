Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|32,63,263
|1.66
|520.15
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|15,88,905
|2.35
|253.26
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|13,34,836
|2.47
|212.77
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|12,22,000
|1.09
|194.78
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|12,10,926
|2.19
|193.02
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|9,80,601
|1.34
|156.3
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|9,42,377
|1.3
|150.21
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|9,40,515
|2.47
|149.91
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|9,11,400
|1.83
|145.27
|360 ONE Focused Equity Fund
|8,96,883
|3.3
|142.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023443 and registration number is 023443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9062.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is ₹46,472.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is 72.4 and PB ratio of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is 15.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,729.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,710.00 and 52-week low of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is ₹946.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.