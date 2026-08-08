Here's the live share price of Ion Exchange (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ion Exchange (India) has declined 18.76% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Ion Exchange (India) has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|422.44
|421.6
|10
|424.38
|423.17
|20
|427.95
|421.69
|50
|397.79
|408.8
|100
|386.41
|397.43
|200
|378.74
|402.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ion Exchange (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.43%, while DII stake increased to 15.32%, FII holding rose to 4.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|71,61,360
|0.37
|292.33
|48,06,257
|0.49
|196.19
|28,32,593
|0.81
|115.63
|10,99,116
|1.16
|44.87
|9,50,000
|1.19
|38.78
|5,03,199
|0.7
|20.54
|88,728
|0.12
|3.62
|49,762
|2.21
|2.03
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:04 AM IST IST
|Ion Exchange (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Ion Exchange (India) - Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Ion Exchange (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financials Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Ion Exchange (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Fi
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Ion Exchange (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1964PLC014258 and registration number is 014258. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2678.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ion Exchange (India) is ₹371.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ion Exchange (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ion Exchange (India) is ₹5,450.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ion Exchange (India) are ₹386.35 and ₹368.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ion Exchange (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ion Exchange (India) is ₹485.80 and 52-week low of Ion Exchange (India) is ₹312.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ion Exchange (India) has shown returns of -3.94% over the past day, -8.52% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -18.76% over 1 year, -7.97% across 3 years, and 8.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ion Exchange (India) are 55.57 and 4.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global