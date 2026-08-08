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Persistent Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

PERSISTENT SYSTEMS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Digital
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused ITBSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE Information TechnologyBSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE SENSEX Next 50BSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Persistent Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,475.00 Closed
-0.79₹ -43.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Persistent Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,450.00₹5,592.95
₹5,475.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,242.65₹6,597.00
₹5,475.00
Open Price
₹5,451.20
Prev. Close
₹5,518.65
Volume
32,273

Source: Dion Global

Persistent Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Persistent Systems has gained 5.65% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Persistent Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Persistent Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Persistent Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,490.885,489.75
105,323.765,409.27
205,180.215,269.28
505,019.015,115.65
1004,997.425,144.52
2005,486.165,276.94

Source: Dion Global

Persistent Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Persistent Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 30.25%, FII holding fell to 20.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Persistent Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
39,76,4934.591,720.43
33,62,3941.441,454.74
26,97,1191.11,166.91
19,39,0851.24838.95
16,44,2321.45711.38
14,38,6002.72622.41
9,58,6753.12414.77
9,00,4671.99389.59
8,03,5131.3347.64
7,26,8672.51314.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Persistent Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTPersistent Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTPersistent Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTPersistent Systems - Announcement Of The Voting Results Of The 36Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Aug 05, 2026, 03:12 AM IST ISTPersistent Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTPersistent Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300PN1990PLC056696 and registration number is 056696. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14427.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Anand Deshpande
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kalra
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vinit Teredesai
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Dr. Ambuj Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dan�l Lewin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ajit Ranade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kadle
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Avani Davda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Persistent Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Persistent Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Persistent Systems is ₹5,475.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Persistent Systems?

The Persistent Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Persistent Systems?

The market cap of Persistent Systems is ₹85,629.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Persistent Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Persistent Systems are ₹5,592.95 and ₹5,450.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Persistent Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Persistent Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Persistent Systems is ₹6,597.00 and 52-week low of Persistent Systems is ₹4,242.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Persistent Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Persistent Systems has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 12.1% for the past month, 9.87% over 3 months, 5.65% over 1 year, 30.91% across 3 years, and 28.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Persistent Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Persistent Systems are 44.52 and 10.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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