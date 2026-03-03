Facebook Pixel Code
Jana Small Finance Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)Small Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jana Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹367.50 Closed
-0.89₹ -3.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Jana Small Finance Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹355.05₹372.00
₹367.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹339.00₹552.90
₹367.50
Open Price
₹355.05
Prev. Close
₹370.80
Volume
19,225

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jana Small Finance Bank has declined 0.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.82%.

Jana Small Finance Bank’s current P/E of 12.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jana Small Finance Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jana Small Finance Bank		-1.142.20-18.69-25.08-12.06-0.06-0.04
HDFC Bank		-3.18-7.03-11.86-7.553.662.962.14
ICICI Bank		-0.77-1.11-1.24-1.6413.9416.5116.81
Axis Bank		-1.201.147.8830.0336.1717.1412.71
Kotak Mahindra Bank		-3.41-0.64-3.755.347.935.661.69
IndusInd Bank		1.142.1511.2922.61-4.29-5.78-3.05
Federal Bank		-0.323.1714.1252.5564.1529.9727.33
Au Small Finance Bank		-4.90-3.000.4733.4170.9415.279.70
YES Bank		-3.07-5.35-9.87-0.8823.736.174.24
IDFC First Bank		1.16-15.39-10.891.7424.428.461.36
Karur Vysya Bank		-5.963.8926.7951.8189.5554.8944.34
Bandhan Bank		-1.5814.5820.987.9026.72-8.71-12.92
City Union Bank		-3.57-6.721.5140.4686.3125.128.95
RBL Bank		-3.772.842.6215.94102.0323.404.70
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		9.0916.3915.1616.7130.4332.6731.13
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-5.57-10.366.4132.9982.4228.0411.36
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		-3.0812.5525.5357.6165.0114.155.75
South Indian Bank		-1.343.332.3737.7271.0937.4234.37
Karnataka Bank		-0.324.17-4.4616.0322.0110.9424.04
Equitas Small Finance Bank		-5.35-7.85-1.7520.0310.32-6.594.47

Over the last one year, Jana Small Finance Bank has declined 12.06% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (3.66%), ICICI Bank (13.94%), Axis Bank (36.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Jana Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (2.14%) and ICICI Bank (16.81%).

Jana Small Finance Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Jana Small Finance Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5372.76371.68
10380.44375.19
20376.05378.39
50393.29392.98
100424.51414.39
200454.32437.95

Jana Small Finance Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jana Small Finance Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 21.86%, while DII stake increased to 14.90%, FII holding rose to 4.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jana Small Finance Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,61,7842.2820.2
4,63,4952.6616.67
3,11,0001.0111.19

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Jana Small Finance Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 12:57 AM ISTJana Small Finance B - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 5:50 AM ISTJana Small Finance B - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 11, 2026, 10:36 PM ISTJana Small Finance B - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 10:35 PM ISTJana Small Finance B - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Feb 07, 2026, 2:42 AM ISTJana Small Finance B - Audio Recording Of The Investor Meet For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2025

About Jana Small Finance Bank

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923KA2006PLC040028 and registration number is 040028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4709.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 105.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ramalingam Ramaseshan
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kanwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Krishnan Subramania Raman
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Ramanathan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Khosla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Subhash Chandra Khuntia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chitra Talwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumbla Srinivas Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pammi Vijaya Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh C Patwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jana Small Finance Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Jana Small Finance Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jana Small Finance Bank is ₹367.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jana Small Finance Bank?

The Jana Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jana Small Finance Bank?

The market cap of Jana Small Finance Bank is ₹3,869.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jana Small Finance Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jana Small Finance Bank are ₹372.00 and ₹355.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jana Small Finance Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jana Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jana Small Finance Bank is ₹552.90 and 52-week low of Jana Small Finance Bank is ₹339.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jana Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jana Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, 0.8% for the past month, -18.99% over 3 months, -9.82% over 1 year, -0.06% across 3 years, and -0.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jana Small Finance Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jana Small Finance Bank are 12.48 and 0.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Jana Small Finance Bank News

