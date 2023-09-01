Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
|-2.84
|13.76
|56.55
|53.00
|27.18
|23.76
|23.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|19,03,852
|2.88
|903.2
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|18,30,000
|1.91
|868.16
|Axis Midcap Fund
|12,35,687
|2.64
|586.22
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|11,00,000
|6.3
|521.85
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|7,07,326
|1.93
|335.56
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|6,50,000
|5.89
|308.36
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|5,87,504
|0.86
|278.71
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|5,18,352
|2.29
|245.91
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|4,92,300
|1.55
|233.55
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|4,59,516
|1.45
|218
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Persistent Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300PN1990PLC056696 and registration number is 056696. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3575.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Persistent Systems Ltd. is ₹41,314.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Persistent Systems Ltd. is 44.85 and PB ratio of Persistent Systems Ltd. is 11.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Persistent Systems Ltd. is ₹5,543.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Persistent Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Persistent Systems Ltd. is ₹5,391.00 and 52-week low of Persistent Systems Ltd. is ₹3,92.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.