Safari Industries (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,671.80 Closed
-0.35-12.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Safari Industries (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,643.45₹3,724.95
₹3,671.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,430.00₹3,780.00
₹3,671.80
Open Price
₹3,666.05
Prev. Close
₹3,684.60
Volume
43,857

Safari Industries (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,707.38
  • R23,756.92
  • R33,788.88
  • Pivot
    3,675.42
  • S13,625.88
  • S23,593.92
  • S33,544.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,745.663,670.9
  • 101,736.313,606.95
  • 201,725.53,470.5
  • 501,592.023,204.72
  • 1001,296.392,901.11
  • 2001,108.012,478.55

Safari Industries (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.2026.3434.9981.13145.46793.26560.78
-3.2210.089.383.1311.02123.546.95
-1.83-13.79-2.1022.3616.05-31.3262.12
9.85-4.62-8.94-10.55-42.9679.35103.74
26.559.5515.2214.66-38.1142.8852.98
5.324.0550.2375.4320.99257.07-5.03
6.936.781.7515.70-34.5855.54144.40
7.0822.8068.62100.2652.6845.0545.05
3.730.66-7.5731.5036.831.74-2.27
-2.852.3727.3870.3524.366,201.362,797.70
11.6311.2520.418.65-20.41184.42333.16
7.29-6.9114.9845.880.68298.65235.61
3.910.11-16.5915.8681.35256.96190.12
2.47-12.48-14.632.20-43.9848.6098.75
-2.836.955.4711.49-14.08618.70540.42
-5.56-2.8719.1816.40-8.26143.4986.01
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.502.0117.1942.761.4644.8844.88
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Safari Industries (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Safari Industries (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan7,68,5521.04220.14
DSP Small Cap Fund6,82,8641.68195.6
Sundaram Small Cap Fund1,79,2922.0851.36
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund1,72,785149.49
Invesco India Smallcap Fund1,61,3481.946.22
Invesco India Multicap Fund1,51,7731.6143.47
Sundaram Consumption Fund1,23,2462.8435.3
Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund1,18,8430.8434.04
HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund1,17,1001.4633.54
Invesco India Tax Plan89,2401.1825.56
View All Mutual Funds

Safari Industries (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Safari Industries (India) Ltd.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1980PLC022812 and registration number is 022812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of travel goods like suitcase, bags, holdalls etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 705.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Jatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Punkajj Lath
    Director
  • Mr. Dalip Sehgal
    Director
  • Mrs. Vijaya Sampath
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kanodia
    Director
  • Mr. Piyush Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Nagar
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Safari Industries (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Safari Industries (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹8,728.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Safari Industries (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is 63.54 and PB ratio of Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is 20.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Safari Industries (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹3,671.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Safari Industries (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Safari Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹3,780.00 and 52-week low of Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹1,430.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

