Fischer Medical Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

FISCHER MEDICAL VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of Fischer Medical Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.50 Closed
-2.19₹ -0.84
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Fischer Medical Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.50₹38.15
₹37.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.10₹124.20
₹37.50
Open Price
₹38.15
Prev. Close
₹38.34
Volume
74,342

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fischer Medical Ventures has gained 71.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.23%.

Fischer Medical Ventures’s current P/E of 61.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Fischer Medical Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fischer Medical Ventures		-6.83-2.42-22.13-65.27-55.1056.4669.50
Poly Medicure		2.49-16.93-31.15-36.26-35.5211.1913.08
Tarsons Products		4.85-4.84-15.84-38.83-35.36-31.47-25.35
Laxmi Dental		-1.28-12.49-25.88-44.44-43.43-30.48-19.60
Borosil Scientific		-2.08-8.36-16.76-29.03-14.74-13.72-8.47
Prevest Denpro		-2.19-3.75-2.12-25.082.9412.8818.13
Hemant Surgical Industries		-1.92-0.69-1.30-4.57188.0017.069.91
Nureca		-6.391.76-6.6011.5719.14-7.64-15.78
Earkart		-0.20-10.10-17.394.534.531.490.89
Denis Chem Lab		-5.51-6.31-15.31-27.13-31.490.5112.90
Royal Sense		-4.41-20.00-16.00-37.78-28.4511.036.48
Adtech Systems		-2.97-13.32-27.07-26.89-21.36-7.38-4.50
Constronics Infra		-10.80-16.31-29.88-30.46-47.9981.8254.47
Amkay Products		-0.32-3.4622.0016.3026.94-18.38-11.47
Shree Pacetronix		-9.54-21.24-51.19-34.5761.472.8064.16
KMS Medisurgi		00-0.32-0.32-0.3245.4630.05
Centenial Surgical Suture		-3.49-12.84-21.60-23.95-12.9813.887.01
Adeshwar Meditex		009.09017.65-3.21-6.47
Span Divergent		04.994.2456.5712.3238.4921.19
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		-10.281.7716.18-3.7316.9418.1838.70

Over the last one year, Fischer Medical Ventures has declined 55.10% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%), Laxmi Dental (-43.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Fischer Medical Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Tarsons Products (-25.35%).

Fischer Medical Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Fischer Medical Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.6539.09
1040.3439.77
2040.8540.12
5040.2643.62
10057.2654.04
20076.464.81

Fischer Medical Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fischer Medical Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.36%, FII holding fell to 4.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fischer Medical Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 1:25 AM ISTFischer Medical Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 09, 2026, 10:18 PM ISTFischer Medical Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 06, 2026, 8:18 PM ISTFischer Medical Vent - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regu
Jan 30, 2026, 10:49 PM ISTFischer Medical Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jan 30, 2026, 10:42 PM ISTFischer Medical Vent - Announcement Under Reg-30

About Fischer Medical Ventures

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L86900MH1993PLC288371 and registration number is 288371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of scientific, medical and surgical machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ravindran Govindan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Svetlana Rao
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jayantilal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaya Ankur Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roberto M Pagdanganan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fischer Medical Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Fischer Medical Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fischer Medical Ventures is ₹37.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fischer Medical Ventures?

The Fischer Medical Ventures is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fischer Medical Ventures?

The market cap of Fischer Medical Ventures is ₹2,431.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fischer Medical Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fischer Medical Ventures are ₹38.15 and ₹36.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fischer Medical Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fischer Medical Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fischer Medical Ventures is ₹124.20 and 52-week low of Fischer Medical Ventures is ₹33.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Fischer Medical Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fischer Medical Ventures has shown returns of -2.19% over the past day, 4.84% for the past month, -21.79% over 3 months, -56.23% over 1 year, 56.46% across 3 years, and 71.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fischer Medical Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fischer Medical Ventures are 61.65 and 6.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

