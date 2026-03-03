Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
10605.34 Closed
-1.44-155.3
check Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE 1000 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10,273.74₹10,674.15
₹10,605.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9,066.73₹11,234.91
₹10,605.34
Open Price
₹10,273.74
Prev. Close
₹10,760.64

BSE 1000 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510,870.5710,837.7
1010,884.6510,861.48
2010,881.7910,869.51
5010,911.5310,895.63
10010,973.4510,898
20010,875.4710,802.02

BSE 1000 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE 1000 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Tejas Networks		485.4549.8511.44
IIFL Capital Services		316.3027.659.58
Sterlite Technologies		172.8513.858.71
Prime Focus		274.3519.607.69
ideaForge Technology		443.3031.557.66
Kwality Wall's (India)		27.951.837.01
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		676.2537.955.95
United Foodbrands		247.2013.505.78
BASF India		3609.00154.354.47
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		136.455.654.32
Poly Medicure		1318.8052.404.14
FDC		370.8513.953.91
Muthoot Finance		3479.35126.103.76
Keystone Realtors		432.6515.253.65
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.63
ICRA		5705.50199.403.62
Finolex Cables		946.0531.753.47
Stove Kraft		501.1515.853.27
Tube Investments of India		2838.1085.053.09
Dynamatic Technologies		10330.00297.052.96
Ventive Hospitality		714.9519.952.87
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1288.4031.802.53
Seamec		1344.9032.452.47
Jindal Poly Films		630.8515.052.44
KEI Industries		5202.95122.552.41
Hatsun Agro Products		911.7521.102.37
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2556.902.33
Neuland Laboratories		13100.40293.552.29
Hindustan Zinc		617.7013.852.29
Tarsons Products		194.754.352.28
National Aluminium Company		362.807.952.24
Craftsman Automation		7690.95165.552.20
SG Mart		471.109.802.12
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		314.756.502.11
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.09
Expleo Solutions		765.5515.552.07
Procter & Gamble Health		5004.0092.901.89
Home First Finance Company India		1101.0020.351.88
Cello World		423.407.601.83
Jindal Stainless		789.0013.751.77
Acutaas Chemicals		2197.0038.301.77
Abbott India		26940.35445.201.68
Vadilal Industries		5030.0082.751.67
Astra Microwave Products		984.1015.651.62
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1206.1018.551.56
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.53
Dilip Buildcon		422.006.351.53
Hindustan Copper		576.058.501.50
GNA Axles		426.006.151.46
Anand Rathi Wealth		3120.2544.751.46
SBFC Finance		94.321.221.31
Gokaldas Exports		648.008.301.30
eMudhra		434.205.301.24
Diamond Power Infrastructure		138.801.651.20
Vardhman Textiles		548.405.951.10
Fino Payments Bank		194.452.001.04
Sheela Foam		554.555.701.04
Vesuvius India		502.905.101.02
Alicon Castalloy		756.707.601.01
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2073.5020.601.00
Novartis India		920.259.050.99
Oil India		488.654.700.97
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.7537.750.96
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.88
Avanti Feeds		1290.0011.150.87
Usha Martin		422.103.650.87
Parag Milk Foods		204.251.750.86
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.7014.600.84
CCL Products India		1019.758.350.83
Kennametal India		2440.0020.050.83
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1407.0011.450.82
FIEM Industries		2193.0017.550.81
V-Mart Retail		559.004.400.79
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1409.8010.950.78
Zensar Technologies		568.804.250.75
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4368.5531.050.72
Eris Lifesciences		1369.009.800.72
Clean Science & Technology		740.055.300.72
Yasho Industries		1575.0011.000.70
EID Parry (India)		871.005.850.68
Foseco India		5354.2535.700.67
Vedanta		723.254.800.67
IIFL Finance		500.003.350.67
Mukand		132.000.850.65
Ramkrishna Forgings		555.303.500.63
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.657.450.58
Solara Active Pharma Sciences		463.452.350.51
Lupin		2313.0011.650.51
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		672.353.350.50
Astec Lifesciences		627.103.150.50
Shaily Engineering Plastics		1960.159.500.49
PTC Industries		18013.2081.200.45
ITC		314.801.200.38
Jain Irrigation Systems		35.300.130.37
Nirlon		499.251.850.37
ADF Foods		197.300.650.33
Alivus Life Sciences		916.052.950.32
Brainbees Solutions		217.500.700.32
Cipla		1351.854.200.31
Astral		1671.954.750.28
CARE Ratings		1612.004.550.28
WPIL		400.001.050.26
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		113.600.300.26
