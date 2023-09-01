Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HEIDELBERG CEMENT INDIA LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹192.25 Closed
2.755.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹186.75₹193.25
₹192.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹152.75₹232.95
₹192.25
Open Price
₹187.40
Prev. Close
₹187.10
Volume
13,29,177

Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1194.68
  • R2197.22
  • R3201.18
  • Pivot
    190.72
  • S1188.18
  • S2184.22
  • S3181.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5187.85186.86
  • 10195.35186.37
  • 20193.25185
  • 50194.44181.12
  • 100186.23178.52
  • 200195.05180.26

Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. Share Holdings

Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund50,40,6900.6191.24
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund15,97,7980.3228.92
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund12,86,9610.823.29
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund12,16,7050.122.02
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div11,17,9180.5920.23
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr11,17,9180.5920.23
ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund9,23,1040.2616.71
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund2,04,2060.523.7
ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund1,06,7640.181.93
Taurus Ethical Fund67,4341.191.22
View All Mutual Funds

Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.

Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942HR1958FLC042301 and registration number is 042301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2296.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 226.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vimal Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jamshed Naval Cooper
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Soek Peng Sim
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kevin Gerard Gluskie
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Narang
    Independent Director

FAQs on Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.?

The market cap of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is ₹4,356.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is 43.62 and PB ratio of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is 2.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is ₹192.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is ₹232.95 and 52-week low of Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is ₹152.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data