What is the share price of Apollo Tyres? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Tyres is ₹445.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Apollo Tyres? The Apollo Tyres is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Tyres? The market cap of Apollo Tyres is ₹28,284.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Tyres? Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Tyres are ₹450.00 and ₹431.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Tyres? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Tyres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Tyres is ₹540.30 and 52-week low of Apollo Tyres is ₹365.35 as on .

How has the Apollo Tyres performed historically in terms of returns? The Apollo Tyres has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, 8.55% over 3 months, 2.12% over 1 year, 0.78% across 3 years, and 14.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Tyres? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Tyres are 16.56 and 1.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global