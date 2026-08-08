Here's the live share price of Quick Heal Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quick Heal Technologies
|0.52
|-9.35
|-14.08
|-16.54
|-48.05
|-6.24
|-8.93
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Quick Heal Technologies has declined 48.05% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Quick Heal Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|157.74
|156.92
|10
|156.74
|157.69
|20
|161.31
|160.56
|50
|171.75
|167.68
|100
|169.39
|178.6
|200
|213.22
|212.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Quick Heal Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.48%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,25,000
|0.07
|7.97
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Quick Heal Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|Quick Heal Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:47 AM IST IST
|Quick Heal Tech. - Grant Of Options Under ESOP Scheme 2021
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:38 AM IST IST
|Quick Heal Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:33 AM IST IST
|Quick Heal Tech. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1995PLC091408 and registration number is 091408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quick Heal Technologies is ₹154.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quick Heal Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹836.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quick Heal Technologies are ₹156.85 and ₹152.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quick Heal Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹371.00 and 52-week low of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quick Heal Technologies has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -9.35% for the past month, -14.08% over 3 months, -48.05% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quick Heal Technologies are -78.18 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global