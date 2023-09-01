Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹623.40 Closed
2.2813.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹610.15₹624.00
₹623.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹484.45₹789.25
₹623.40
Open Price
₹612.00
Prev. Close
₹609.50
Volume
17,95,864

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1628.35
  • R2633.1
  • R3642.2
  • Pivot
    619.25
  • S1614.5
  • S2605.4
  • S3600.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5722.76595.65
  • 10699.16582.31
  • 20671.07575.17
  • 50712.34577.29
  • 100678.76578.54
  • 200666.36583.44

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan7,34,5000.1843.55
HSBC Value Fund6,89,2000.4540.86
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund5,66,8000.2333.61
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund4,48,5000.2726.59
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund3,28,9850.4319.51
UTI Arbitrage Fund3,22,4000.6119.12
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund3,04,2000.3118.04
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund2,88,6000.3317.11
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund2,75,6000.1416.34
HSBC Arbitrage Fund2,57,4000.8515.26
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1976PLC002903 and registration number is 002903. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8642.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 155.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Mukim
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pankaj Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Puri
    Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Kumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Verma
    Director
  • Prof. Ranjan Kumar Ghosh
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. Piruz Khambatta
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹9,472.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is 6.44 and PB ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹623.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹789.25 and 52-week low of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹484.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data