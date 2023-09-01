Follow Us

ACC Ltd. Share Price

ACC LTD.

Sector : Cement | Largecap | NSE
₹2,011.25 Closed
0.275.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
ACC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,990.00₹2,037.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,592.35₹2,785.00
Open Price
₹2,000.00
Prev. Close
₹2,005.75
Volume
5,11,766

ACC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,035.6
  • R22,060.45
  • R32,083.25
  • Pivot
    2,012.8
  • S11,987.95
  • S21,965.15
  • S31,940.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,253.391,991.3
  • 102,266.31,979.91
  • 202,317.571,962.51
  • 502,371.81,914.52
  • 1002,265.091,900.41
  • 2002,228.581,962.78

ACC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

ACC Ltd. Share Holdings

ACC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Large & Midcap Fund12,80,0001.86258.29
SBI Contra Fund10,43,1711.56210.5
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund8,38,3640.71169.17
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund8,18,0890.51165.08
DSP Tax Saver Fund7,25,8681.24146.47
Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund7,12,0472.31143.68
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan7,00,0002.35141.25
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%7,00,0002.35141.25
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund6,50,0001.12131.16
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund5,57,0622.66112.41
View All Mutual Funds

ACC Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ACC Ltd.

ACC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH1936PLC002515 and registration number is 002515. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16151.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Karan Adani
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Ajay Kapur
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vinay Prakash
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Anand
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nitin Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ameera Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ACC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ACC Ltd.?

The market cap of ACC Ltd. is ₹37,665.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ACC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ACC Ltd. is 53.2 and PB ratio of ACC Ltd. is 2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ACC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACC Ltd. is ₹2,11.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACC Ltd. is ₹2,785.00 and 52-week low of ACC Ltd. is ₹1,592.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

