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Heidelberg Cement India Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEIDELBERG CEMENT INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Heidelberg Cement India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹156.00 Closed
-0.67₹ -1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Heidelberg Cement India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.00₹157.00
₹156.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹136.60₹224.60
₹156.00
Open Price
₹156.50
Prev. Close
₹157.05
Volume
6,696

Source: Dion Global

Heidelberg Cement India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Heidelberg Cement India has declined 26.22% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Heidelberg Cement India has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Heidelberg Cement India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Heidelberg Cement India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5154.61155.71
10156.5156.01
20157.59156.35
50155.29156.2
100154.85158.31
200165.97166.56

Source: Dion Global

Heidelberg Cement India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Heidelberg Cement India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.87%, FII holding fell to 1.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Heidelberg Cement India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
76,55,1910.37116.98
48,13,0510.2573.55
30,44,2660.2549.3
30,15,5850.746.08
22,99,6220.3735.14
12,86,9610.2319.67
12,16,7050.0218.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Heidelberg Cement India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTHeidelberg Cement In - Monthly Reporting Regarding Request For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Request Of Physical Form
Jul 29, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTHeidelberg Cement In - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29 July 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTHeidelberg Cement In - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29 July 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTHeidelberg Cement In - Board Meeting Intimation for Pre-Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 09, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTHeidelberg Cement In - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Heidelberg Cement India

Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942HR1958FLC042301 and registration number is 042301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2329.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 226.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Jyoti Narang
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Joydeep Mukherjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Roberto Callieri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Khosla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Kumar Choudhary
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Heidelberg Cement India Share Price

What is the share price of Heidelberg Cement India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heidelberg Cement India is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Heidelberg Cement India?

The Heidelberg Cement India is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Heidelberg Cement India?

The market cap of Heidelberg Cement India is ₹3,535.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Heidelberg Cement India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Heidelberg Cement India are ₹157.00 and ₹156.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heidelberg Cement India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heidelberg Cement India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heidelberg Cement India is ₹224.60 and 52-week low of Heidelberg Cement India is ₹136.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Heidelberg Cement India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Heidelberg Cement India has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -2.47% for the past month, -4.44% over 3 months, -26.22% over 1 year, -6.01% across 3 years, and -10.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Heidelberg Cement India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heidelberg Cement India are 30.40 and 2.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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