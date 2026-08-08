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Quick Heal Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Quick Heal Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹154.10 Closed
-0.87₹ -1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Quick Heal Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.10₹156.85
₹154.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹371.00
₹154.10
Open Price
₹154.00
Prev. Close
₹155.45
Volume
3,150

Source: Dion Global

Quick Heal Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quick Heal Technologies		0.52-9.35-14.08-16.54-48.05-6.24-8.93
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Quick Heal Technologies has declined 48.05% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Quick Heal Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Quick Heal Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Quick Heal Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5157.74156.92
10156.74157.69
20161.31160.56
50171.75167.68
100169.39178.6
200213.22212.12

Source: Dion Global

Quick Heal Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quick Heal Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.48%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Quick Heal Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,25,0000.077.97

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Quick Heal Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTQuick Heal Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTQuick Heal Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 31, 2026, 03:47 AM IST ISTQuick Heal Tech. - Grant Of Options Under ESOP Scheme 2021
Jul 31, 2026, 03:38 AM IST ISTQuick Heal Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 03:33 AM IST ISTQuick Heal Tech. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Quick Heal Technologies

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1995PLC091408 and registration number is 091408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Kailash Sahebrao Katkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Sanjay Sahebrao Katkar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Lakhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabha Mukhopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Air M'shal (Retd.) Bhushan Nilkanth Gokhale
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apurva Pradeep Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Richard Stiennon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quick Heal Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Quick Heal Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quick Heal Technologies is ₹154.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quick Heal Technologies?

The Quick Heal Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quick Heal Technologies?

The market cap of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹836.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quick Heal Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quick Heal Technologies are ₹156.85 and ₹152.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quick Heal Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quick Heal Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹371.00 and 52-week low of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Quick Heal Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quick Heal Technologies has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -9.35% for the past month, -14.08% over 3 months, -48.05% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quick Heal Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quick Heal Technologies are -78.18 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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