Apollo Tyres Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

APOLLO TYRES LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Largecap | NSE
₹384.75 Closed
-0.94-3.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Apollo Tyres Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹383.80₹390.55
₹384.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹249.20₹440.90
₹384.75
Open Price
₹388.00
Prev. Close
₹388.40
Volume
25,99,947

Apollo Tyres Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1389.17
  • R2393.23
  • R3395.92
  • Pivot
    386.48
  • S1382.42
  • S2379.73
  • S3375.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5282.51390.48
  • 10277.27393.91
  • 20274.67400.9
  • 50269.21403.84
  • 100236.61389.22
  • 200221.1357.12

Apollo Tyres Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.04-9.87-1.5121.7952.33214.5053.86
-0.514.5510.6825.4726.8385.0947.85
-0.55-6.383.2815.1916.4676.8586.89
-1.98-8.0116.9158.8759.64151.7762.23
1.041.6342.4078.5195.40350.72108.33
-0.41-4.4311.7828.6132.8060.6860.68
5.03-0.873.042.9232.0696.261.57
-2.043.239.028.0325.57115.4230.82
14.1429.8926.9731.409.71-77.08-60.35
23.6161.8285.4281.6356.14-34.56-87.74

Apollo Tyres Ltd. Share Holdings

Apollo Tyres Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan3,46,29,0953.31,498.75
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan1,16,53,1520.83504.35
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan68,00,0002.01294.3
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan56,00,0000.6242.37
Franklin India Prima Fund51,94,1742.6224.8
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan28,39,0001.15122.87
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan23,87,3001.41103.32
HDFC Multi Cap Fund20,15,0001.1487.21
Kotak Bluechip Fund - Regular Plan18,50,0001.2780.07
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund15,00,0000.4364.92
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Apollo Tyres Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Apollo Tyres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111KL1972PLC002449 and registration number is 002449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14649.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Onkar Kanwar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Neeraj Kanwar
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Satish Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Robert Steinmetz
    Director
  • Mr. Francesco Crispino
    Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Sunam Sarkar
    Director
  • Mr. Akshay Chudasama
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Rai
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram S Mehta
    Director
  • General Bikram Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Francesco Gori
    Director
  • Ms. Lakshmi Puri
    Director
  • Mr. Vishal Mahadevia
    Director
  • Dr. Jaimini Bhagwati
    Director

FAQs on Apollo Tyres Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Tyres Ltd.?

The market cap of Apollo Tyres Ltd. is ₹24,667.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apollo Tyres Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apollo Tyres Ltd. is 22.33 and PB ratio of Apollo Tyres Ltd. is 1.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Apollo Tyres Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Tyres Ltd. is ₹384.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Tyres Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Tyres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Tyres Ltd. is ₹440.90 and 52-week low of Apollo Tyres Ltd. is ₹249.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

