Here's the live share price of Jana Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jana Small Finance Bank has declined 0.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.82%.

Jana Small Finance Bank’s current P/E of 12.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.