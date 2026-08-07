What is the share price of Gabriel India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gabriel India is ₹1,497.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Gabriel India? The Gabriel India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gabriel India? The market cap of Gabriel India is ₹26,544.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gabriel India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gabriel India are ₹1,556.90 and ₹1,475.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gabriel India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gabriel India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gabriel India is ₹1,600.00 and 52-week low of Gabriel India is ₹795.80 as on .

How has the Gabriel India performed historically in terms of returns? The Gabriel India has shown returns of -2.43% over the past day, 18.18% for the past month, 32.86% over 3 months, 47.78% over 1 year, 90.51% across 3 years, and 59.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gabriel India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gabriel India are 89.18 and 19.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global