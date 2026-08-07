What is the share price of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹535.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals? The Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals? The market cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹7,868.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are ₹546.25 and ₹534.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹616.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹364.85 as on .

How has the Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, 4.25% for the past month, 6.83% over 3 months, 6.41% over 1 year, -1.47% across 3 years, and 7.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are 7.59 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.92 per annum.

Source: Dion Global