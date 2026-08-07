Here's the live share price of Honda India Power Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Honda India Power Products
|0.25
|-2.60
|-9.25
|-7.47
|-25.02
|-1.73
|12.40
|Powerica
|0.62
|-5.55
|8.39
|36.31
|36.31
|10.88
|6.39
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|0.54
|-1.70
|29.23
|55.07
|10.65
|-9.88
|-6.05
|Yuken India
|13.27
|4.45
|9.10
|-0.29
|-22.18
|7.83
|8.30
|Envair Electrodyne
|-5.00
|-33.62
|-11.50
|-23.75
|-39.36
|-14.43
|7.88
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Honda India Power Products has declined 25.02% compared to peers like Powerica (36.31%), Exicom Tele-Systems (10.65%), Yuken India (-22.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Honda India Power Products has outperformed peers relative to Powerica (6.39%) and Exicom Tele-Systems (-6.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,102.07
|2,099.6
|10
|2,102.44
|2,102.98
|20
|2,108.62
|2,115.19
|50
|2,178.84
|2,149.06
|100
|2,163.75
|2,184.26
|200
|2,257.53
|2,278.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Honda India Power Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 18.27%, FII holding fell to 0.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,98,730
|0.25
|196.01
|5,21,006
|0.91
|113.63
|4,32,082
|1.21
|94.24
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|Honda India Power - Intimation Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR), Regulations , 2015
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|Honda India Power - Intimation Of Book Closure For The AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Honda India Power - Record Date Fixed For Payment Of Final Dividend
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:54 PM IST IST
|Honda India Power - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Honda India Power - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Honda India Power Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40103DL2004PLC203950 and registration number is 203950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of power generators (except battery charging alternators for internal combustion engines), motor generator sets (except turbine generator set units). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 865.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honda India Power Products is ₹2,100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Honda India Power Products is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Honda India Power Products is ₹2,130.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Honda India Power Products are ₹2,108.65 and ₹2,085.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Honda India Power Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Honda India Power Products is ₹3,216.05 and 52-week low of Honda India Power Products is ₹1,840.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Honda India Power Products has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -2.6% for the past month, -9.25% over 3 months, -25.02% over 1 year, -1.73% across 3 years, and 12.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Honda India Power Products are 32.34 and 2.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global