Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

TARC Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TARC LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹94.80 Closed
2.051.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TARC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.10₹97.40
₹94.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.55₹94.75
₹94.80
Open Price
₹93.45
Prev. Close
₹92.90
Volume
31,27,341

TARC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R197.37
  • R2100.53
  • R3103.67
  • Pivot
    94.23
  • S191.07
  • S287.93
  • S384.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.3190.06
  • 1044.1288.23
  • 2043.4884.46
  • 5042.9675.81
  • 10039.8766.57
  • 20041.357.33

TARC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.1932.0182.34155.27113.93328.34328.34
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

TARC Ltd. Share Holdings

TARC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TARC Ltd.

TARC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100DL2016PLC390526 and registration number is 065615. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 436.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Sarin
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amar Sarin
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Muskaan Sarin
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Miyar Ramanath Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ambarish Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sushmaa Chhabra
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Bindu Acharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TARC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TARC Ltd.?

The market cap of TARC Ltd. is ₹2,797.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TARC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TARC Ltd. is 187.87 and PB ratio of TARC Ltd. is 2.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TARC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TARC Ltd. is ₹94.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TARC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TARC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TARC Ltd. is ₹94.75 and 52-week low of TARC Ltd. is ₹33.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data