Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|20.22
|8.48
|47.56
|67.81
|182.83
|204.35
|204.35
|2.70
|7.09
|14.41
|18.97
|23.03
|190.65
|153.67
|3.98
|11.27
|18.27
|27.53
|15.62
|264.28
|175.82
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.03
|20.31
|43.14
|121.61
|183.71
|164.40
|185.22
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0.13
|1.86
|44.13
|118.18
|133.11
|141.83
|16.64
|0.66
|35.83
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|0.42
|-3.93
|32.00
|28.35
|25.54
|49.34
|-47.88
|3.06
|-0.47
|17.84
|39.43
|11.26
|267.97
|198.67
|-0.16
|-0.37
|16.16
|27.30
|31.24
|15.57
|15.57
|2.59
|-8.61
|7.61
|56.65
|84.34
|167.17
|28.10
|26.65
|34.14
|116.70
|146.46
|309.74
|450.17
|91.45
|15.09
|22.55
|84.96
|119.83
|105.09
|1,812.15
|733.44
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.46
|6.07
|23.32
|26.64
|68.32
|579.62
|260.07
|11.31
|2.79
|29.47
|77.10
|135.91
|295.36
|193.20
|-0.33
|37.91
|11.45
|49.34
|323.40
|852.38
|667.68
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|71,61,360
|1.1
|379.3
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|28,17,040
|1.64
|149.2
|Franklin Build India Fund
|9,50,000
|3.39
|50.32
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|8,46,230
|4.53
|44.82
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund
|1,23,645
|0.76
|6.55
|Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan
|94,000
|1.85
|4.98
|Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan
|22,000
|1.87
|1.17
|LIC MF Infrastructure Fund
|15,770
|0.75
|0.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Sch. of Arrangement
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1964PLC014258 and registration number is 014258. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1509.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹8,336.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is 43.42 and PB ratio of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is 8.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹568.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹609.80 and 52-week low of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹191.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.