Here's the live share price of Safari Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Safari Industries (India) has declined 27.71% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Safari Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,567.29
|1,529.85
|10
|1,570.48
|1,551.7
|20
|1,603.51
|1,573.84
|50
|1,596.62
|1,586.4
|100
|1,557.04
|1,634.46
|200
|1,841.39
|1,764.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Safari Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 28.26%, FII holding fell to 10.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,00,000
|1.06
|207.22
|10,24,546
|1.22
|163.31
|9,05,216
|0.64
|144.29
|7,66,709
|0.88
|122.21
|4,98,851
|2.05
|79.52
|3,86,887
|0.4
|61.67
|3,55,364
|1.24
|56.65
|2,96,268
|1.1
|47.23
|2,72,457
|1.06
|43.43
|2,38,115
|0.21
|37.96
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|Safari Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Safari Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Safari Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Safari Industries - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Safari Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 4Th August 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1980PLC022812 and registration number is 022812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of travel goods like suitcase, bags, holdalls etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2042.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safari Industries (India) is ₹1,485.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Safari Industries (India) is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Safari Industries (India) is ₹7,259.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Safari Industries (India) are ₹1,496.95 and ₹1,480.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Safari Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Safari Industries (India) is ₹2,503.80 and 52-week low of Safari Industries (India) is ₹1,364.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Safari Industries (India) has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -8.08% for the past month, -3.15% over 3 months, -27.71% over 1 year, 0.5% across 3 years, and 33.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Safari Industries (India) are 43.98 and 6.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global