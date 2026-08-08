What is the share price of JK Cement? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Cement is ₹5,375.00 as on .

What kind of stock is JK Cement? The JK Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JK Cement? The market cap of JK Cement is ₹41,531.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JK Cement? Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Cement are ₹5,430.00 and ₹5,365.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Cement? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Cement is ₹7,565.00 and 52-week low of JK Cement is ₹4,670.05 as on .

How has the JK Cement performed historically in terms of returns? The JK Cement has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -0.4% for the past month, -4.39% over 3 months, -21.82% over 1 year, 18.38% across 3 years, and 8.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JK Cement? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Cement are 43.92 and 5.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global