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Gabriel India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GABRIEL INDIA

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gabriel India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,497.75 Closed
-2.43₹ -37.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gabriel India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,475.00₹1,556.90
₹1,497.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹795.80₹1,600.00
₹1,497.75
Open Price
₹1,532.25
Prev. Close
₹1,535.10
Volume
37,274

Source: Dion Global

Gabriel India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gabriel India		4.0118.1832.8654.6147.7890.5159.72
Munjal Showa		-2.440.19-6.192.063.59-0.01-2.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gabriel India has gained 47.78% compared to peers like Munjal Showa (3.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Gabriel India has outperformed peers relative to Munjal Showa (-2.19%).

Gabriel India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gabriel India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,436.881,515.12
101,428.341,468.34
201,362.631,405.76
501,226.871,283.76
1001,097.21,181.8
2001,073.361,085.89

Source: Dion Global

Gabriel India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gabriel India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.92%, FII holding fell to 6.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gabriel India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
97,75,04431,211.42
10,99,2342.07136.23
9,19,7090.56113.98
6,20,7013.3976.92
4,55,2273.4556.42
3,40,0001.7742.14
3,02,6951.1337.51
2,12,0191.8526.28
1,90,9592.7623.67
1,78,2730.3922.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gabriel India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTGabriel India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regarding Update In The Notice Of The 64Th AGM Of The Company
Aug 06, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTGabriel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Aug 04, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTGabriel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTGabriel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 29, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTGabriel India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Gabriel India

Gabriel India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101PN1961PLC015735 and registration number is 015735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4232.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Anjali Singh
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Atul Jaggi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra K Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Joshi Bakhru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahua Acharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. B V R Subbu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gabriel India Share Price

What is the share price of Gabriel India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gabriel India is ₹1,497.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gabriel India?

The Gabriel India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gabriel India?

The market cap of Gabriel India is ₹26,544.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gabriel India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gabriel India are ₹1,556.90 and ₹1,475.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gabriel India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gabriel India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gabriel India is ₹1,600.00 and 52-week low of Gabriel India is ₹795.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gabriel India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gabriel India has shown returns of -2.43% over the past day, 18.18% for the past month, 32.86% over 3 months, 47.78% over 1 year, 90.51% across 3 years, and 59.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gabriel India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gabriel India are 89.18 and 19.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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