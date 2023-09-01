Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.49
|20.49
|20.76
|37.88
|78.90
|159.09
|92.64
|0.14
|-1.12
|-0.66
|12.74
|85.30
|440.44
|233.49
|0.86
|0.42
|21.92
|81.02
|121.72
|1,004.06
|950.82
|0
|1.48
|55.35
|134.78
|174.17
|2,310.71
|1,671.65
|4.94
|47.97
|30.43
|74.24
|117.38
|117.38
|117.38
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|8,44,730
|0.54
|185.27
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|5,04,742
|1.95
|110.7
|Quant Active Fund
|1,15,559
|0.47
|25.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Honda India Power Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40103DL2004PLC203950 and registration number is 203950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1156.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Honda India Power Products Ltd. is ₹2,675.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Honda India Power Products Ltd. is 27.56 and PB ratio of Honda India Power Products Ltd. is 3.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honda India Power Products Ltd. is ₹2,638.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Honda India Power Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Honda India Power Products Ltd. is ₹2,918.00 and 52-week low of Honda India Power Products Ltd. is ₹1,435.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.