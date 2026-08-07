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Apollo Tyres Share Price

NSE
BSE

APOLLO TYRES

Raunaq Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Tyres
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Apollo Tyres along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹445.35 Closed
-1.00₹ -4.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Apollo Tyres Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹431.95₹450.00
₹445.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹365.35₹540.30
₹445.35
Open Price
₹443.20
Prev. Close
₹449.85
Volume
1,54,181

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Tyres Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apollo Tyres		3.91-1.968.58-11.962.160.7914.84
MRF		0.56-3.792.72-8.10-7.137.2510.78
Balkrishna Industries		-0.629.158.90-8.211.561.240.97
Ceat		8.55-4.8910.92-7.2615.9015.5722.91
JK Tyre & Industries		-1.11-4.50-3.67-28.8921.8613.5121.05
TVS Srichakra		1.15-4.931.23-5.7840.989.8613.28
Goodyear India		-3.761.251.79-6.26-18.18-16.53-6.17
Tolins Tyres		0.15-2.43-7.95-21.37-32.03-24.51-15.53
Krypton Industries		-7.31-12.33-4.92-0.83-18.9312.2319.05
Tirupati Innovar		5.19-21.57-47.413.07-27.93-43.765.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apollo Tyres has gained 2.16% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Ceat (15.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Tyres has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).

Apollo Tyres Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Tyres Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5427.11436.3
10425.44432.42
20430.55430.35
50418.39425.67
100417.41429.86
200459.77443.33

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Tyres Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apollo Tyres remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.05%, FII holding fell to 10.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Apollo Tyres Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,18,92,1871.791,802.2
1,11,02,0760.71477.61
95,00,0001.31408.69
90,00,0000.36387.18
61,48,7801.31264.52
56,00,0000.43240.91
42,95,0610.5184.77
39,91,6450.51171.72
28,39,0000.42122.13
26,31,1000.56113.19

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Apollo Tyres Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTApollo Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTApollo Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTApollo Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTApollo Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTApollo Tyres - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111KL1972PLC002449 and registration number is 002449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19816.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Onkar Kanwar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Neeraj Kanwar
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Francesco Gori
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishal Mahadevia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunam Sarkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Francesco Crispino
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Lakshmi Puri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Jaimini Bhagwati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tapan Mitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Dayal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Chitale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Apollo Tyres Share Price

What is the share price of Apollo Tyres?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Tyres is ₹445.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apollo Tyres?

The Apollo Tyres is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Tyres?

The market cap of Apollo Tyres is ₹28,284.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Tyres?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Tyres are ₹450.00 and ₹431.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Tyres?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Tyres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Tyres is ₹540.30 and 52-week low of Apollo Tyres is ₹365.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Apollo Tyres performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apollo Tyres has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, 8.55% over 3 months, 2.12% over 1 year, 0.78% across 3 years, and 14.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Tyres?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Tyres are 16.56 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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