What is the Market Cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.? The market cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹2,119.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is 10.5 and PB ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is 1.14 as on .

What is the share price of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹392.90 as on .