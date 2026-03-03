Here's the live share price of Cohance Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cohance Lifesciences has declined 8.78% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -74.97%.
Cohance Lifesciences’s current P/E of 57.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cohance Lifesciences
|-1.59
|-20.18
|-44.03
|-66.35
|-73.29
|-13.84
|-8.52
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Cohance Lifesciences has declined 73.29% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Cohance Lifesciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|309.26
|309.98
|10
|311.69
|315.87
|20
|335.47
|335.13
|50
|416.47
|409.45
|100
|556.99
|530.4
|200
|770.41
|689.11
In the latest quarter, Cohance Lifesciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.57%, FII holding fell to 6.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|48,89,358
|2.8
|186.43
|41,43,548
|0.15
|157.99
|40,00,000
|0.16
|152.52
|35,98,511
|0.69
|137.21
|32,85,254
|0.73
|125.27
|29,72,213
|3.81
|113.33
|28,73,342
|0.18
|109.56
|28,08,197
|0.9
|107.08
|27,62,648
|0.6
|105.34
|24,53,891
|0.78
|93.57
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 4:30 PM IST
|Cohance Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 16, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
|Cohance Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 3:07 AM IST
|Cohance Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
|Cohance Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
|Cohance Lifesciences - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH2018PLC422236 and registration number is 422236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1093.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cohance Lifesciences is ₹304.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cohance Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cohance Lifesciences is ₹11,637.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cohance Lifesciences are ₹310.50 and ₹298.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cohance Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cohance Lifesciences is ₹1,246.85 and 52-week low of Cohance Lifesciences is ₹298.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cohance Lifesciences has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, -20.13% for the past month, -46.1% over 3 months, -74.97% over 1 year, -14.04% across 3 years, and -8.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cohance Lifesciences are 57.70 and 3.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.