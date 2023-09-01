Follow Us

NLC INDIA LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹136.85 Closed
4.956.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
NLC India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.90₹140.00
₹136.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.00₹139.25
₹136.85
Open Price
₹131.30
Prev. Close
₹130.40
Volume
48,88,410

NLC India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1142
  • R2147.55
  • R3155.1
  • Pivot
    134.45
  • S1128.9
  • S2121.35
  • S3115.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.61129.68
  • 1069.39129.02
  • 2068.89126.7
  • 5072.67118.36
  • 10070.47107.85
  • 20070.296.47

NLC India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

NLC India Ltd. Share Holdings

NLC India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1,58,84,5630.54185.69
Nippon India CPSE ETF1,45,91,1960.76170.57
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund53,00,0000.4961.96
Nippon India Growth Fund49,66,9010.3358.06
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund46,77,7472.254.68
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund39,67,3291.0146.38
Nippon India Value Fund24,59,6000.5228.75
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF24,00,5330.2528.04
Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund21,16,6432.5324.74
Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund18,00,0001.521.04
View All Mutual Funds

NLC India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NLC India Ltd.

NLC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090TN1956GOI003507 and registration number is 003507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9856.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1386.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shaji John
    Director - Power
  • Mr. R Vikraman
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Dharmendra Pratap Yadav
    Part Time Official Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Tiwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. P Vishnu Dev
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N K Narayanan Namboothiri
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V Muralidhar Goud
    Independent Director

FAQs on NLC India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NLC India Ltd.?

The market cap of NLC India Ltd. is ₹18,81.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NLC India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NLC India Ltd. is 12.96 and PB ratio of NLC India Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NLC India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NLC India Ltd. is ₹136.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NLC India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NLC India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NLC India Ltd. is ₹139.25 and 52-week low of NLC India Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

