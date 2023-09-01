Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.62
|-6.37
|15.11
|14.08
|12.30
|73.79
|31.33
|4.04
|-1.44
|2.84
|8.30
|2.87
|77.52
|-17.64
|1.22
|-14.72
|-15.08
|-15.24
|-10.28
|78.90
|3.37
|9.30
|11.68
|22.08
|13.87
|6.84
|35.23
|15.44
|-0.26
|-14.74
|-15.09
|-8.04
|4.80
|171.65
|197.10
|10.02
|45.41
|46.91
|80.52
|49.77
|436.13
|116.78
|10.95
|31.81
|52.39
|60.56
|44.92
|58.25
|29.28
|0.75
|14.56
|69.52
|83.26
|47.58
|93.76
|371.67
|1.24
|28.04
|78.85
|112.27
|117.43
|276.11
|392.03
|-15.56
|-15.22
|4.59
|38.33
|-10.98
|219.28
|101.46
|-7.61
|-21.10
|-10.72
|35.35
|24.16
|18.01
|18.01
|1.20
|5.30
|-5.59
|-3.57
|-3.71
|237.50
|275.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|2
|0
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|6
|0
|0
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|49
|0
|0
KIOCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100KA1976GOI002974 and registration number is 002974. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3006.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 607.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KIOCL Ltd. is ₹13,540.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KIOCL Ltd. is -121.02 and PB ratio of KIOCL Ltd. is 6.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIOCL Ltd. is ₹222.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIOCL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIOCL Ltd. is ₹246.00 and 52-week low of KIOCL Ltd. is ₹166.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.