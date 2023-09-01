Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Taurus Infrastructure Fund
|3,800
|2.17
|0.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101OR1961PLC000428 and registration number is 000428. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2602.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹2,119.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is 10.5 and PB ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹392.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹390.00 and 52-week low of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹231.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.