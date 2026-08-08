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JK Cement Share Price

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BSE

JK CEMENT

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
CommoditiesHousingRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of JK Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,375.00 Closed
-0.75₹ -40.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JK Cement Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,365.00₹5,430.00
₹5,375.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,670.05₹7,565.00
₹5,375.00
Open Price
₹5,430.00
Prev. Close
₹5,415.35
Volume
1,511

Source: Dion Global

JK Cement Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JK Cement has declined 21.82% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, JK Cement has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

JK Cement Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JK Cement Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,569.545,519.66
105,631.435,541.68
205,511.435,522.19
505,351.995,451.84
1005,360.25,457.03
2005,571.335,519.83

Source: Dion Global

JK Cement Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JK Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.72%, FII holding fell to 16.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JK Cement Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,26,3901.951,321.05
8,87,5981.43483.25
7,95,8871.72433.32
7,78,6143.08423.92
7,19,4131.94391.68
6,25,0001.09340.28
5,00,0001.13272.23
4,47,6330.45243.71
4,11,3082.01223.94
3,88,8791.19211.73

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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JK Cement Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTJK Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTJK Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 30, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTJK Cement - Proposed To Make A Further Investment In Equity Shares Of Mehrauni Electro Power Private Limited
Jul 21, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTJK Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2026, 02:09 AM IST ISTJK Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About JK Cement

JK Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17229UP1994PLC017199 and registration number is 017199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12945.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sushila Devi Singhania
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Dr. Nidhipati Singhania
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Dr. Raghavpat Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania
    Dy.Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Saraogi
    Dy.Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Praveen Mahajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mudit Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Dhir
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paul Heinz Hugentobler
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on JK Cement Share Price

What is the share price of JK Cement?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Cement is ₹5,375.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JK Cement?

The JK Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JK Cement?

The market cap of JK Cement is ₹41,531.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JK Cement?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Cement are ₹5,430.00 and ₹5,365.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Cement?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Cement is ₹7,565.00 and 52-week low of JK Cement is ₹4,670.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JK Cement performed historically in terms of returns?

The JK Cement has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -0.4% for the past month, -4.39% over 3 months, -21.82% over 1 year, 18.38% across 3 years, and 8.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JK Cement?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Cement are 43.92 and 5.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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