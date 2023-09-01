Follow Us

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ION EXCHANGE (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹568.40 Closed
0.271.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹555.40₹570.00
₹568.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹191.20₹609.80
₹568.40
Open Price
₹566.00
Prev. Close
₹566.85
Volume
5,68,898

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1574.27
  • R2579.43
  • R3588.87
  • Pivot
    564.83
  • S1559.67
  • S2550.23
  • S3545.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,048.4521.88
  • 102,016.6507.08
  • 202,040.54501.27
  • 502,008.65482.37
  • 1001,918.38441.52
  • 2001,531.49377.96

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.228.4847.5667.81182.83204.35204.35
2.707.0914.4118.9723.03190.65153.67
3.9811.2718.2727.5315.62264.28175.82
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.0320.3143.14121.61183.71164.40185.22
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
0.131.8644.13118.18133.11141.8316.64
0.6635.8393.7193.7193.7193.7193.71
0.42-3.9332.0028.3525.5449.34-47.88
3.06-0.4717.8439.4311.26267.97198.67
-0.16-0.3716.1627.3031.2415.5715.57
2.59-8.617.6156.6584.34167.1728.10
26.6534.14116.70146.46309.74450.1791.45
15.0922.5584.96119.83105.091,812.15733.44
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.466.0723.3226.6468.32579.62260.07
11.312.7929.4777.10135.91295.36193.20
-0.3337.9111.4549.34323.40852.38667.68
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund71,61,3601.1379.3
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund28,17,0401.64149.2
Franklin Build India Fund9,50,0003.3950.32
Franklin India Opportunities Fund8,46,2304.5344.82
LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund1,23,6450.766.55
Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan94,0001.854.98
Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan22,0001.871.17
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund15,7700.750.84

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Sch. of Arrangement
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1964PLC014258 and registration number is 014258. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1509.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aankur Patni
    Executive Director
  • Dr. V N Gupchup
    Director
  • Mr. M P Patni
    Director
  • Mr. T M M Nambiar
    Director
  • Mr. P Sampath Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Seth
    Director
  • Mr. Shishir Tamotia
    Director
  • Ms. Kishori J Udeshi
    Director
  • Mr. David Rasquinha
    Additional Director

FAQs on Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹8,336.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is 43.42 and PB ratio of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is 8.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹568.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹609.80 and 52-week low of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹191.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

