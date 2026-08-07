Here's the live share price of Apollo Tyres along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Tyres
|3.91
|-1.96
|8.58
|-11.96
|2.16
|0.79
|14.84
|MRF
|0.56
|-3.79
|2.72
|-8.10
|-7.13
|7.25
|10.78
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.62
|9.15
|8.90
|-8.21
|1.56
|1.24
|0.97
|Ceat
|8.55
|-4.89
|10.92
|-7.26
|15.90
|15.57
|22.91
|JK Tyre & Industries
|-1.11
|-4.50
|-3.67
|-28.89
|21.86
|13.51
|21.05
|TVS Srichakra
|1.15
|-4.93
|1.23
|-5.78
|40.98
|9.86
|13.28
|Goodyear India
|-3.76
|1.25
|1.79
|-6.26
|-18.18
|-16.53
|-6.17
|Tolins Tyres
|0.15
|-2.43
|-7.95
|-21.37
|-32.03
|-24.51
|-15.53
|Krypton Industries
|-7.31
|-12.33
|-4.92
|-0.83
|-18.93
|12.23
|19.05
|Tirupati Innovar
|5.19
|-21.57
|-47.41
|3.07
|-27.93
|-43.76
|5.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apollo Tyres has gained 2.16% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Ceat (15.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Tyres has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|427.11
|436.3
|10
|425.44
|432.42
|20
|430.55
|430.35
|50
|418.39
|425.67
|100
|417.41
|429.86
|200
|459.77
|443.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apollo Tyres remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.05%, FII holding fell to 10.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,18,92,187
|1.79
|1,802.2
|1,11,02,076
|0.71
|477.61
|95,00,000
|1.31
|408.69
|90,00,000
|0.36
|387.18
|61,48,780
|1.31
|264.52
|56,00,000
|0.43
|240.91
|42,95,061
|0.5
|184.77
|39,91,645
|0.51
|171.72
|28,39,000
|0.42
|122.13
|26,31,100
|0.56
|113.19
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Apollo Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Apollo Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Apollo Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Apollo Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Apollo Tyres - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Apollo Tyres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111KL1972PLC002449 and registration number is 002449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19816.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Tyres is ₹445.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Tyres is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apollo Tyres is ₹28,284.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Tyres are ₹450.00 and ₹431.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Tyres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Tyres is ₹540.30 and 52-week low of Apollo Tyres is ₹365.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Tyres has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, 8.55% over 3 months, 2.12% over 1 year, 0.78% across 3 years, and 14.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Tyres are 16.56 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global