What is the share price of TARC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TARC is ₹130.20 as on .

What kind of stock is TARC? The TARC is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TARC? The market cap of TARC is ₹3,842.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TARC? Today’s highest and lowest price of TARC are ₹135.70 and ₹130.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TARC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TARC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TARC is ₹186.20 and 52-week low of TARC is ₹110.50 as on .

How has the TARC performed historically in terms of returns? The TARC has shown returns of -4.09% over the past day, 2.16% for the past month, -7.13% over 3 months, -22.52% over 1 year, 18.52% across 3 years, and 25.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TARC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TARC are 201.49 and 3.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global