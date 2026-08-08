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Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,465.00 Closed
-2.89₹ -43.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,454.95₹1,518.50
₹1,465.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹681.05₹1,674.90
₹1,465.00
Open Price
₹1,518.50
Prev. Close
₹1,508.65
Volume
11,723

Source: Dion Global

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1.507.76-0.130.96103.0861.5128.36
Maithan Alloys		-1.45-3.56-5.19-8.21-8.19-4.13-3.94
Nagpur Power & Industries		18.7121.1717.1814.1064.8938.0226.99
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese		1.619.61-0.362.12-24.07-0.668.73
Shyam Century Ferrous		-3.28-13.15-15.49-13.45-33.86-38.17-20.44
Chrome Silicon		-2.336.91-4.65-1.89-11.02-6.2412.11
Facor Alloys		-4.190.2919.5120.77-2.00-21.53-9.04
Impex Ferro Tech		20.8234.3092.3183.6267.53-3.0824.42

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has gained 103.08% compared to peers like Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%), Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese (-24.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has outperformed peers relative to Maithan Alloys (-3.94%) and Nagpur Power & Industries (26.99%).

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,408.411,456.99
101,383.591,426.81
201,377.611,403.82
501,399.71,397.47
1001,389.71,379.01
2001,336.761,294.61

Source: Dion Global

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.88%, FII holding fell to 3.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
36,1300.744.34

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTIndian Metal & F - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTIndian Metal & F - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTIndian Metal & F - SEBI Administrative Warning Letter
Aug 05, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTIndian Metal & F - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTIndian Metal & F - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101OR1961PLC000428 and registration number is 000428. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2826.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Barada Kanta Mishra
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Baijayant Panda
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Subhrakant Panda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bijayananda Mohapatra
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mrs. Latha Ravindran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Stefan Georg Amrein
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kiran Dhingra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Mohanty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹1,465.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys?

The Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys?

The market cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹7,904.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are ₹1,518.50 and ₹1,454.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹1,674.90 and 52-week low of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is ₹681.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 7.76% for the past month, -0.13% over 3 months, 103.08% over 1 year, 61.51% across 3 years, and 28.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are 15.08 and 2.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys News

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