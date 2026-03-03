Facebook Pixel Code
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLUE JET HEALTHCARE LTD

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹387.70 Closed
-4.27₹ -17.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹381.65₹398.00
₹387.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹352.75₹1,028.20
₹387.70
Open Price
₹394.40
Prev. Close
₹405.00
Volume
18,559

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd has declined 0.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.63%.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		-5.30-8.41-31.90-45.12-49.85-0.69-0.42
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd has declined 49.85% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5390.67397.21
10379.46394.88
20401.6404.76
50458.75450.58
100531.24518.03
200670.58586.7

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.65%, FII holding fell to 1.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,49,0571.1677.24
5,06,1070.4721.14
4,21,5530.2917.61
1,04,2380.084.35
99,7490.384.17
53,4001.032.23
47,9000.272
30,8010.291.29

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 8:02 PM ISTBlue Jet Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 19, 2026, 9:23 PM ISTBlue Jet Healthcare - Company Update
Feb 17, 2026, 9:22 PM ISTBlue Jet Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 8:58 PM ISTBlue Jet Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 14, 2026, 5:21 PM ISTBlue Jet Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1968PLC014154 and registration number is 014154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1029.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Bansarilal Arora
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Shiven Akshay Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Suryakant Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Popat B Kedar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Divya Sameer Momaya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Paman Vanvari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Gautam Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹387.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd?

The Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd?

The market cap of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹6,725.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are ₹398.00 and ₹381.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹1,028.20 and 52-week low of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹352.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -6.81% for the past month, -32.87% over 3 months, -48.63% over 1 year, -0.69% across 3 years, and -0.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are 0.00 and 18.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd News

