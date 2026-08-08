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Inox Green Energy Services Share Price

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BSE

INOX GREEN ENERGY SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Inox Green Energy Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹179.00 Closed
3.05₹ 5.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inox Green Energy Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹172.55₹180.00
₹179.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹133.10₹279.00
₹179.00
Open Price
₹175.00
Prev. Close
₹173.70
Volume
12,007

Source: Dion Global

Inox Green Energy Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inox Green Energy Services		6.23-12.32-7.06-1.6214.8236.4624.81
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inox Green Energy Services has gained 14.82% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Inox Green Energy Services has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Inox Green Energy Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inox Green Energy Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5178.87177.66
10186.16181.15
20189.29185.44
50188.28186.36
100175.93183.89
200191.93182.03

Source: Dion Global

Inox Green Energy Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inox Green Energy Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.87%, FII holding fell to 7.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Inox Green Energy Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
49,99,7640.3599.3
9,56,1371.4118.99

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Inox Green Energy Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:41 AM IST ISTInox Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 08, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTInox Green Energy - Statement Of Nil Deviation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTInox Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTInox Green Energy - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTInox Green Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Inox Green Energy Services

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45207GJ2012PLC070279 and registration number is 070279. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair and maintenance of engines and turbines excluding aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 238.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 401.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Bindu Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Manglik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Shambhu Dixit
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inox Green Energy Services Share Price

What is the share price of Inox Green Energy Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Green Energy Services is ₹179.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inox Green Energy Services?

The Inox Green Energy Services is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Green Energy Services?

The market cap of Inox Green Energy Services is ₹7,186.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inox Green Energy Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inox Green Energy Services are ₹180.00 and ₹172.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inox Green Energy Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Green Energy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Green Energy Services is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of Inox Green Energy Services is ₹133.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Inox Green Energy Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inox Green Energy Services has shown returns of 3.05% over the past day, -12.32% for the past month, -7.06% over 3 months, 14.82% over 1 year, 36.46% across 3 years, and 24.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inox Green Energy Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inox Green Energy Services are 69.81 and 4.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Inox Green Energy Services News

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