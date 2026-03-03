Here's the live share price of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd has declined 0.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.63%.
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
|-5.30
|-8.41
|-31.90
|-45.12
|-49.85
|-0.69
|-0.42
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd has declined 49.85% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|390.67
|397.21
|10
|379.46
|394.88
|20
|401.6
|404.76
|50
|458.75
|450.58
|100
|531.24
|518.03
|200
|670.58
|586.7
In the latest quarter, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.65%, FII holding fell to 1.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,49,057
|1.16
|77.24
|5,06,107
|0.47
|21.14
|4,21,553
|0.29
|17.61
|1,04,238
|0.08
|4.35
|99,749
|0.38
|4.17
|53,400
|1.03
|2.23
|47,900
|0.27
|2
|30,801
|0.29
|1.29
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 8:02 PM IST
|Blue Jet Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 19, 2026, 9:23 PM IST
|Blue Jet Healthcare - Company Update
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:22 PM IST
|Blue Jet Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 8:58 PM IST
|Blue Jet Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 14, 2026, 5:21 PM IST
|Blue Jet Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1968PLC014154 and registration number is 014154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1029.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹387.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹6,725.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are ₹398.00 and ₹381.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹1,028.20 and 52-week low of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹352.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -6.81% for the past month, -32.87% over 3 months, -48.63% over 1 year, -0.69% across 3 years, and -0.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are 0.00 and 18.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.