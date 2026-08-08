Here's the live share price of JK Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JK Cement has declined 21.82% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, JK Cement has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,569.54
|5,519.66
|10
|5,631.43
|5,541.68
|20
|5,511.43
|5,522.19
|50
|5,351.99
|5,451.84
|100
|5,360.2
|5,457.03
|200
|5,571.33
|5,519.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JK Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.72%, FII holding fell to 16.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,26,390
|1.95
|1,321.05
|8,87,598
|1.43
|483.25
|7,95,887
|1.72
|433.32
|7,78,614
|3.08
|423.92
|7,19,413
|1.94
|391.68
|6,25,000
|1.09
|340.28
|5,00,000
|1.13
|272.23
|4,47,633
|0.45
|243.71
|4,11,308
|2.01
|223.94
|3,88,879
|1.19
|211.73
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|JK Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|JK Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|JK Cement - Proposed To Make A Further Investment In Equity Shares Of Mehrauni Electro Power Private Limited
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|JK Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:09 AM IST IST
|JK Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
JK Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17229UP1994PLC017199 and registration number is 017199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12945.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Cement is ₹5,375.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JK Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JK Cement is ₹41,531.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Cement are ₹5,430.00 and ₹5,365.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Cement is ₹7,565.00 and 52-week low of JK Cement is ₹4,670.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JK Cement has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -0.4% for the past month, -4.39% over 3 months, -21.82% over 1 year, 18.38% across 3 years, and 8.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Cement are 43.92 and 5.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global