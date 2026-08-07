Here's the live share price of ACC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ACC has declined 24.78% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, ACC has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,365.05
|1,381.49
|10
|1,360.48
|1,373.74
|20
|1,366.24
|1,368.41
|50
|1,358.58
|1,371.14
|100
|1,375.65
|1,415.86
|200
|1,566.38
|1,530.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ACC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.12%, FII holding fell to 5.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|47,45,926
|0.62
|629.88
|19,35,027
|0.43
|256.82
|14,43,171
|0.4
|191.54
|13,58,440
|0.44
|180.29
|11,20,000
|1.88
|148.65
|7,53,221
|0.32
|99.97
|6,88,142
|0.11
|91.33
|4,84,734
|0.36
|64.33
|4,73,772
|0.38
|62.88
|4,19,776
|0.65
|55.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|ACC - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requir
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|ACC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|ACC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:06 AM IST IST
|ACC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|ACC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
ACC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940GJ1936PLC149771 and registration number is 149771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25766.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACC is ₹1,366.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ACC is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ACC is ₹25,651.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ACC are ₹1,373.00 and ₹1,360.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACC is ₹1,986.90 and 52-week low of ACC is ₹1,250.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ACC has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -1.42% for the past month, -3.51% over 3 months, -24.78% over 1 year, -12.38% across 3 years, and -9.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACC are 13.44 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global