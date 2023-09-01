Follow Us

KIOCL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KIOCL LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | NSE
₹222.80 Closed
-0.18-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KIOCL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹220.55₹227.90
₹222.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹166.00₹246.00
₹222.80
Open Price
₹222.40
Prev. Close
₹223.20
Volume
1,77,955

KIOCL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1226.65
  • R2230.95
  • R3234
  • Pivot
    223.6
  • S1219.3
  • S2216.25
  • S3211.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5182.93221.11
  • 10184.5220.71
  • 20185.63218.09
  • 50194.45209.27
  • 100193.86202.84
  • 200211.91200.69

KIOCL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.62-6.3715.1114.0812.3073.7931.33
4.04-1.442.848.302.8777.52-17.64
1.22-14.72-15.08-15.24-10.2878.903.37
9.3011.6822.0813.876.8435.2315.44
-0.26-14.74-15.09-8.044.80171.65197.10
10.0245.4146.9180.5249.77436.13116.78
10.9531.8152.3960.5644.9258.2529.28
0.7514.5669.5283.2647.5893.76371.67
1.2428.0478.85112.27117.43276.11392.03
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01
1.205.30-5.59-3.57-3.71237.50275.00

KIOCL Ltd. Share Holdings

KIOCL Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF200
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund600
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF4900

KIOCL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Updates
    KIOCL Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Business Responsibility and SustainabilityReport for the FY 2022-23'.
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:47 PM
  • Book Closure
    KIOCL Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 16-Sep-2023 to 22-Sep-2023 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:44 PM

About KIOCL Ltd.

KIOCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100KA1976GOI002974 and registration number is 002974. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3006.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 607.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T Saminathan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. K V Bhaskara Reddy
    Director - Production & Projects
  • Mr. Nirmalendu Mohapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Changdev S Kamble
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Usha Narayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Ramasamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devidatta Satapathy
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Sukriti Likhi
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on KIOCL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KIOCL Ltd.?

The market cap of KIOCL Ltd. is ₹13,540.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KIOCL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KIOCL Ltd. is -121.02 and PB ratio of KIOCL Ltd. is 6.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KIOCL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIOCL Ltd. is ₹222.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KIOCL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIOCL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIOCL Ltd. is ₹246.00 and 52-week low of KIOCL Ltd. is ₹166.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

