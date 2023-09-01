Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.81
|38.11
|52.13
|44.42
|2.16
|73.22
|-19.17
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1995PLC091408 and registration number is 091408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 341.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,164.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is -212.55 and PB ratio of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is 2.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is ₹219.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is ₹229.00 and 52-week low of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.