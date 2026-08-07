Here's the live share price of Gabriel India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gabriel India
|4.01
|18.18
|32.86
|54.61
|47.78
|90.51
|59.72
|Munjal Showa
|-2.44
|0.19
|-6.19
|2.06
|3.59
|-0.01
|-2.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gabriel India has gained 47.78% compared to peers like Munjal Showa (3.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Gabriel India has outperformed peers relative to Munjal Showa (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,436.88
|1,515.12
|10
|1,428.34
|1,468.34
|20
|1,362.63
|1,405.76
|50
|1,226.87
|1,283.76
|100
|1,097.2
|1,181.8
|200
|1,073.36
|1,085.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gabriel India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.92%, FII holding fell to 6.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|97,75,044
|3
|1,211.42
|10,99,234
|2.07
|136.23
|9,19,709
|0.56
|113.98
|6,20,701
|3.39
|76.92
|4,55,227
|3.45
|56.42
|3,40,000
|1.77
|42.14
|3,02,695
|1.13
|37.51
|2,12,019
|1.85
|26.28
|1,90,959
|2.76
|23.67
|1,78,273
|0.39
|22.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Gabriel India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regarding Update In The Notice Of The 64Th AGM Of The Company
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|Gabriel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Gabriel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Gabriel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Gabriel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Gabriel India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101PN1961PLC015735 and registration number is 015735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4232.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gabriel India is ₹1,497.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gabriel India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gabriel India is ₹26,544.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gabriel India are ₹1,556.90 and ₹1,475.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gabriel India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gabriel India is ₹1,600.00 and 52-week low of Gabriel India is ₹795.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gabriel India has shown returns of -2.43% over the past day, 18.18% for the past month, 32.86% over 3 months, 47.78% over 1 year, 90.51% across 3 years, and 59.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gabriel India are 89.18 and 19.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global