Mayur Uniquoters		533.001.350.25
KDDL		2439.005.800.24
Navin Fluorine International		6270.5014.500.23
Symphony		796.051.750.22
Vedant Fashions		390.750.850.22
Bharat Dynamics		1268.102.750.22
Westlife Foodworld		495.651.100.22
Maharashtra Scooters		13270.0028.050.21
Pix Transmissions		1452.602.300.16
Prism Johnson		126.500.150.12
Hindustan Foods		485.100.550.11
Kirloskar Industries		2849.003.000.11
Shanthi Gears		450.500.450.10
Sandhar Technologies		505.950.400.08
Shoppers Stop		305.000.200.07
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.04
Biocon		389.900.150.04
Arvind Fashions		439.500.150.03
Network18 Media & Investments		33.360.010.03
Krsnaa Diagnostics		634.200.100.02
Exicom Tele-Systems		92.9900
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		654.4500
Styrenix Performance Materials		1915.25-0.50-0.03
Mankind Pharma		2246.95-0.70-0.03
Data Patterns (India)		3206.50-1.95-0.06
Apcotex Industries		363.80-0.25-0.07
Godrej Properties		1727.65-1.70-0.10
EIH		313.15-0.35-0.11
Repco Home Finance		378.40-0.45-0.12
Sai Life Science		996.85-1.25-0.13
Belrise Industries		187.60-0.25-0.13
Cigniti Technologies		1175.85-1.50-0.13
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		450.85-0.60-0.13
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.45-0.15-0.13
AIA Engineering		3822.40-5.40-0.14
PVR INOX		1020.70-1.50-0.15
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		345.50-0.55-0.16
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		126.85-0.25-0.20
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		5276.65-10.65-0.20
Manappuram Finance		282.20-0.60-0.21
BirlaNu		1513.60-3.30-0.22
Bannari Amman Sugars		3600.00-8.00-0.22
Karnataka Bank		202.30-0.45-0.22
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-4.45-0.23
Polyplex Corporation		843.00-1.95-0.23
Garware Technical Fibres		640.00-1.70-0.26
Shankara Building Products		107.80-0.30-0.28
Just Dial		549.45-1.55-0.28
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		463.70-1.30-0.28
PI Industries		3100.00-8.75-0.28
Sagar Cements		191.15-0.55-0.29
Supreme Industries		3962.70-11.55-0.29
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.50-0.50-0.30
SBI Life Insurance Company		2029.95-6.45-0.32
Dhanuka Agritech		1012.70-3.45-0.34
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.34
Divi's Laboratories		6390.75-21.95-0.34
Aster DM Healthcare		650.05-2.25-0.34
ICICI Bank		1374.20-4.80-0.35
Hitachi Energy India		25495.00-93.35-0.36
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.38
Linde India		6697.50-26.55-0.39
Triveni Engineering & Industries		392.95-1.55-0.39
SIS		303.55-1.20-0.39
Welspun Living		124.85-0.50-0.40
Britannia Industries		5970.00-24.25-0.40
Max Financial Services		1805.95-7.80-0.43
Century Plyboards (India)		731.20-3.15-0.43
APL Apollo Tubes		2223.00-9.55-0.43
Religare Enterprises		210.70-0.95-0.45
Aditya Vision		481.25-2.20-0.46
Thermax		3100.05-14.70-0.47
The Anup Engineering		1564.30-7.45-0.47
Restaurant Brands Asia		63.25-0.30-0.47
Bikaji Foods International		635.00-3.05-0.48
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8800.00-42.60-0.48
Goodyear India		794.20-3.90-0.49
Rajratan Global Wire		413.50-2.05-0.49
Jindal Steel		1238.45-6.20-0.50
Galaxy Surfactants		1943.50-10.25-0.52
Surya Roshni		221.90-1.20-0.54
Endurance Technologies		2642.00-14.65-0.55
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.00-2.30-0.55
Vishal Mega Mart		117.15-0.65-0.55
Cemindia Projects		573.00-3.25-0.56
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		80.98-0.46-0.56
Technocraft Industries (India)		2250.00-12.60-0.56
Indo Count Industries		264.20-1.50-0.56
Torrent Power		1556.80-9.00-0.57
Jagran Prakashan		63.05-0.36-0.57
Gufic BioSciences		280.05-1.60-0.57
Marksans Pharma		172.80-1.00-0.58
63 Moons Technologies		599.05-3.50-0.58
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		101.50-0.60-0.59
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		256.00-1.55-0.60
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.60
Au Small Finance Bank		952.90-5.75-0.60
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		837.80-5.25-0.62
Welspun Corp		820.00-5.10-0.62
Sumitomo Chemical India		399.00-2.50-0.62
Akzo Nobel India		2915.80-18.60-0.63
Max Estates		400.90-2.55-0.63
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.63
Phoenix Mills		1651.40-10.45-0.63
CMS Info Systems		301.60-1.90-0.63
HDFC Bank		881.75-5.65-0.64
V-Guard Industries		310.95-2.00-0.64
AGI Greenpac		532.45-3.45-0.64
Castrol India		185.80-1.20-0.64
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1445.00-9.55-0.66
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.50-14.20-0.66
NMDC		81.25-0.55-0.67
Hemisphere Properties India		140.10-0.95-0.67
Sunteck Realty		397.30-2.70-0.68
