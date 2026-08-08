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NLC India Share Price

NSE
BSE

NLC INDIA

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Bharat 22BSE Central Public SectorBSE Power & EnergyBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NLC India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹302.00 Closed
-0.58₹ -1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NLC India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹301.00₹307.60
₹302.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹223.00₹387.70
₹302.00
Open Price
₹305.65
Prev. Close
₹303.75
Volume
55,050

Source: Dion Global

NLC India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NLC India has gained 29.45% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, NLC India has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

NLC India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NLC India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5296.8299.72
10294.93298.58
20298.32300.58
50315.79306.55
100304.69301.65
200279.76286.85

Source: Dion Global

NLC India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NLC India saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.47%, while DII stake decreased to 12.94%, FII holding rose to 4.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NLC India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,69,90,3311.11869.09
1,88,84,5872.17608.08
1,78,00,0001.17573.16
74,44,1081.61239.7
70,43,7640.42226.81
43,77,6011.38140.96
30,28,2151.2197.51
23,53,6320.8575.79
19,47,0350.2162.69
14,50,0002.646.69

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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NLC India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTNLC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTNLC India - Results- Financials For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTNLC India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 02, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTNLC India - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 & 50 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
Jul 30, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTNLC India - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Source: Dion Global

About NLC India

NLC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090TN1956GOI003507 and registration number is 003507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10863.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1386.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prasanna Kumar Motupalli
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Prasanna Kumar Acharya
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Samir Swarup
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. M Venkatachalam
    Director - Power
  • Mr. Suresh Chandra Suman
    Director
  • Dr. Beela Rajesh
    Part Time Official (Nominee) Director
  • Mr. M T Ramesh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vasant Ashok Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Saraogi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanoj Kumar Jha
    Part Time Official (Nominee) Director

FAQs on NLC India Share Price

What is the share price of NLC India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NLC India is ₹302.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NLC India?

The NLC India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NLC India?

The market cap of NLC India is ₹41,876.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NLC India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NLC India are ₹307.60 and ₹301.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NLC India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NLC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NLC India is ₹387.70 and 52-week low of NLC India is ₹223.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NLC India performed historically in terms of returns?

The NLC India has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, -0.08% for the past month, -8.05% over 3 months, 29.45% over 1 year, 36.04% across 3 years, and 39.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NLC India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NLC India are 11.89 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NLC India News

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