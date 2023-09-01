Follow Us

QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹219.35 Closed
-0.66-1.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹217.55₹222.70
₹219.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹229.00
₹219.35
Open Price
₹222.70
Prev. Close
₹220.80
Volume
1,93,374

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1222.17
  • R2224.73
  • R3226.77
  • Pivot
    220.13
  • S1217.57
  • S2215.53
  • S3212.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5199.76211.67
  • 10201.48203.12
  • 20201.1192.99
  • 50206.2178.01
  • 100191.3168.74
  • 200193.22168.06

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.8138.1152.1344.422.1673.22-19.17
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back of shares

About Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1995PLC091408 and registration number is 091408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 341.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Kailash Sahebrao Katkar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Sanjay Sahebrao Katkar
    Joint Managing Director & CTO
  • Mr. Shailesh Lakhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Richard Stiennon
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apurva Pradeep Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabha Mukhopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Air M'shal (Retd.) Bhushan Nilkanth Gokhale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,164.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is -212.55 and PB ratio of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is 2.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is ₹219.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is ₹229.00 and 52-week low of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

