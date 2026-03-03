Facebook Pixel Code
Cohance Lifesciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

COHANCE LIFESCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
MNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cohance Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹304.20 Closed
-1.47₹ -4.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cohance Lifesciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹298.00₹310.50
₹304.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹298.00₹1,246.85
₹304.20
Open Price
₹299.10
Prev. Close
₹308.75
Volume
61,664

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cohance Lifesciences has declined 8.78% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -74.97%.

Cohance Lifesciences’s current P/E of 57.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Cohance Lifesciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cohance Lifesciences		-1.59-20.18-44.03-66.35-73.29-13.84-8.52
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Cohance Lifesciences has declined 73.29% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Cohance Lifesciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Cohance Lifesciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Cohance Lifesciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5309.26309.98
10311.69315.87
20335.47335.13
50416.47409.45
100556.99530.4
200770.41689.11

Cohance Lifesciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cohance Lifesciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.57%, FII holding fell to 6.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cohance Lifesciences Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
48,89,3582.8186.43
41,43,5480.15157.99
40,00,0000.16152.52
35,98,5110.69137.21
32,85,2540.73125.27
29,72,2133.81113.33
28,73,3420.18109.56
28,08,1970.9107.08
27,62,6480.6105.34
24,53,8910.7893.57

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Cohance Lifesciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 4:30 PM ISTCohance Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 16, 2026, 10:17 PM ISTCohance Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 3:07 AM ISTCohance Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 12, 2026, 11:03 PM ISTCohance Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 12, 2026, 10:51 PM ISTCohance Lifesciences - Outcome Of Board Meeting

About Cohance Lifesciences

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH2018PLC422236 and registration number is 422236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1093.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Sharma
    Executive Chairman
  • Dr. V Prasada Raju
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Patwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shweta Jalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Padikkal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K G Ananthakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. U B Pravin Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Matangi Gowrishankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Shankar Krishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cohance Lifesciences Share Price

What is the share price of Cohance Lifesciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cohance Lifesciences is ₹304.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cohance Lifesciences?

The Cohance Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cohance Lifesciences?

The market cap of Cohance Lifesciences is ₹11,637.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cohance Lifesciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cohance Lifesciences are ₹310.50 and ₹298.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cohance Lifesciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cohance Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cohance Lifesciences is ₹1,246.85 and 52-week low of Cohance Lifesciences is ₹298.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Cohance Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cohance Lifesciences has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, -20.13% for the past month, -46.1% over 3 months, -74.97% over 1 year, -14.04% across 3 years, and -8.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cohance Lifesciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cohance Lifesciences are 57.70 and 3.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Cohance Lifesciences News

