Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|7,34,500
|0.18
|43.55
|HSBC Value Fund
|6,89,200
|0.45
|40.86
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|5,66,800
|0.23
|33.61
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|4,48,500
|0.27
|26.59
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|3,28,985
|0.43
|19.51
|UTI Arbitrage Fund
|3,22,400
|0.61
|19.12
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|3,04,200
|0.31
|18.04
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|2,88,600
|0.33
|17.11
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|2,75,600
|0.14
|16.34
|HSBC Arbitrage Fund
|2,57,400
|0.85
|15.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1976PLC002903 and registration number is 002903. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8642.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 155.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹9,472.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is 6.44 and PB ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹623.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹789.25 and 52-week low of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹484.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.