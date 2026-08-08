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Safari Industries (India) Share Price

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BSE

SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Safari Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,485.00 Closed
-0.41₹ -6.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Safari Industries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,480.00₹1,496.95
₹1,485.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,364.00₹2,503.80
₹1,485.00
Open Price
₹1,484.05
Prev. Close
₹1,491.15
Volume
2,032

Source: Dion Global

Safari Industries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Safari Industries (India) has declined 27.71% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Safari Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Safari Industries (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Safari Industries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,567.291,529.85
101,570.481,551.7
201,603.511,573.84
501,596.621,586.4
1001,557.041,634.46
2001,841.391,764.16

Source: Dion Global

Safari Industries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Safari Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 28.26%, FII holding fell to 10.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Safari Industries (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,00,0001.06207.22
10,24,5461.22163.31
9,05,2160.64144.29
7,66,7090.88122.21
4,98,8512.0579.52
3,86,8870.461.67
3,55,3641.2456.65
2,96,2681.147.23
2,72,4571.0643.43
2,38,1150.2137.96

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Safari Industries (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTSafari Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTSafari Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTSafari Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTSafari Industries - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTSafari Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 4Th August 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Safari Industries (India)

Safari Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1980PLC022812 and registration number is 022812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of travel goods like suitcase, bags, holdalls etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2042.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Jatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kakkar
    Director
  • Ms. Manjaree Chowdhary
    Director
  • Mr. Aseem Dhru
    Director
  • Mr. Piyush Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Nagar
    Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan
    Director

FAQs on Safari Industries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Safari Industries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safari Industries (India) is ₹1,485.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Safari Industries (India)?

The Safari Industries (India) is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Safari Industries (India)?

The market cap of Safari Industries (India) is ₹7,259.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Safari Industries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Safari Industries (India) are ₹1,496.95 and ₹1,480.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Safari Industries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Safari Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Safari Industries (India) is ₹2,503.80 and 52-week low of Safari Industries (India) is ₹1,364.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Safari Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Safari Industries (India) has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -8.08% for the past month, -3.15% over 3 months, -27.71% over 1 year, 0.5% across 3 years, and 33.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Safari Industries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Safari Industries (India) are 43.98 and 6.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Safari Industries (India) News

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