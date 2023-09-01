Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|7,68,552
|1.04
|220.14
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|6,82,864
|1.68
|195.6
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|1,79,292
|2.08
|51.36
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|1,72,785
|1
|49.49
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|1,61,348
|1.9
|46.22
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|1,51,773
|1.61
|43.47
|Sundaram Consumption Fund
|1,23,246
|2.84
|35.3
|Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund
|1,18,843
|0.84
|34.04
|HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund
|1,17,100
|1.46
|33.54
|Invesco India Tax Plan
|89,240
|1.18
|25.56
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1980PLC022812 and registration number is 022812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of travel goods like suitcase, bags, holdalls etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 705.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹8,728.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is 63.54 and PB ratio of Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is 20.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹3,671.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Safari Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹3,780.00 and 52-week low of Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹1,430.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.