What is the share price of Safari Industries (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safari Industries (India) is ₹1,485.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Safari Industries (India)? The Safari Industries (India) is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Safari Industries (India)? The market cap of Safari Industries (India) is ₹7,259.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Safari Industries (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Safari Industries (India) are ₹1,496.95 and ₹1,480.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Safari Industries (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Safari Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Safari Industries (India) is ₹2,503.80 and 52-week low of Safari Industries (India) is ₹1,364.00 as on .

How has the Safari Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Safari Industries (India) has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -8.08% for the past month, -3.15% over 3 months, -27.71% over 1 year, 0.5% across 3 years, and 33.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Safari Industries (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Safari Industries (India) are 43.98 and 6.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global