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.68
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.69
Shree Cements		25900.00-179.65-0.69
Hindustan Unilever		2322.00-16.25-0.69
Indoco Remedies		201.00-1.40-0.69
Tips Music		536.90-3.75-0.69
Hyundai Motor India		2148.55-15.20-0.70
Emami		459.15-3.30-0.71
Ajax Engineering		481.75-3.45-0.71
United Spirits		1373.25-9.95-0.72
Life Insurance Corporation of India		843.20-6.15-0.72
Redtape		117.00-0.85-0.72
Caplin Point Laboratories		1686.70-12.15-0.72
Nitin Spinners		377.10-2.80-0.74
Go Digit General Insurance		332.50-2.50-0.75
Strides Pharma Science		844.40-6.65-0.78
Whirlpool of India		915.00-7.15-0.78
Tech Mahindra		1346.55-10.70-0.79
India Shelter Finance Corporation		725.60-5.80-0.79
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		244.05-1.95-0.79
Ashoka Buildcon		129.10-1.05-0.81
Hawkins Cookers		7289.00-59.50-0.81
Suprajit Engineering		431.15-3.55-0.82
HEG		572.90-4.75-0.82
NRB Bearings		268.50-2.25-0.83
Polycab India		8539.00-71.15-0.83
Carysil		886.85-7.40-0.83
Ajanta Pharma		2970.00-25.00-0.83
Aurobindo Pharma		1211.35-10.20-0.84
GMM Pfaudler		926.20-7.80-0.84
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7754.50-65.75-0.84
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		282.30-2.40-0.84
Shriram Pistons & Rings		3092.55-26.65-0.85
Bajaj Electricals		362.00-3.15-0.86
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-11.55-0.86
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1253.60-10.95-0.87
Udaipur Cement Works		36.19-0.32-0.88
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		705.30-6.25-0.88
Delhivery		429.40-3.80-0.88
Stylam Industries		2208.25-19.60-0.88
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.88
Jana Small Finance Bank		367.50-3.30-0.89
Tata Technologies		580.20-5.25-0.90
Medplus Health Services		839.70-7.60-0.90
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.91
Axis Bank		1371.05-12.80-0.92
Ashok Leyland		209.15-1.95-0.92
Ather Energy		704.30-6.55-0.92
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		74.28-0.70-0.93
Innova Captab		662.55-6.25-0.93
Fortis Healthcare		933.20-8.90-0.94
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.94
MSTC		452.00-4.35-0.95
Insecticides (India)		614.60-5.95-0.96
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.00-20.50-0.96
United Breweries		1588.10-15.55-0.97
Global Health		1129.90-11.05-0.97
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		42.65-0.42-0.98
CarTrade Tech		1783.45-17.90-0.99
Berger Paints (India)		451.55-4.50-0.99
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.99
Brigade Enterprises		685.20-6.90-1.00
Indus Towers		450.00-4.60-1.01
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10692.50-110.45-1.02
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		120.00-1.25-1.03
Nestle India		1278.20-13.25-1.03
Greenpanel Industries		203.80-2.15-1.04
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.04
Zen Technologies		1345.25-14.10-1.04
Timex Group India		281.85-3.00-1.05
Persistent Systems		4684.55-49.85-1.05
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.05
BlackBuck		576.80-6.10-1.05
Ashapura Minechem		522.85-5.55-1.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.05-2.80-1.06
JK Cement		5593.25-59.85-1.06
Firstsource Solutions		211.00-2.25-1.06
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.07
Ador Welding		1033.70-11.15-1.07
Raymond Lifestyle		871.00-9.40-1.07
IDBI Bank		114.85-1.24-1.07
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2542.55-27.45-1.07
C.E. Info Systems		1023.50-11.15-1.08
Entero Healthcare Solutions		1025.00-11.15-1.08
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		984.00-10.80-1.09
Anupam Rasayan India		1224.15-13.65-1.10
MRF		139500.00-1,554.95-1.10
TD Power Systems		893.50-10.05-1.11
VRL Logistics		275.00-3.10-1.11
TeamLease Services		1202.60-13.60-1.12
Marico		779.40-8.80-1.12
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		66.27-0.76-1.13
JSW Energy		481.85-5.50-1.13
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.15
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		716.80-8.35-1.15
Schaeffler India		4311.00-50.35-1.15
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.15
HDFC Life Insurance Company		706.85-8.25-1.15
Avenue Supermarts		3800.75-44.75-1.16
Jayaswal Neco Industries		76.02-0.89-1.16
Oracle Financial Services Software		6843.80-80.40-1.16
Hester Biosciences		1535.45-18.20-1.17
Maharashtra Seamless		555.40-6.60-1.17
Varun Beverages		445.65-5.30-1.18
Laurus Labs		1061.95-12.80-1.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		326.00-3.95-1.20
Gallantt Ispat		569.95-6.95-1.20
Go Fashion (India)		307.00-3.75-1.21
PNB Housing Finance		818.75-10.05-1.21
Granules India		574.55-7.10-1.22
CIE Automotive India		466.00-5.80-1.23
