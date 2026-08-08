What is the share price of Inox Green Energy Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Green Energy Services is ₹179.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Inox Green Energy Services? The Inox Green Energy Services is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Green Energy Services? The market cap of Inox Green Energy Services is ₹7,186.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inox Green Energy Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inox Green Energy Services are ₹180.00 and ₹172.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inox Green Energy Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Green Energy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Green Energy Services is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of Inox Green Energy Services is ₹133.10 as on .

How has the Inox Green Energy Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Inox Green Energy Services has shown returns of 3.05% over the past day, -12.32% for the past month, -7.06% over 3 months, 14.82% over 1 year, 36.46% across 3 years, and 24.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inox Green Energy Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inox Green Energy Services are 69.81 and 4.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global