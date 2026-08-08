Here's the live share price of KIOCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KIOCL
|7.31
|1.67
|-3.81
|5.37
|6.37
|22.78
|5.61
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|-6.06
|-3.32
|-2.04
|-0.45
|-18.13
|-2.50
|8.39
|SAL Steel
|9.17
|8.49
|11.03
|30.98
|296.98
|52.37
|32.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KIOCL has gained 6.37% compared to peers like Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (-18.13%), SAL Steel (296.98%). From a 5 year perspective, KIOCL has underperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (8.39%) and SAL Steel (32.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|365.02
|382.4
|10
|360.67
|375.12
|20
|369.32
|374.14
|50
|385.62
|378.99
|100
|375.45
|378.19
|200
|375.11
|373.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KIOCL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 0.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|KIOCL - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:30 PM IST IST
|KIOCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:28 PM IST IST
|KIOCL - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|KIOCL - Clarification sought from KIOCL Ltd
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|KIOCL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
KIOCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100KA1976GOI002974 and registration number is 002974. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 613.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 607.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIOCL is ₹392.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KIOCL is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KIOCL is ₹23,854.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KIOCL are ₹397.25 and ₹389.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIOCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIOCL is ₹634.35 and 52-week low of KIOCL is ₹290.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KIOCL has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, -3.81% over 3 months, 6.37% over 1 year, 22.78% across 3 years, and 5.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KIOCL are 1,443.01 and 13.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global