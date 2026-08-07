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Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹535.50 Closed
-1.31₹ -7.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹534.40₹546.25
₹535.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹364.85₹616.00
₹535.50
Open Price
₹542.00
Prev. Close
₹542.60
Volume
28,496

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has gained 6.41% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5518.27524.23
10511.68519.13
20507.57516.58
50517.74511.98
100485.08500.99
200484.4497.91

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.02%, FII holding rose to 13.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,01,0770.24201.12
24,50,0001.42133.13
21,22,8500.37115.36
15,94,1390.4886.63
10,57,0030.3657.44
9,22,7450.7350.14
2,14,1540.6211.64
2,00,0000.2810.87

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTGuj. Narmada Valley - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTGuj. Narmada Valley - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTGuj. Narmada Valley - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Cost Auditors.
Aug 05, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTGuj. Narmada Valley - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTGuj. Narmada Valley - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Of FY 2026-27 Ended On June 30, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1976PLC002903 and registration number is 002903. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7773.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Joshi
    Chairman
  • Dr. T Natarajan
    Managing Director
  • Prof. Ranjan Kumar Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. N Ravichandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Dayani
    Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Kumar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. S J Haider
    Director
  • Mr. Ajai Bahadur Khare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹535.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals?

The Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals?

The market cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹7,868.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are ₹546.25 and ₹534.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹616.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹364.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, 4.25% for the past month, 6.83% over 3 months, 6.41% over 1 year, -1.47% across 3 years, and 7.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are 7.59 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.92 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals News

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