Here's the live share price of NLC India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NLC India has gained 29.45% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, NLC India has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|296.8
|299.72
|10
|294.93
|298.58
|20
|298.32
|300.58
|50
|315.79
|306.55
|100
|304.69
|301.65
|200
|279.76
|286.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NLC India saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.47%, while DII stake decreased to 12.94%, FII holding rose to 4.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,69,90,331
|1.11
|869.09
|1,88,84,587
|2.17
|608.08
|1,78,00,000
|1.17
|573.16
|74,44,108
|1.61
|239.7
|70,43,764
|0.42
|226.81
|43,77,601
|1.38
|140.96
|30,28,215
|1.21
|97.51
|23,53,632
|0.85
|75.79
|19,47,035
|0.21
|62.69
|14,50,000
|2.6
|46.69
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|NLC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|NLC India - Results- Financials For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|NLC India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|NLC India - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 & 50 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|NLC India - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
Source: Dion Global
NLC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090TN1956GOI003507 and registration number is 003507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10863.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1386.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NLC India is ₹302.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NLC India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NLC India is ₹41,876.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NLC India are ₹307.60 and ₹301.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NLC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NLC India is ₹387.70 and 52-week low of NLC India is ₹223.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NLC India has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, -0.08% for the past month, -8.05% over 3 months, 29.45% over 1 year, 36.04% across 3 years, and 39.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NLC India are 11.89 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global