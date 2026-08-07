Here's the live share price of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has gained 6.41% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|518.27
|524.23
|10
|511.68
|519.13
|20
|507.57
|516.58
|50
|517.74
|511.98
|100
|485.08
|500.99
|200
|484.4
|497.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.02%, FII holding rose to 13.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,01,077
|0.24
|201.12
|24,50,000
|1.42
|133.13
|21,22,850
|0.37
|115.36
|15,94,139
|0.48
|86.63
|10,57,003
|0.36
|57.44
|9,22,745
|0.73
|50.14
|2,14,154
|0.62
|11.64
|2,00,000
|0.28
|10.87
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Guj. Narmada Valley - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Guj. Narmada Valley - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Guj. Narmada Valley - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Cost Auditors.
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Guj. Narmada Valley - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Guj. Narmada Valley - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Of FY 2026-27 Ended On June 30, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1976PLC002903 and registration number is 002903. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7773.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹535.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹7,868.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are ₹546.25 and ₹534.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹616.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹364.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, 4.25% for the past month, 6.83% over 3 months, 6.41% over 1 year, -1.47% across 3 years, and 7.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are 7.59 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.92 per annum.
Source: Dion Global