MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TARC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100DL2016PLC390526 and registration number is 065615. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 436.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TARC Ltd. is ₹2,797.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TARC Ltd. is 187.87 and PB ratio of TARC Ltd. is 2.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TARC Ltd. is ₹94.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TARC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TARC Ltd. is ₹94.75 and 52-week low of TARC Ltd. is ₹33.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.