Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.04
|-9.87
|-1.51
|21.79
|52.33
|214.50
|53.86
|-0.51
|4.55
|10.68
|25.47
|26.83
|85.09
|47.85
|-0.55
|-6.38
|3.28
|15.19
|16.46
|76.85
|86.89
|-1.98
|-8.01
|16.91
|58.87
|59.64
|151.77
|62.23
|1.04
|1.63
|42.40
|78.51
|95.40
|350.72
|108.33
|-0.41
|-4.43
|11.78
|28.61
|32.80
|60.68
|60.68
|5.03
|-0.87
|3.04
|2.92
|32.06
|96.26
|1.57
|-2.04
|3.23
|9.02
|8.03
|25.57
|115.42
|30.82
|14.14
|29.89
|26.97
|31.40
|9.71
|-77.08
|-60.35
|23.61
|61.82
|85.42
|81.63
|56.14
|-34.56
|-87.74
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|3,46,29,095
|3.3
|1,498.75
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,16,53,152
|0.83
|504.35
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|68,00,000
|2.01
|294.3
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|56,00,000
|0.6
|242.37
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|51,94,174
|2.6
|224.8
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|28,39,000
|1.15
|122.87
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|23,87,300
|1.41
|103.32
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|20,15,000
|1.14
|87.21
|Kotak Bluechip Fund - Regular Plan
|18,50,000
|1.27
|80.07
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|15,00,000
|0.43
|64.92
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Apollo Tyres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111KL1972PLC002449 and registration number is 002449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14649.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Apollo Tyres Ltd. is ₹24,667.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Apollo Tyres Ltd. is 22.33 and PB ratio of Apollo Tyres Ltd. is 1.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Tyres Ltd. is ₹384.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Tyres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Tyres Ltd. is ₹440.90 and 52-week low of Apollo Tyres Ltd. is ₹249.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.