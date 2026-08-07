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Honda India Power Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

HONDA INDIA POWER PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Honda India Power Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,100.00 Closed
0.57₹ 12.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Honda India Power Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,085.30₹2,108.65
₹2,100.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,840.00₹3,216.05
₹2,100.00
Open Price
₹2,094.25
Prev. Close
₹2,088.00
Volume
177

Source: Dion Global

Honda India Power Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Honda India Power Products		0.25-2.60-9.25-7.47-25.02-1.7312.40
Powerica		0.62-5.558.3936.3136.3110.886.39
Exicom Tele-Systems		0.54-1.7029.2355.0710.65-9.88-6.05
Yuken India		13.274.459.10-0.29-22.187.838.30
Envair Electrodyne		-5.00-33.62-11.50-23.75-39.36-14.437.88

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Honda India Power Products has declined 25.02% compared to peers like Powerica (36.31%), Exicom Tele-Systems (10.65%), Yuken India (-22.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Honda India Power Products has outperformed peers relative to Powerica (6.39%) and Exicom Tele-Systems (-6.05%).

Honda India Power Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Honda India Power Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,102.072,099.6
102,102.442,102.98
202,108.622,115.19
502,178.842,149.06
1002,163.752,184.26
2002,257.532,278.41

Source: Dion Global

Honda India Power Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Honda India Power Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 18.27%, FII holding fell to 0.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Honda India Power Products Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,98,7300.25196.01
5,21,0060.91113.63
4,32,0821.2194.24

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Honda India Power Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTHonda India Power - Intimation Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR), Regulations , 2015
Jul 31, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTHonda India Power - Intimation Of Book Closure For The AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTHonda India Power - Record Date Fixed For Payment Of Final Dividend
Jul 31, 2026, 04:54 PM IST ISTHonda India Power - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 31, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTHonda India Power - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Honda India Power Products

Honda India Power Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40103DL2004PLC203950 and registration number is 203950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of power generators (except battery charging alternators for internal combustion engines), motor generator sets (except turbine generator set units). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 865.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shigeki Iwama
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Vinay Mittal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Akihiro Sakurai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yasuhiro Takabatake
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Savara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Prakash Mehrotra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balachandran Dharman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Honda India Power Products Share Price

What is the share price of Honda India Power Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honda India Power Products is ₹2,100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Honda India Power Products?

The Honda India Power Products is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Honda India Power Products?

The market cap of Honda India Power Products is ₹2,130.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Honda India Power Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Honda India Power Products are ₹2,108.65 and ₹2,085.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Honda India Power Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Honda India Power Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Honda India Power Products is ₹3,216.05 and 52-week low of Honda India Power Products is ₹1,840.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Honda India Power Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Honda India Power Products has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -2.6% for the past month, -9.25% over 3 months, -25.02% over 1 year, -1.73% across 3 years, and 12.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Honda India Power Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Honda India Power Products are 32.34 and 2.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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