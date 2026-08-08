Here's the live share price of Persistent Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Persistent Systems has gained 5.65% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Persistent Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,490.88
|5,489.75
|10
|5,323.76
|5,409.27
|20
|5,180.21
|5,269.28
|50
|5,019.01
|5,115.65
|100
|4,997.42
|5,144.52
|200
|5,486.16
|5,276.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Persistent Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 30.25%, FII holding fell to 20.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|39,76,493
|4.59
|1,720.43
|33,62,394
|1.44
|1,454.74
|26,97,119
|1.1
|1,166.91
|19,39,085
|1.24
|838.95
|16,44,232
|1.45
|711.38
|14,38,600
|2.72
|622.41
|9,58,675
|3.12
|414.77
|9,00,467
|1.99
|389.59
|8,03,513
|1.3
|347.64
|7,26,867
|2.51
|314.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Persistent Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Persistent Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Persistent Systems - Announcement Of The Voting Results Of The 36Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:12 AM IST IST
|Persistent Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Persistent Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Persistent Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300PN1990PLC056696 and registration number is 056696. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14427.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Persistent Systems is ₹5,475.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Persistent Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Persistent Systems is ₹85,629.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Persistent Systems are ₹5,592.95 and ₹5,450.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Persistent Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Persistent Systems is ₹6,597.00 and 52-week low of Persistent Systems is ₹4,242.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Persistent Systems has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 12.1% for the past month, 9.87% over 3 months, 5.65% over 1 year, 30.91% across 3 years, and 28.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Persistent Systems are 44.52 and 10.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global