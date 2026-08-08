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Ion Exchange (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ION EXCHANGE (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Waste ManagementWater Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ion Exchange (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹371.60 Closed
-3.94₹ -15.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ion Exchange (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹368.75₹386.35
₹371.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹312.30₹485.80
₹371.60
Open Price
₹385.35
Prev. Close
₹386.85
Volume
70,788

Source: Dion Global

Ion Exchange (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ion Exchange (India) has declined 18.76% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Ion Exchange (India) has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Ion Exchange (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ion Exchange (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5422.44421.6
10424.38423.17
20427.95421.69
50397.79408.8
100386.41397.43
200378.74402.78

Source: Dion Global

Ion Exchange (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ion Exchange (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.43%, while DII stake increased to 15.32%, FII holding rose to 4.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ion Exchange (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
71,61,3600.37292.33
48,06,2570.49196.19
28,32,5930.81115.63
10,99,1161.1644.87
9,50,0001.1938.78
5,03,1990.720.54
88,7280.123.62
49,7622.212.03

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ion Exchange (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:04 AM IST ISTIon Exchange (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTIon Exchange (India) - Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTIon Exchange (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financials Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The
Jul 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTIon Exchange (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Fi
Jul 14, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTIon Exchange (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Ion Exchange (India)

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1964PLC014258 and registration number is 014258. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2678.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Dinesh Sharma
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Aankur Patni
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Indraneel Dutt
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. M P Patni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. David Rasquinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitava Guharoy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopalaraman Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alka Arora Misra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ion Exchange (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Ion Exchange (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ion Exchange (India) is ₹371.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ion Exchange (India)?

The Ion Exchange (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ion Exchange (India)?

The market cap of Ion Exchange (India) is ₹5,450.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ion Exchange (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ion Exchange (India) are ₹386.35 and ₹368.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ion Exchange (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ion Exchange (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ion Exchange (India) is ₹485.80 and 52-week low of Ion Exchange (India) is ₹312.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ion Exchange (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ion Exchange (India) has shown returns of -3.94% over the past day, -8.52% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -18.76% over 1 year, -7.97% across 3 years, and 8.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ion Exchange (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ion Exchange (India) are 55.57 and 4.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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