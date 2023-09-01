Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS LTD.

Sector : Metals - Ferrous | Smallcap | NSE
₹392.90 Closed
3.0611.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹384.05₹399.00
₹392.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹231.00₹390.00
₹392.90
Open Price
₹386.00
Prev. Close
₹381.25
Volume
4,05,444

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1399.95
  • R2406.95
  • R3414.9
  • Pivot
    392
  • S1385
  • S2377.05
  • S3370.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5255.02376.31
  • 10253.51370.4
  • 20250.06362.97
  • 50261.93346.1
  • 100266.73327.67
  • 200329.16312.63

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Taurus Infrastructure Fund3,8002.170.14

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101OR1961PLC000428 and registration number is 000428. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2602.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Baijayant Panda
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Subhrakant Panda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C R Ray
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S P Mathur
    Director
  • Padmashri N R Mohanty
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Stefan Georg Amrein
    Director
  • Mrs. Latha Ravindran
    Director
  • Mr. Bijoy Kumar Das
    Director

FAQs on Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹2,119.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is 10.5 and PB ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹392.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹390.00 and 52-week low of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹231.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data