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		224.65-2.80-1.23
Amber Enterprises India		7878.95-97.95-1.23
Kalyani Steels		736.95-9.15-1.23
Crisil		4321.05-55.35-1.26
South Indian Bank		40.60-0.52-1.26
Oberoi Realty		1507.20-19.45-1.27
Sanghi Industries		58.96-0.76-1.27
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.30
Ganesh Housing		664.00-8.75-1.30
Prakash Industries		129.50-1.70-1.30
Rane Holdings		1190.00-15.70-1.30
Satin Creditcare Network		152.05-2.00-1.30
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2224.00-29.60-1.31
Tanfac Industries		4106.70-54.35-1.31
Alkem Laboratories		5565.00-73.65-1.31
Edelweiss Financial Services		113.00-1.50-1.31
Sarda Energy & Minerals		545.00-7.35-1.33
Graphite India		707.95-9.65-1.34
Wonderla Holidays		471.00-6.40-1.34
Cera Sanitaryware		4823.60-66.20-1.35
DCX Systems		175.00-2.40-1.35
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.36
Tata Elxsi		4450.95-61.45-1.36
JSW Infrastructure		251.35-3.50-1.37
JM Financial		126.05-1.75-1.37
Goldiam International		346.50-4.80-1.37
Websol Energy Systems		54.58-0.76-1.37
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.38
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.38
Birlasoft		384.70-5.40-1.38
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		57.28-0.81-1.39
HLE Glascoat		323.10-4.55-1.39
Capri Global Capital		158.75-2.25-1.40
Pokarna		893.50-12.70-1.40
Greaves Cotton		150.90-2.15-1.40
Aegis Logistics		679.20-9.65-1.40
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		879.00-12.50-1.40
HCL Technologies		1370.75-19.45-1.40
Fedbank Financial Services		128.95-1.85-1.41
LTIMindtree		4400.80-63.35-1.42
Dishman Carbogen Amcis		172.55-2.50-1.43
PDS		299.95-4.40-1.45
Aditya Birla Capital		339.00-5.00-1.45
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		437.30-6.45-1.45
Bharat Bijlee		2408.00-35.40-1.45
Arvind		346.30-5.10-1.45
Rolex Rings		131.90-1.95-1.46
Jyoti CNC Automation		807.95-12.05-1.47
Cohance Lifesciences		304.20-4.55-1.47
Thirumalai Chemicals		188.15-2.85-1.49
Gujarat State Petronet		299.95-4.55-1.49
India Pesticides		155.10-2.35-1.49
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.49
Ipca Laboratories		1508.50-22.95-1.50
Nesco		1107.20-16.85-1.50
RPG Life Sciences		1839.00-28.15-1.51
LIC Housing Finance		529.45-8.10-1.51
Lumax Industries		5949.35-91.35-1.51
Affle 3I		1354.20-20.80-1.51
Balaji Amines		1072.60-16.55-1.52
Prestige Estates Projects		1370.50-21.10-1.52
Tata Chemicals		706.20-10.90-1.52
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		305.35-4.70-1.52
Adani Power		137.95-2.15-1.53
ABB India		5980.50-93.80-1.54
Ashiana Housing		321.40-5.05-1.55
Electrosteel Castings		68.01-1.08-1.56
Allied Blenders & Distillers		467.55-7.45-1.57
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1213.20-19.45-1.58
MphasiS		2260.60-36.20-1.58
VST Industries		230.00-3.70-1.58
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		873.90-14.10-1.59
Pitti Engineering		892.65-14.55-1.60
JSW Holdings		16302.00-264.95-1.60
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2315.65-37.65-1.60
Bharat Forge		1880.25-30.70-1.61
PG Electroplast		617.40-10.15-1.62
Uniparts India		450.25-7.40-1.62
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		305.00-5.05-1.63
Intellect Design Arena		685.50-11.60-1.66
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.66
Mastek		1556.70-26.25-1.66
Indian Bank		973.40-16.55-1.67
Mahanagar Gas		1199.05-20.35-1.67
ACME Solar Holdings		232.20-3.95-1.67
Varroc Engineering		532.00-9.10-1.68
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		1145.00-19.60-1.68
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		351.45-6.05-1.69
Tata Consumer Products		1122.95-19.35-1.69
NMDC Steel		39.91-0.69-1.70
SKF India		1710.00-29.60-1.70
Zydus Lifesciences		906.85-15.65-1.70
Sundrop Brands		633.00-11.00-1.71
Radico Khaitan		2603.00-45.20-1.71
Accelya Solutions India		1177.10-20.55-1.72
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.45-7.90-1.72
Kolte-Patil Developers		346.85-6.15-1.74
L&T Technology Services		3460.00-61.45-1.75
Cummins India		4815.95-85.80-1.75
Vaibhav Global		221.95-3.95-1.75
Bengal & Assam Company		6174.20-110.85-1.76
IFB Industries		1085.20-19.45-1.76
Kama Holdings		2590.00-46.50-1.76
Dalmia Bharat		1954.90-35.20-1.77
Coromandel International		2181.75-39.25-1.77
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.77
Federal Bank		294.65-5.30-1.77
Heritage Foods		312.85-5.65-1.77
City Union Bank		278.25-5.05-1.78
Gland Pharma		1790.30-32.70-1.79
Indraprastha Medical Corporation		394.60-7.20-1.79
Ugro Capital		109.10-2.00-1.80
Advanced Enzyme Technologies		295.30-5.40-1.80
Grindwell Norton		1629.00-29.95-1.81
Cyient		899.25-16.60-1.81
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		3925.00-72.30-1.81
