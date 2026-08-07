What is the share price of Honda India Power Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honda India Power Products is ₹2,100.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Honda India Power Products? The Honda India Power Products is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Honda India Power Products? The market cap of Honda India Power Products is ₹2,130.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Honda India Power Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Honda India Power Products are ₹2,108.65 and ₹2,085.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Honda India Power Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Honda India Power Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Honda India Power Products is ₹3,216.05 and 52-week low of Honda India Power Products is ₹1,840.00 as on .

How has the Honda India Power Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Honda India Power Products has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -2.6% for the past month, -9.25% over 3 months, -25.02% over 1 year, -1.73% across 3 years, and 12.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Honda India Power Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Honda India Power Products are 32.34 and 2.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global