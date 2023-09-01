Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,21,36,000
|1.3
|273.06
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|15,61,895
|0.1
|35.14
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|11,50,000
|0.34
|25.88
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund
|3,55,165
|0.93
|7.99
|Navi Flexi Cap Fund
|1,30,000
|1.25
|2.93
Gabriel India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101PN1961PLC015735 and registration number is 015735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2331.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gabriel India Ltd. is ₹4,567.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gabriel India Ltd. is 32.18 and PB ratio of Gabriel India Ltd. is 5.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gabriel India Ltd. is ₹318.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gabriel India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gabriel India Ltd. is ₹328.30 and 52-week low of Gabriel India Ltd. is ₹129.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.