Time Technoplast		180.25-3.35-1.82
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.70-13.25-1.83
NCC		150.00-2.80-1.83
SG Finserve		382.95-7.15-1.83
Ion Exchange (India)		357.00-6.65-1.83
Sagility		38.85-0.73-1.84
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		138.45-2.60-1.84
Shakti Pumps (India)		505.50-9.45-1.84
Healthcare Global Enterprises		561.60-10.55-1.84
Samhi Hotels		159.50-3.00-1.85
Ceat		3465.75-65.25-1.85
Hikal		192.85-3.65-1.86
NIIT Learning Systems		331.35-6.30-1.87
Zydus Wellness		378.35-7.20-1.87
Bajaj Finance		977.90-18.60-1.87
Nilkamal		1348.00-25.75-1.87
R R Kabel		1532.80-29.30-1.88
Ethos		2390.00-46.15-1.89
Patanjali Foods		500.30-9.65-1.89
Azad Engineering		1678.20-32.45-1.90
Honda India Power Products		2091.65-40.60-1.90
Ganesha Ecosphere		758.00-14.75-1.91
Bajaj Auto		9778.10-190.85-1.91
BEML		1648.45-32.15-1.91
PSP Projects		713.00-13.95-1.92
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.92
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.92
HG Infra Engineering		531.45-10.40-1.92
Veranda Learning Solutions		178.75-3.50-1.92
Coforge		1163.40-22.95-1.93
eClerx Services		3112.45-61.20-1.93
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		469.30-9.25-1.93
Jubilant Foodworks		509.30-10.10-1.94
DCW		46.55-0.92-1.94
Kalyan Jewellers India		402.00-7.95-1.94
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1696.85-33.80-1.95
Atul		6508.20-130.20-1.96
Thyrocare Technologies		387.00-7.75-1.96
Jubilant Pharmova		849.30-17.05-1.97
PNC Infratech		202.90-4.10-1.98
Raymond		392.00-7.95-1.99
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		137.65-2.80-1.99
Huhtamaki India		172.55-3.50-1.99
RBL Bank		313.05-6.40-2.00
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11128.20-226.55-2.00
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1263.50-25.85-2.00
Landmark Cars		405.30-8.30-2.01
Quess Corp		191.55-3.95-2.02
Genus Power Infrastructures		257.10-5.30-2.02
IKIO Technologies		138.50-2.85-2.02
HFCL		67.29-1.39-2.02
TVS Motor Company		3791.00-78.65-2.03
M M Forgings		449.40-9.30-2.03
Andrew Yule & Company		20.22-0.42-2.03
Carborundum Universal		806.90-16.75-2.03
Gillette India		8161.65-169.35-2.03
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1600.10-33.20-2.03
ESAF Small Finance Bank		26.45-0.55-2.04
Piramal Pharma		152.95-3.20-2.05
Responsive Industries		169.45-3.55-2.05
Bank of Baroda		315.25-6.60-2.05
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.06
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1660.00-34.85-2.06
Saregama India		326.30-6.85-2.06
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		983.00-20.70-2.06
Sammaan Capital		146.80-3.10-2.07
HDFC Asset Management Company		2648.85-55.95-2.07
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		4391.10-93.35-2.08
LE Travenues Technology		166.75-3.55-2.08
EPL		212.15-4.50-2.08
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.21-1.82-2.09
Indigo Paints		915.00-19.55-2.09
Hero MotoCorp		5590.20-119.40-2.09
Suven Life Sciences		142.50-3.05-2.10
Shilchar Technologies		3949.90-84.65-2.10
Gujarat Gas		398.45-8.55-2.10
Dabur India		507.60-10.95-2.11
Syngene International		413.45-8.90-2.11
MTAR Technologies		3727.30-80.45-2.11
Action Construction Equipment		866.20-18.70-2.11
Five-Star Business Finance		408.00-8.80-2.11
LMW		14480.00-314.00-2.12
Privi Speciality Chemicals		2975.10-64.50-2.12
Honeywell Automation India		30291.00-656.40-2.12
Union Bank of India		198.00-4.30-2.13
TTK Healthcare		893.85-19.50-2.13
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1347.80-29.45-2.14
Siyaram Silk Mills		522.00-11.40-2.14
Geojit Financial Services		61.82-1.35-2.14
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		239.00-5.25-2.15
Wendt (India)		6749.90-148.35-2.15
Himatsingka Seide		97.31-2.14-2.15
PTC India		162.80-3.60-2.16
VIP Industries		350.00-7.75-2.17
UPL		623.15-13.90-2.18
Elecon Engineering Company		407.00-9.05-2.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.26-0.94-2.18
KPIT Technologies		754.70-16.90-2.19
Fischer Medical Ventures		37.50-0.84-2.19
Nippon Life India Asset Management		909.95-20.40-2.19
Tasty Bite Eatables		7050.00-157.80-2.19
Supriya Lifescience		639.00-14.35-2.20
Deepak Nitrite		1546.05-34.90-2.21
Bank of India		172.30-3.90-2.21
DCB Bank		181.00-4.10-2.22
VST Tillers Tractors		5651.40-128.10-2.22
EMS		282.40-6.40-2.22
Oriental Hotels		99.25-2.25-2.22
NTPC Green Energy		88.10-2.01-2.23
Rossari Biotech		487.15-11.10-2.23
Kothari Industrial Corporation		175.30-4.00-2.23
Swaraj Engines		3509.00-79.95-2.23
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		267.30-6.10-2.23
Cyient DLM		305.20-7.00-2.24
SJS Enterprises		1719.75-39.65-2.25
Blue Star		1897.20-43.60-2.25
Aarti Pharmalabs		707.00-16.40-2.27
