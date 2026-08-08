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TARC Share Price

NSE
BSE

TARC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TARC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹130.20 Closed
-4.09₹ -5.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TARC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.20₹135.70
₹130.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.50₹186.20
₹130.20
Open Price
₹134.50
Prev. Close
₹135.75
Volume
43,012

Source: Dion Global

TARC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TARC		-5.102.16-7.13-13.66-22.5218.5225.45
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TARC has declined 22.52% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, TARC has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

TARC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TARC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5134.37134.91
10130.55132.73
20126.28129.9
50127.12128.7
100128.33131.87
200140.52139.46

Source: Dion Global

TARC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TARC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.44%, FII holding rose to 0.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TARC Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,54,89,0220.69195.86
16,28,9510.3720.6
14,09,1740.8517.82
1,72,8450.452.19

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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TARC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTTARC - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
Jul 23, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTTARC - Company Clarification On Movement In Volume
Jul 23, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTTARC - Clarification sought from Tarc Ltd
Jul 15, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTTARC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTTARC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About TARC

TARC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100DL2016PLC390526 and registration number is 390526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Sarin
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amar Sarin
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Muskaan Sarin
    WholeTime Director & CBO
  • Mr. Miyar Ramanath Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ambarish Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bindu Acharya
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on TARC Share Price

What is the share price of TARC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TARC is ₹130.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TARC?

The TARC is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TARC?

The market cap of TARC is ₹3,842.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TARC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TARC are ₹135.70 and ₹130.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TARC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TARC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TARC is ₹186.20 and 52-week low of TARC is ₹110.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TARC performed historically in terms of returns?

The TARC has shown returns of -4.09% over the past day, 2.16% for the past month, -7.13% over 3 months, -22.52% over 1 year, 18.52% across 3 years, and 25.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TARC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TARC are 201.49 and 3.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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