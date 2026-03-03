Here's the live share price of Fischer Medical Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fischer Medical Ventures has gained 71.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.23%.
Fischer Medical Ventures’s current P/E of 61.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-6.83
|-2.42
|-22.13
|-65.27
|-55.10
|56.46
|69.50
|Poly Medicure
|2.49
|-16.93
|-31.15
|-36.26
|-35.52
|11.19
|13.08
|Tarsons Products
|4.85
|-4.84
|-15.84
|-38.83
|-35.36
|-31.47
|-25.35
|Laxmi Dental
|-1.28
|-12.49
|-25.88
|-44.44
|-43.43
|-30.48
|-19.60
|Borosil Scientific
|-2.08
|-8.36
|-16.76
|-29.03
|-14.74
|-13.72
|-8.47
|Prevest Denpro
|-2.19
|-3.75
|-2.12
|-25.08
|2.94
|12.88
|18.13
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-1.92
|-0.69
|-1.30
|-4.57
|188.00
|17.06
|9.91
|Nureca
|-6.39
|1.76
|-6.60
|11.57
|19.14
|-7.64
|-15.78
|Earkart
|-0.20
|-10.10
|-17.39
|4.53
|4.53
|1.49
|0.89
|Denis Chem Lab
|-5.51
|-6.31
|-15.31
|-27.13
|-31.49
|0.51
|12.90
|Royal Sense
|-4.41
|-20.00
|-16.00
|-37.78
|-28.45
|11.03
|6.48
|Adtech Systems
|-2.97
|-13.32
|-27.07
|-26.89
|-21.36
|-7.38
|-4.50
|Constronics Infra
|-10.80
|-16.31
|-29.88
|-30.46
|-47.99
|81.82
|54.47
|Amkay Products
|-0.32
|-3.46
|22.00
|16.30
|26.94
|-18.38
|-11.47
|Shree Pacetronix
|-9.54
|-21.24
|-51.19
|-34.57
|61.47
|2.80
|64.16
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.32
|45.46
|30.05
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|-3.49
|-12.84
|-21.60
|-23.95
|-12.98
|13.88
|7.01
|Adeshwar Meditex
|0
|0
|9.09
|0
|17.65
|-3.21
|-6.47
|Span Divergent
|0
|4.99
|4.24
|56.57
|12.32
|38.49
|21.19
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|-10.28
|1.77
|16.18
|-3.73
|16.94
|18.18
|38.70
Over the last one year, Fischer Medical Ventures has declined 55.10% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%), Laxmi Dental (-43.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Fischer Medical Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Tarsons Products (-25.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.65
|39.09
|10
|40.34
|39.77
|20
|40.85
|40.12
|50
|40.26
|43.62
|100
|57.26
|54.04
|200
|76.4
|64.81
In the latest quarter, Fischer Medical Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.36%, FII holding fell to 4.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:25 AM IST
|Fischer Medical Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
|Fischer Medical Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 06, 2026, 8:18 PM IST
|Fischer Medical Vent - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regu
|Jan 30, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
|Fischer Medical Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jan 30, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
|Fischer Medical Vent - Announcement Under Reg-30
Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L86900MH1993PLC288371 and registration number is 288371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of scientific, medical and surgical machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fischer Medical Ventures is ₹37.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fischer Medical Ventures is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fischer Medical Ventures is ₹2,431.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fischer Medical Ventures are ₹38.15 and ₹36.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fischer Medical Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fischer Medical Ventures is ₹124.20 and 52-week low of Fischer Medical Ventures is ₹33.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fischer Medical Ventures has shown returns of -2.19% over the past day, 4.84% for the past month, -21.79% over 3 months, -56.23% over 1 year, 56.46% across 3 years, and 71.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fischer Medical Ventures are 61.65 and 6.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.