Balrampur Chini Mills		459.50-10.65-2.27
Vishnu Chemicals		491.45-11.40-2.27
Shyam Metalics and Energy		840.50-19.50-2.27
Mold-Tek Packaging		563.50-13.10-2.27
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.28
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		477.00-11.15-2.28
Eveready Industries India		324.30-7.60-2.29
Esab India		5400.00-126.50-2.29
Waaree Renewable Technologies		833.70-19.65-2.30
IDFC First Bank		71.79-1.69-2.30
Premier Energies		716.00-16.85-2.30
KFIN Technologies		934.95-22.05-2.30
Eureka Forbes		463.50-10.95-2.31
HBL Engineering		669.05-15.85-2.31
Can Fin Homes		826.75-19.60-2.32
Metropolis Healthcare		1859.00-44.20-2.32
V2 Retail		1947.10-46.35-2.33
Jyothy Labs		247.15-5.90-2.33
Lodha Developers		965.90-23.15-2.34
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		4492.90-107.45-2.34
Chalet Hotels		784.75-18.80-2.34
Blue Dart Express		5550.00-133.45-2.35
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1144.10-27.50-2.35
Finolex Industries		180.80-4.35-2.35
Manorama Industries		1387.00-33.45-2.35
Grauer & Weil (India)		61.04-1.47-2.35
Godawari Power & Ispat		259.60-6.25-2.35
Sterling Tools		216.95-5.25-2.36
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.10-8.85-2.36
Nucleus Software Exports		771.00-18.60-2.36
Sundaram-Clayton		1390.10-33.80-2.37
Tata Investment Corporation		642.10-15.60-2.37
Avalon Technologies		992.60-24.10-2.37
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1790.00-43.45-2.37
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals		71.26-1.74-2.38
GHCL		468.35-11.40-2.38
ITI		263.65-6.45-2.39
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.40
AvenuesAI		16.17-0.40-2.41
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		826.15-20.40-2.41
UTI Asset Management Company		965.50-23.95-2.42
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.05-6.45-2.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		164.85-4.10-2.43
Wipro		196.00-4.90-2.44
Waaree Energies		2643.40-66.20-2.44
Bajaj Finserv		1943.95-48.75-2.45
ACC		1553.55-39.00-2.45
General Insurance Corporation of India		373.40-9.40-2.46
Bata India		769.45-19.40-2.46
Info Edge (India)		1006.20-25.50-2.47
Punjab National Bank		126.10-3.20-2.47
Bandhan Bank		177.60-4.50-2.47
Eicher Motors		7817.00-198.70-2.48
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.48
Canara Bank		153.55-3.90-2.48
Lloyds Enterprises		49.88-1.27-2.48
EIH Associated Hotels		322.60-8.25-2.49
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2372.15-60.65-2.49
EPACK Durables		241.75-6.20-2.50
Chemplast Sanmar		239.40-6.15-2.50
S H Kelkar & Company		144.10-3.70-2.50
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1074.95-27.70-2.51
Dodla Dairy		1131.90-29.10-2.51
Heidelberg Cement India		159.40-4.10-2.51
DCM Shriram		1010.90-26.10-2.52
TARC		143.05-3.70-2.52
Jio Financial Services		248.90-6.45-2.53
Balmer Lawrie & Company		176.90-4.60-2.53
Indostar Capital Finance		217.65-5.65-2.53
Kajaria Ceramics		933.50-24.35-2.54
Fineotex Chemical		22.99-0.60-2.54
Indraprastha Gas		166.80-4.35-2.54
Orient Cement		150.10-3.95-2.56
Apollo Tyres		442.55-11.65-2.56
Aarti Drugs		357.60-9.40-2.56
Medi Assist Healthcare Services		361.00-9.50-2.56
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		855.00-22.45-2.56
MPS		1465.80-38.45-2.56
India Cements		396.15-10.45-2.57
Sanofi India		3861.50-101.75-2.57
Shriram Finance		1052.15-27.70-2.57
Pearl Global Industries		1500.10-39.70-2.58
Nazara Technologies		258.20-6.85-2.58
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.58
Automotive Axles		1995.00-53.00-2.59
Borosil Renewables		444.40-11.80-2.59
Transport Corporation of India		978.55-26.15-2.60
Bansal Wire Industries		255.65-6.85-2.61
TVS Holdings		14705.20-394.75-2.61
Greenlam Industries		232.55-6.25-2.62
Orient Electric		180.45-4.85-2.62
Godrej Industries		962.00-25.90-2.62
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.75-25.25-2.62
Garware Hi-Tech Films		4094.05-110.10-2.62
Inox India		1133.00-30.70-2.64
Mas Financial Services		315.50-8.55-2.64
Pricol		585.65-15.90-2.64
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		14734.00-401.00-2.65
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.65-4.95-2.65
Epigral		869.15-23.70-2.65
YES Bank		20.18-0.55-2.65
Embassy Developments		59.00-1.61-2.66
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.00-4.70-2.66
Refex Industries		215.10-5.90-2.67
TVS Srichakra		3830.00-105.20-2.67
Sonata Software		260.85-7.15-2.67
Jindal Worldwide		23.99-0.66-2.68
PNB Gilts		77.77-2.16-2.70
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		319.35-8.85-2.70
Aurionpro Solutions		865.70-24.10-2.71
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		4257.75-118.90-2.72
Prince Pipes & Fittings		245.20-6.85-2.72
KRBL		330.20-9.25-2.72
CESC		153.65-4.30-2.72
