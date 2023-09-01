Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
|7.80
|11.64
|38.17
|63.28
|38.92
|75.43
|39.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|1,58,84,563
|0.54
|185.69
|Nippon India CPSE ETF
|1,45,91,196
|0.76
|170.57
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|53,00,000
|0.49
|61.96
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|49,66,901
|0.33
|58.06
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|46,77,747
|2.2
|54.68
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|39,67,329
|1.01
|46.38
|Nippon India Value Fund
|24,59,600
|0.52
|28.75
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|24,00,533
|0.25
|28.04
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund
|21,16,643
|2.53
|24.74
|Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund
|18,00,000
|1.5
|21.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NLC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090TN1956GOI003507 and registration number is 003507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9856.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1386.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NLC India Ltd. is ₹18,81.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NLC India Ltd. is 12.96 and PB ratio of NLC India Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NLC India Ltd. is ₹136.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NLC India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NLC India Ltd. is ₹139.25 and 52-week low of NLC India Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.