JK Cement Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JK CEMENT LTD.

Sector : Cement | Largecap | NSE
₹3,341.00 Closed
1.3745.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
JK Cement Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,306.20₹3,364.75
₹3,341.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,425.25₹3,466.30
₹3,341.00
Open Price
₹3,307.25
Prev. Close
₹3,295.70
Volume
1,70,901

JK Cement Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,367.03
  • R23,395.17
  • R33,425.58
  • Pivot
    3,336.62
  • S13,308.48
  • S23,278.07
  • S33,249.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,624.633,237.56
  • 102,563.553,205.16
  • 202,565.873,201.23
  • 502,673.913,209.4
  • 1002,460.993,155.51
  • 2002,626.383,044.56

JK Cement Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

JK Cement Ltd. Share Holdings

JK Cement Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan22,45,9642.34735.47
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund17,00,0561.99556.71
DSP Mid Cap Fund11,10,6782.49363.71
Axis Midcap Fund10,56,0381.56345.82
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan8,50,0001.9278.35
Mirae Asset Focused Fund7,25,4242.56237.55
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund7,13,7741.98233.74
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund6,56,1881.23214.88
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund6,10,5211.76199.92
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund5,52,7861.95181.02
View All Mutual Funds

JK Cement Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
05 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JK Cement Ltd.

JK Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17229UP1994PLC017199 and registration number is 017199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7678.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sushila Devi Singhania
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Raghavpat Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania
    Dy.Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Saraogi
    Dy.Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ajay Narayan Jha
    Director
  • Mr. Nidhipati Singhania
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Mudit Aggarwal
    Director
  • Dr. K B Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Paul Heinz Hugentobler
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Jalan
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Kalra
    Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Chandra
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Sinha
    Director

FAQs on JK Cement Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JK Cement Ltd.?

The market cap of JK Cement Ltd. is ₹25,465.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JK Cement Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JK Cement Ltd. is 59.73 and PB ratio of JK Cement Ltd. is 5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JK Cement Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Cement Ltd. is ₹3,341.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Cement Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Cement Ltd. is ₹3,466.30 and 52-week low of JK Cement Ltd. is ₹2,425.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