Bayer Cropscience		4545.10-127.70-2.73
DB Corp		218.80-6.15-2.73
Gopal Snacks		290.30-8.15-2.73
Kaynes Technology India		3748.00-105.00-2.73
Uflex		466.95-13.15-2.74
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.74
Voltamp Transformers		8848.00-249.30-2.74
Rupa & Company		134.35-3.80-2.75
Elgi Equipments		519.60-14.75-2.76
NLC India		252.75-7.20-2.77
The New India Assurance Company		143.20-4.10-2.78
Punjab & Sind Bank		25.87-0.74-2.78
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		442.30-12.65-2.78
Delta Corp		59.57-1.71-2.79
Minda Corporation		540.00-15.50-2.79
Sula Vineyards		165.70-4.75-2.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		569.30-16.40-2.80
Kirloskar Brothers		1535.00-44.25-2.80
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.81
Jamna Auto Industries		143.45-4.15-2.81
Shipping Corporation of India		256.20-7.40-2.81
Vindhya Telelinks		1021.75-29.50-2.81
Filatex India		42.06-1.22-2.82
Honasa Consumer		294.55-8.55-2.82
Camlin Fine Sciences		144.30-4.20-2.83
Page Industries		31210.00-910.20-2.83
Va Tech Wabag		1227.00-35.80-2.83
Alembic		88.96-2.61-2.85
Everest Kanto Cylinder		109.00-3.20-2.85
Bosch Home Comfort India		1363.00-39.95-2.85
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		395.30-11.65-2.86
Hindware Home Innovation		220.45-6.50-2.86
Gabriel India		969.15-28.50-2.86
DOMS Industries		2266.30-66.75-2.86
Shalby		150.45-4.45-2.87
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		112.00-3.32-2.88
Indian Energy Exchange		121.55-3.60-2.88
The Ramco Cements		1098.00-32.60-2.88
Shree Renuka Sugars		23.60-0.70-2.88
360 One Wam		1070.80-31.90-2.89
Asian Paints		2307.60-68.65-2.89
Signatureglobal (India)		961.05-28.75-2.90
Bosch		35369.80-1,059.25-2.91
NAVA		578.20-17.35-2.91
Concord Biotech		1186.05-35.50-2.91
Balu Forge Industries		471.90-14.15-2.91
Latent View Analytics		327.60-9.85-2.92
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2384.00-71.60-2.92
Cochin Shipyard		1449.10-43.80-2.93
Sanghvi Movers		253.25-7.65-2.93
ASM Technologies		2303.10-69.70-2.94
Cantabil Retail India		257.00-7.80-2.95
G R Infraprojects		923.40-28.10-2.95
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		1886.80-57.35-2.95
NHPC		73.13-2.23-2.96
Gateway Distriparks		57.10-1.74-2.96
Gravita India		1565.50-47.80-2.96
Tata Communications		1549.00-47.25-2.96
L&T Finance		275.90-8.45-2.97
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		850.00-26.00-2.97
Artemis Medicare Services		231.00-7.10-2.98
Andhra Paper		66.75-2.06-2.99
Navneet Education		142.40-4.40-3.00
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.15-13.75-3.02
Havells India		1355.30-42.30-3.03
I G Petrochemicals		349.00-11.00-3.06
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		283.55-8.95-3.06
Aavas Financiers		1245.50-39.45-3.07
Sobha		1355.00-42.85-3.07
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1437.00-45.45-3.07
Gujarat Industries Power Company		136.95-4.35-3.08
SKF India (Industrial)		2467.15-78.45-3.08
Pfizer		4911.50-156.85-3.09
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)		109.10-3.50-3.11
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		446.50-14.35-3.11
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		748.00-24.05-3.12
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.90-17.75-3.12
Oswal Pumps		306.00-9.90-3.13
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		15.68-0.51-3.15
Angel One		226.35-7.35-3.15
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.00-39.25-3.15
R Systems International		280.35-9.15-3.16
Fusion Finance		181.80-5.95-3.17
Kaveri Seed Company		747.00-24.50-3.18
Siemens		3311.50-109.05-3.19
Natco Pharma		956.75-31.55-3.19
Inox Wind		89.21-2.94-3.19
Sun TV Network		627.80-20.75-3.20
Rain Industries		143.90-4.75-3.20
KNR Constructions		128.50-4.25-3.20
REC		338.90-11.20-3.20
Sharda Motor Industries		901.00-29.90-3.21
Skipper		354.15-11.75-3.21
Happiest Minds Technologies		348.50-11.55-3.21
Aether Industries		927.65-30.75-3.21
Indian Overseas Bank		35.27-1.17-3.21
Nelco		603.20-20.05-3.22
Central Bank of India		38.79-1.29-3.22
Alok Industries		13.83-0.46-3.22
Afcons Infrastructure		282.60-9.40-3.22
Spandana Sphoorty Financial		245.20-8.15-3.22
Timken India		3356.75-112.15-3.23
Thangamayil Jewellery		3834.00-128.10-3.23
Ramky Infrastructure		441.40-14.85-3.25
Ramco Industries		280.95-9.45-3.25
Savita Oil Technologies		366.60-12.40-3.27
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		516.90-17.55-3.28
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.29
Enviro Infra Engineers		152.80-5.20-3.29
Igarashi Motors India		347.75-11.85-3.30
Apollo Pipes		347.75-11.85-3.30
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.30
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts		345.20-11.80-3.31
Indegene		479.25-16.45-3.32
