Here's the live share price of Heidelberg Cement India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Heidelberg Cement India has declined 26.22% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Heidelberg Cement India has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|154.61
|155.71
|10
|156.5
|156.01
|20
|157.59
|156.35
|50
|155.29
|156.2
|100
|154.85
|158.31
|200
|165.97
|166.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Heidelberg Cement India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.87%, FII holding fell to 1.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|76,55,191
|0.37
|116.98
|48,13,051
|0.25
|73.55
|30,44,266
|0.25
|49.3
|30,15,585
|0.7
|46.08
|22,99,622
|0.37
|35.14
|12,86,961
|0.23
|19.67
|12,16,705
|0.02
|18.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Heidelberg Cement In - Monthly Reporting Regarding Request For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Request Of Physical Form
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Heidelberg Cement In - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29 July 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Heidelberg Cement In - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29 July 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Heidelberg Cement In - Board Meeting Intimation for Pre-Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Heidelberg Cement In - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942HR1958FLC042301 and registration number is 042301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2329.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 226.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heidelberg Cement India is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Heidelberg Cement India is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Heidelberg Cement India is ₹3,535.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Heidelberg Cement India are ₹157.00 and ₹156.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heidelberg Cement India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heidelberg Cement India is ₹224.60 and 52-week low of Heidelberg Cement India is ₹136.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Heidelberg Cement India has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -2.47% for the past month, -4.44% over 3 months, -26.22% over 1 year, -6.01% across 3 years, and -10.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heidelberg Cement India are 30.40 and 2.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global