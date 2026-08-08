What is the share price of KIOCL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIOCL is ₹392.50 as on .

What kind of stock is KIOCL? The KIOCL is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KIOCL? The market cap of KIOCL is ₹23,854.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KIOCL? Today’s highest and lowest price of KIOCL are ₹397.25 and ₹389.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KIOCL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIOCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIOCL is ₹634.35 and 52-week low of KIOCL is ₹290.55 as on .

How has the KIOCL performed historically in terms of returns? The KIOCL has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, -3.81% over 3 months, 6.37% over 1 year, 22.78% across 3 years, and 5.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KIOCL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KIOCL are 1,443.01 and 13.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global