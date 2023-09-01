Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|-0.85
|4.42
|9.18
|32.78
|-4.57
|129.13
|107.86
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.30
|-17.26
|38.26
|85.07
|135.57
|7,432.90
|5,799.49
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-3.46
|-17.70
|-23.23
|-19.15
|37.27
|444.83
|526.98
|9.74
|11.43
|14.85
|22.05
|16.28
|85.03
|80.75
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|40,42,030
|0.35
|29.51
|ICICI Prudential ESG Fund
|33,35,150
|1.88
|24.35
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund
|9,65,480
|0.96
|7.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue & Increase in Authorised Capital
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Redemption (Part) of NCD
|02 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45207GJ2012PLC070279 and registration number is 070279. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 235.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is ₹2,15.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is -140.68 and PB ratio of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is 2.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is ₹68.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is ₹76.48 and 52-week low of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is ₹38.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.