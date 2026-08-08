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KIOCL Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIOCL

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE CommoditiesBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of KIOCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹392.50 Closed
-0.54₹ -2.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KIOCL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹389.00₹397.25
₹392.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹290.55₹634.35
₹392.50
Open Price
₹396.75
Prev. Close
₹394.65
Volume
7,358

Source: Dion Global

KIOCL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KIOCL		7.311.67-3.815.376.3722.785.61
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		-6.06-3.32-2.04-0.45-18.13-2.508.39
SAL Steel		9.178.4911.0330.98296.9852.3732.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KIOCL has gained 6.37% compared to peers like Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (-18.13%), SAL Steel (296.98%). From a 5 year perspective, KIOCL has underperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (8.39%) and SAL Steel (32.12%).

KIOCL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KIOCL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5365.02382.4
10360.67375.12
20369.32374.14
50385.62378.99
100375.45378.19
200375.11373.47

Source: Dion Global

KIOCL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KIOCL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 0.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KIOCL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTKIOCL - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 04:30 PM IST ISTKIOCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 03:28 PM IST ISTKIOCL - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Aug 03, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTKIOCL - Clarification sought from KIOCL Ltd
Jul 21, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTKIOCL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About KIOCL

KIOCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100KA1976GOI002974 and registration number is 002974. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 613.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 607.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ganti Venkat Kiran
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Binay Krushna Mahapatra
    Functional Director
  • Mr. Changdev Sukhadev Kamble
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Ganesan
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on KIOCL Share Price

What is the share price of KIOCL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIOCL is ₹392.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KIOCL?

The KIOCL is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KIOCL?

The market cap of KIOCL is ₹23,854.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KIOCL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KIOCL are ₹397.25 and ₹389.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KIOCL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIOCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIOCL is ₹634.35 and 52-week low of KIOCL is ₹290.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KIOCL performed historically in terms of returns?

The KIOCL has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, -3.81% over 3 months, 6.37% over 1 year, 22.78% across 3 years, and 5.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KIOCL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KIOCL are 1,443.01 and 13.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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