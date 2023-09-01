What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹9,472.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is 6.44 and PB ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.04 as on .

What is the share price of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹623.40 as on .