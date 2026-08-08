What is the share price of Ion Exchange (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ion Exchange (India) is ₹371.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Ion Exchange (India)? The Ion Exchange (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ion Exchange (India)? The market cap of Ion Exchange (India) is ₹5,450.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ion Exchange (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ion Exchange (India) are ₹386.35 and ₹368.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ion Exchange (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ion Exchange (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ion Exchange (India) is ₹485.80 and 52-week low of Ion Exchange (India) is ₹312.30 as on .

How has the Ion Exchange (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Ion Exchange (India) has shown returns of -3.94% over the past day, -8.52% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -18.76% over 1 year, -7.97% across 3 years, and 8.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ion Exchange (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ion Exchange (India) are 55.57 and 4.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global