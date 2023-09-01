Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|22,45,964
|2.34
|735.47
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|17,00,056
|1.99
|556.71
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|11,10,678
|2.49
|363.71
|Axis Midcap Fund
|10,56,038
|1.56
|345.82
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|8,50,000
|1.9
|278.35
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|7,25,424
|2.56
|237.55
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|7,13,774
|1.98
|233.74
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|6,56,188
|1.23
|214.88
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|6,10,521
|1.76
|199.92
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|5,52,786
|1.95
|181.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|05 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JK Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17229UP1994PLC017199 and registration number is 017199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7678.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JK Cement Ltd. is ₹25,465.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JK Cement Ltd. is 59.73 and PB ratio of JK Cement Ltd. is 5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Cement Ltd. is ₹3,341.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Cement Ltd. is ₹3,466.30 and 52-week low of JK Cement Ltd. is ₹2,425.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.