Here's the live share price of Jana Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jana Small Finance Bank has declined 0.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.82%.
Jana Small Finance Bank’s current P/E of 12.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|-1.14
|2.20
|-18.69
|-25.08
|-12.06
|-0.06
|-0.04
|HDFC Bank
|-3.18
|-7.03
|-11.86
|-7.55
|3.66
|2.96
|2.14
|ICICI Bank
|-0.77
|-1.11
|-1.24
|-1.64
|13.94
|16.51
|16.81
|Axis Bank
|-1.20
|1.14
|7.88
|30.03
|36.17
|17.14
|12.71
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|-3.41
|-0.64
|-3.75
|5.34
|7.93
|5.66
|1.69
|IndusInd Bank
|1.14
|2.15
|11.29
|22.61
|-4.29
|-5.78
|-3.05
|Federal Bank
|-0.32
|3.17
|14.12
|52.55
|64.15
|29.97
|27.33
|Au Small Finance Bank
|-4.90
|-3.00
|0.47
|33.41
|70.94
|15.27
|9.70
|YES Bank
|-3.07
|-5.35
|-9.87
|-0.88
|23.73
|6.17
|4.24
|IDFC First Bank
|1.16
|-15.39
|-10.89
|1.74
|24.42
|8.46
|1.36
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-5.96
|3.89
|26.79
|51.81
|89.55
|54.89
|44.34
|Bandhan Bank
|-1.58
|14.58
|20.98
|7.90
|26.72
|-8.71
|-12.92
|City Union Bank
|-3.57
|-6.72
|1.51
|40.46
|86.31
|25.12
|8.95
|RBL Bank
|-3.77
|2.84
|2.62
|15.94
|102.03
|23.40
|4.70
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|9.09
|16.39
|15.16
|16.71
|30.43
|32.67
|31.13
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-5.57
|-10.36
|6.41
|32.99
|82.42
|28.04
|11.36
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|-3.08
|12.55
|25.53
|57.61
|65.01
|14.15
|5.75
|South Indian Bank
|-1.34
|3.33
|2.37
|37.72
|71.09
|37.42
|34.37
|Karnataka Bank
|-0.32
|4.17
|-4.46
|16.03
|22.01
|10.94
|24.04
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|-5.35
|-7.85
|-1.75
|20.03
|10.32
|-6.59
|4.47
Over the last one year, Jana Small Finance Bank has declined 12.06% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (3.66%), ICICI Bank (13.94%), Axis Bank (36.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Jana Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (2.14%) and ICICI Bank (16.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|372.76
|371.68
|10
|380.44
|375.19
|20
|376.05
|378.39
|50
|393.29
|392.98
|100
|424.51
|414.39
|200
|454.32
|437.95
In the latest quarter, Jana Small Finance Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 21.86%, while DII stake increased to 14.90%, FII holding rose to 4.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,61,784
|2.28
|20.2
|4,63,495
|2.66
|16.67
|3,11,000
|1.01
|11.19
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 12:57 AM IST
|Jana Small Finance B - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 5:50 AM IST
|Jana Small Finance B - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
|Jana Small Finance B - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
|Jana Small Finance B - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
|Feb 07, 2026, 2:42 AM IST
|Jana Small Finance B - Audio Recording Of The Investor Meet For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2025
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923KA2006PLC040028 and registration number is 040028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4709.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 105.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jana Small Finance Bank is ₹367.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jana Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jana Small Finance Bank is ₹3,869.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jana Small Finance Bank are ₹372.00 and ₹355.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jana Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jana Small Finance Bank is ₹552.90 and 52-week low of Jana Small Finance Bank is ₹339.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jana Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, 0.8% for the past month, -18.99% over 3 months, -9.82% over 1 year, -0.06% across 3 years, and -0.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jana Small Finance Bank are 12.48 and 0.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.