Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INOX GREEN ENERGY SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹68.65 Closed
0.180.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.00₹69.41
₹68.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.50₹76.48
₹68.65
Open Price
₹68.54
Prev. Close
₹68.53
Volume
87,677

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R169.41
  • R270.11
  • R370.82
  • Pivot
    68.7
  • S168
  • S267.29
  • S366.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.8269.62
  • 105.9169.88
  • 202.9669.24
  • 501.1864.77
  • 1000.5959.44
  • 2000.30

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund40,42,0300.3529.51
ICICI Prudential ESG Fund33,35,1501.8824.35
Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund9,65,4800.967.05

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue & Increase in Authorised Capital
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRedemption (Part) of NCD
02 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45207GJ2012PLC070279 and registration number is 070279. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 235.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Shambhu Dixit
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Manglik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vineet Valentine Davis
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatanarayanan Sankaranarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shanti Prashad Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bindu Saxena
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is ₹2,15.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is -140.68 and PB ratio of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is 2.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is ₹68.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is ₹76.48 and 52-week low of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is ₹38.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

