What is the Market Cap of NLC India Ltd.? The market cap of NLC India Ltd. is ₹18,81.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NLC India Ltd.? P/E ratio of NLC India Ltd. is 12.96 and PB ratio of NLC India Ltd. is 1.19 as on .

What is the share price of NLC India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NLC India Ltd. is ₹136.85 as on .