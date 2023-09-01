What is the Market Cap of Persistent Systems Ltd.? The market cap of Persistent Systems Ltd. is ₹41,314.11 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Persistent Systems Ltd.? P/E ratio of Persistent Systems Ltd. is 44.85 and PB ratio of Persistent Systems Ltd. is 11.06 as on .

What is the share price of Persistent Systems Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Persistent Systems Ltd. is ₹5,543.30 as on .