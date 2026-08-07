What is the share price of ACC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACC is ₹1,366.00 as on .

What kind of stock is ACC? The ACC is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACC? The market cap of ACC is ₹25,651.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ACC? Today’s highest and lowest price of ACC are ₹1,373.00 and ₹1,360.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACC is ₹1,986.90 and 52-week low of ACC is ₹1,250.00 as on .

How has the ACC performed historically in terms of returns? The ACC has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -1.42% for the past month, -3.51% over 3 months, -24.78% over 1 year, -12.38% across 3 years, and -9.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACC are 13.44 and 1.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global