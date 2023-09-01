Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|12,80,000
|1.86
|258.29
|SBI Contra Fund
|10,43,171
|1.56
|210.5
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|8,38,364
|0.71
|169.17
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|8,18,089
|0.51
|165.08
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|7,25,868
|1.24
|146.47
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund
|7,12,047
|2.31
|143.68
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|7,00,000
|2.35
|141.25
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|7,00,000
|2.35
|141.25
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|6,50,000
|1.12
|131.16
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|5,57,062
|2.66
|112.41
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ACC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH1936PLC002515 and registration number is 002515. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16151.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of ACC Ltd. is ₹37,665.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ACC Ltd. is 53.2 and PB ratio of ACC Ltd. is 2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACC Ltd. is ₹2,11.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACC Ltd. is ₹2,785.00 and 52-week low of ACC Ltd. is ₹1,592.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.