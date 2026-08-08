What is the share price of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹1,465.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys? The Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys? The market cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹7,904.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are ₹1,518.50 and ₹1,454.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹1,674.90 and 52-week low of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹681.05 as on .

How has the Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 7.76% for the past month, -0.13% over 3 months, 103.08% over 1 year, 61.51% across 3 years, and 28.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are 15.08 and 2.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global