What is the share price of Persistent Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Persistent Systems is ₹5,475.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Persistent Systems? The Persistent Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Persistent Systems? The market cap of Persistent Systems is ₹85,629.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Persistent Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Persistent Systems are ₹5,592.95 and ₹5,450.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Persistent Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Persistent Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Persistent Systems is ₹6,597.00 and 52-week low of Persistent Systems is ₹4,242.65 as on .

How has the Persistent Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Persistent Systems has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 12.1% for the past month, 9.87% over 3 months, 5.65% over 1 year, 30.91% across 3 years, and 28.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Persistent Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Persistent Systems are 44.52 and 10.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global