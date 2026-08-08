Here's the live share price of Inox Green Energy Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inox Green Energy Services
|6.23
|-12.32
|-7.06
|-1.62
|14.82
|36.46
|24.81
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inox Green Energy Services has gained 14.82% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Inox Green Energy Services has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|178.87
|177.66
|10
|186.16
|181.15
|20
|189.29
|185.44
|50
|188.28
|186.36
|100
|175.93
|183.89
|200
|191.93
|182.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inox Green Energy Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.87%, FII holding fell to 7.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|49,99,764
|0.35
|99.3
|9,56,137
|1.41
|18.99
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:41 AM IST IST
|Inox Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|Inox Green Energy - Statement Of Nil Deviation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Inox Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Inox Green Energy - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Inox Green Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45207GJ2012PLC070279 and registration number is 070279. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair and maintenance of engines and turbines excluding aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 238.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 401.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Green Energy Services is ₹179.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inox Green Energy Services is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inox Green Energy Services is ₹7,186.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inox Green Energy Services are ₹180.00 and ₹172.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Green Energy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Green Energy Services is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of Inox Green Energy Services is ₹133.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inox Green Energy Services has shown returns of 3.05% over the past day, -12.32% for the past month, -7.06% over 3 months, 14.82% over 1 year, 36.46% across 3 years, and 24.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inox Green Energy Services are 69.81 and 4.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global