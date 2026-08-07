What is the share price of APL Apollo Tubes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for APL Apollo Tubes is ₹1,964.00 as on .

What kind of stock is APL Apollo Tubes? The APL Apollo Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of APL Apollo Tubes? The market cap of APL Apollo Tubes is ₹54,532.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of APL Apollo Tubes? Today’s highest and lowest price of APL Apollo Tubes are ₹1,971.20 and ₹1,942.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of APL Apollo Tubes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which APL Apollo Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of APL Apollo Tubes is ₹2,300.90 and 52-week low of APL Apollo Tubes is ₹1,548.00 as on .

How has the APL Apollo Tubes performed historically in terms of returns? The APL Apollo Tubes has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, 7.93% for the past month, -0.45% over 3 months, 23.18% over 1 year, 9.94% across 3 years, and 17.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of APL Apollo Tubes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of APL Apollo Tubes are 44.37 and 10.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global