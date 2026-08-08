What is the share price of NLC India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NLC India is ₹302.00 as on .

What kind of stock is NLC India? The NLC India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NLC India? The market cap of NLC India is ₹41,876.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NLC India? Today’s highest and lowest price of NLC India are ₹307.60 and ₹301.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NLC India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NLC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NLC India is ₹387.70 and 52-week low of NLC India is ₹223.00 as on .

How has the NLC India performed historically in terms of returns? The NLC India has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, -0.08% for the past month, -8.05% over 3 months, 29.45% over 1 year, 36.04% across 3 years, and 39.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NLC India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NLC India are 11.89 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global