Aarti Industries		432.60-14.90-3.33
One97 Communications		1059.65-36.50-3.33
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.33
J Kumar Infraprojects		511.15-17.65-3.34
Mahindra Logistics		399.30-13.85-3.35
GOCL Corporation		253.40-8.80-3.36
Sapphire Foods India		198.20-6.90-3.36
Vardhman Special Steels		247.35-8.60-3.36
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.36
Orchid Pharma		599.00-20.85-3.36
KPR Mill		867.85-30.25-3.37
JK Lakshmi Cement		690.40-24.10-3.37
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.39
Tanla Platforms		442.00-15.55-3.40
Borosil		229.85-8.10-3.40
Jindal Saw		178.65-6.30-3.41
Goodluck India		1137.75-40.30-3.42
Shilpa Medicare		324.75-11.55-3.43
NIIT		68.75-2.46-3.45
Godfrey Phillips India		2043.70-73.05-3.45
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.60-3.45
BF Utilities		487.80-17.45-3.45
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		121.50-4.35-3.46
Muthoot Microfin		162.65-5.85-3.47
Adani Energy Solutions		975.80-35.25-3.49
Laxmi Organic Industries		121.75-4.40-3.49
Godrej Consumer Products		1175.00-42.60-3.50
Venky's (India)		1300.00-47.40-3.52
Steel Strips Wheels		207.05-7.55-3.52
Man Infraconstruction		102.60-3.75-3.53
Campus Activewear		250.10-9.15-3.53
Salasar Techno Engineering		7.63-0.28-3.54
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.00-32.20-3.56
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		190.80-7.05-3.56
NBCC (India)		89.43-3.30-3.56
Escorts Kubota		3391.00-125.65-3.57
Thomas Cook (India)		99.95-3.70-3.57
Black Box		513.90-19.05-3.57
Den Networks		27.11-1.01-3.59
Exide Industries		322.85-12.05-3.60
Confidence Petroleum India		30.50-1.14-3.60
Voltas		1507.40-56.45-3.61
Welspun Enterprises		468.95-17.55-3.61
Harsha Engineers International		356.20-13.35-3.61
Choice International		710.00-26.75-3.63
Sirca Paints India		441.00-16.65-3.64
Route Mobile		490.00-18.50-3.64
UCO Bank		28.54-1.08-3.65
Share India Securities		126.70-4.80-3.65
Poonawalla Fincorp		437.95-16.70-3.67
Balkrishna Industries		2303.60-87.70-3.67
Senco Gold		305.05-11.70-3.69
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.90-3.70
Dixon Technologies (India)		10147.30-391.40-3.71
Sansera Engineering		2255.00-86.85-3.71
Dreamfolks Services		78.62-3.03-3.71
Triveni Turbine		470.50-18.20-3.72
IFGL Refractories		163.20-6.30-3.72
Kiri Industries		435.25-16.85-3.73
Quick Heal Technologies		159.85-6.20-3.73
Sangam (India)		450.30-17.50-3.74
Star Cement		206.10-8.00-3.74
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.74
Cosmo First		685.00-26.65-3.74
RattanIndia Power		7.98-0.31-3.74
P N Gadgil Jewellers		532.20-20.75-3.75
Wockhardt		1310.00-51.10-3.75
Banco Products (India)		598.70-23.40-3.76
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		201.00-7.85-3.76
Devyani International		122.60-4.80-3.77
Kansai Nerolac Paints		196.45-7.70-3.77
Metro Brands		1019.10-39.95-3.77
KEC International		564.60-22.10-3.77
Sundram Fasteners		845.00-33.20-3.78
KIOCL		324.75-12.75-3.78
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		382.00-15.05-3.79
Hindustan Construction Company		16.73-0.66-3.80
3M India		36100.00-1,431.55-3.81
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.14-3.33-3.81
Hinduja Global Solutions		361.30-14.30-3.81
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		835.00-33.15-3.82
Subros		760.00-30.25-3.83
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.87-3.83
Stanley Lifestyles		155.60-6.20-3.83
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		682.35-27.15-3.83
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		719.00-28.70-3.84
Equitas Small Finance Bank		61.77-2.47-3.84
Tega Industries		1750.00-70.10-3.85
SJVN		70.27-2.81-3.85
Juniper Hotels		209.65-8.40-3.85
Bajaj Consumer Care		379.80-15.25-3.86
KSB		741.30-29.80-3.86
Anant Raj		509.00-20.45-3.86
MOIL		295.25-11.85-3.86
Netweb Technologies India		3708.40-150.45-3.90
Engineers India		212.95-8.65-3.90
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1068.05-43.30-3.90
ASK Automotive		399.10-16.25-3.91
Panama Petrochem		270.40-11.00-3.91
Shriram Properties		76.40-3.11-3.91
Hathway Cable & Datacom		10.30-0.42-3.92
RPSG Ventures		653.55-26.80-3.94
Praj Industries		305.35-12.55-3.95
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.45-4.10-3.96
Inox Green Energy Services		162.40-6.70-3.96
Force Motors		23354.45-970.35-3.99
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		1169.90-48.75-4.00
UNO Minda		1141.00-47.60-4.00
Capacit'e Infraprojects		232.90-9.70-4.00
Petronet LNG		310.40-12.95-4.00
La Opala RG		198.00-8.25-4.00
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.55-31.30-4.02
Computer Age Management Services		650.75-27.25-4.02
TBO Tek		1176.80-49.55-4.04
NOCIL		138.80-5.85-4.04
Power Mech Projects		1990.00-83.95-4.05