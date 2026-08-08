What is the share price of Quick Heal Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quick Heal Technologies is ₹154.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Quick Heal Technologies? The Quick Heal Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quick Heal Technologies? The market cap of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹836.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Quick Heal Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Quick Heal Technologies are ₹156.85 and ₹152.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quick Heal Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quick Heal Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹371.00 and 52-week low of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹125.00 as on .

How has the Quick Heal Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Quick Heal Technologies has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -9.35% for the past month, -14.08% over 3 months, -48.05% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quick Heal Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quick Heal Technologies are -78.18 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global