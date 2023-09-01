Follow Us

HONDA INDIA POWER PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Gensets/Turbines | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,638.15 Closed
-0.05-1.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Honda India Power Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,623.00₹2,684.00
₹2,638.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,435.00₹2,918.00
₹2,638.15
Open Price
₹2,640.00
Prev. Close
₹2,639.55
Volume
13,335

Honda India Power Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,674.63
  • R22,708.17
  • R32,732.33
  • Pivot
    2,650.47
  • S12,616.93
  • S22,592.77
  • S32,559.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,648.782,603.99
  • 101,618.212,533.22
  • 201,562.822,432.99
  • 501,509.592,317.51
  • 1001,504.22,252.23
  • 2001,417.212,136.84

Honda India Power Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.4920.4920.7637.8878.90159.0992.64
0.14-1.12-0.6612.7485.30440.44233.49
0.860.4221.9281.02121.721,004.06950.82
01.4855.35134.78174.172,310.711,671.65
4.9447.9730.4374.24117.38117.38117.38

Honda India Power Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Honda India Power Products Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund8,44,7300.54185.27
Tata Small Cap Fund5,04,7421.95110.7
Quant Active Fund1,15,5590.4725.35

Honda India Power Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Honda India Power Products Ltd.

Honda India Power Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40103DL2004PLC203950 and registration number is 203950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1156.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shigeki Iwama
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Vinay Mittal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Noboru Sube
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Arora
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alka Marezban Bharucha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Prakash Mehrotra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kaori Osakada
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Honda India Power Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Honda India Power Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Honda India Power Products Ltd. is ₹2,675.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Honda India Power Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Honda India Power Products Ltd. is 27.56 and PB ratio of Honda India Power Products Ltd. is 3.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Honda India Power Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honda India Power Products Ltd. is ₹2,638.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Honda India Power Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Honda India Power Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Honda India Power Products Ltd. is ₹2,918.00 and 52-week low of Honda India Power Products Ltd. is ₹1,435.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

