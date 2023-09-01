Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|50,40,690
|0.61
|91.24
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|15,97,798
|0.32
|28.92
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|12,86,961
|0.8
|23.29
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|12,16,705
|0.1
|22.02
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|11,17,918
|0.59
|20.23
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|11,17,918
|0.59
|20.23
|ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund
|9,23,104
|0.26
|16.71
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|2,04,206
|0.52
|3.7
|ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund
|1,06,764
|0.18
|1.93
|Taurus Ethical Fund
|67,434
|1.19
|1.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942HR1958FLC042301 and registration number is 042301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2296.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 226.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is ₹4,356.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is 43.62 and PB ratio of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is 2.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is ₹192.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is ₹232.95 and 52-week low of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is ₹152.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.