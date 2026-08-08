Here's the live share price of TARC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TARC
|-5.10
|2.16
|-7.13
|-13.66
|-22.52
|18.52
|25.45
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TARC has declined 22.52% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, TARC has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|134.37
|134.91
|10
|130.55
|132.73
|20
|126.28
|129.9
|50
|127.12
|128.7
|100
|128.33
|131.87
|200
|140.52
|139.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TARC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.44%, FII holding rose to 0.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,54,89,022
|0.69
|195.86
|16,28,951
|0.37
|20.6
|14,09,174
|0.85
|17.82
|1,72,845
|0.45
|2.19
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|TARC - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|TARC - Company Clarification On Movement In Volume
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|TARC - Clarification sought from Tarc Ltd
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|TARC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|TARC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
TARC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100DL2016PLC390526 and registration number is 390526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TARC is ₹130.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TARC is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TARC is ₹3,842.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TARC are ₹135.70 and ₹130.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TARC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TARC is ₹186.20 and 52-week low of TARC is ₹110.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TARC has shown returns of -4.09% over the past day, 2.16% for the past month, -7.13% over 3 months, -22.52% over 1 year, 18.52% across 3 years, and 25.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TARC are 201.49 and 3.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global