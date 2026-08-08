Here's the live share price of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1.50
|7.76
|-0.13
|0.96
|103.08
|61.51
|28.36
|Maithan Alloys
|-1.45
|-3.56
|-5.19
|-8.21
|-8.19
|-4.13
|-3.94
|Nagpur Power & Industries
|18.71
|21.17
|17.18
|14.10
|64.89
|38.02
|26.99
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|1.61
|9.61
|-0.36
|2.12
|-24.07
|-0.66
|8.73
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|-3.28
|-13.15
|-15.49
|-13.45
|-33.86
|-38.17
|-20.44
|Chrome Silicon
|-2.33
|6.91
|-4.65
|-1.89
|-11.02
|-6.24
|12.11
|Facor Alloys
|-4.19
|0.29
|19.51
|20.77
|-2.00
|-21.53
|-9.04
|Impex Ferro Tech
|20.82
|34.30
|92.31
|83.62
|67.53
|-3.08
|24.42
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has gained 103.08% compared to peers like Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%), Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese (-24.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has outperformed peers relative to Maithan Alloys (-3.94%) and Nagpur Power & Industries (26.99%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,408.41
|1,456.99
|10
|1,383.59
|1,426.81
|20
|1,377.61
|1,403.82
|50
|1,399.7
|1,397.47
|100
|1,389.7
|1,379.01
|200
|1,336.76
|1,294.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.88%, FII holding fell to 3.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|36,130
|0.74
|4.34
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Indian Metal & F - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Indian Metal & F - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Indian Metal & F - SEBI Administrative Warning Letter
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Indian Metal & F - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Indian Metal & F - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101OR1961PLC000428 and registration number is 000428. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2826.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹1,465.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹7,904.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are ₹1,518.50 and ₹1,454.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹1,674.90 and 52-week low of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹681.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 7.76% for the past month, -0.13% over 3 months, 103.08% over 1 year, 61.51% across 3 years, and 28.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are 15.08 and 2.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.85 per annum.
Source: Dion Global