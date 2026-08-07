Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

ACC Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACC

Adani Group | Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Cement
Theme
CommoditiesHousingRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE Low VolatilityBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of ACC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,366.00 Closed
-0.92₹ -12.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ACC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,360.05₹1,373.00
₹1,366.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,250.00₹1,986.90
₹1,366.00
Open Price
₹1,365.25
Prev. Close
₹1,378.75
Volume
11,710

Source: Dion Global

ACC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ACC has declined 24.78% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, ACC has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

ACC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ACC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,365.051,381.49
101,360.481,373.74
201,366.241,368.41
501,358.581,371.14
1001,375.651,415.86
2001,566.381,530.41

Source: Dion Global

ACC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ACC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.12%, FII holding fell to 5.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ACC Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
47,45,9260.62629.88
19,35,0270.43256.82
14,43,1710.4191.54
13,58,4400.44180.29
11,20,0001.88148.65
7,53,2210.3299.97
6,88,1420.1191.33
4,84,7340.3664.33
4,73,7720.3862.88
4,19,7760.6555.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

ACC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTACC - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requir
Aug 04, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTACC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTACC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 29, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTACC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTACC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About ACC

ACC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940GJ1936PLC149771 and registration number is 149771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25766.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Karan Adani
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Vinod Bahety
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vinay Prakash
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shruti Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ACC Share Price

What is the share price of ACC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACC is ₹1,366.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ACC?

The ACC is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACC?

The market cap of ACC is ₹25,651.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ACC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ACC are ₹1,373.00 and ₹1,360.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACC is ₹1,986.90 and 52-week low of ACC is ₹1,250.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ACC performed historically in terms of returns?

The ACC has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -1.42% for the past month, -3.51% over 3 months, -24.78% over 1 year, -12.38% across 3 years, and -9.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACC are 13.44 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ACC News

More ACC News
Market Pulse