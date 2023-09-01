Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gabriel India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GABRIEL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Shock Absorber | Smallcap | NSE
₹318.00 Closed
0.431.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gabriel India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹316.50₹321.70
₹318.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹129.45₹328.30
₹318.00
Open Price
₹316.95
Prev. Close
₹316.65
Volume
4,52,544

Gabriel India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1321.03
  • R2323.97
  • R3326.23
  • Pivot
    318.77
  • S1315.83
  • S2313.57
  • S3310.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5152.17310.09
  • 10152.59292.48
  • 20152.39268.35
  • 50155.61234.53
  • 100142.06209.69
  • 200131.66188.15

Gabriel India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.3640.2277.91103.6594.08197.85125.28
1.42-3.3328.4656.7435.682.96-37.68

Gabriel India Ltd. Share Holdings

Gabriel India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,21,36,0001.3273.06
Nippon India Small Cap Fund15,61,8950.135.14
HDFC Multi Cap Fund11,50,0000.3425.88
LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund3,55,1650.937.99
Navi Flexi Cap Fund1,30,0001.252.93

Gabriel India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Gabriel India Limited has informed the Exchange about Link of Recording
    17-Aug, 2023 | 08:25 AM

About Gabriel India Ltd.

Gabriel India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101PN1961PLC015735 and registration number is 015735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2331.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Anjali Singh
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Manoj Kolhatkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Jaggi
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahua Acharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Banerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Matangi Gowrishankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Joshi Bakhru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gabriel India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gabriel India Ltd.?

The market cap of Gabriel India Ltd. is ₹4,567.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gabriel India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gabriel India Ltd. is 32.18 and PB ratio of Gabriel India Ltd. is 5.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gabriel India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gabriel India Ltd. is ₹318.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gabriel India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gabriel India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gabriel India Ltd. is ₹328.30 and 52-week low of Gabriel India Ltd. is ₹129.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data