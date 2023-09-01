Follow Us

Persistent Systems Ltd. Share Price

PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Largecap | NSE
₹5,543.30 Closed
3.21172.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Persistent Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,300.00₹5,572.90
₹5,543.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,092.05₹5,391.00
₹5,543.30
Open Price
₹5,300.00
Prev. Close
₹5,370.70
Volume
6,48,043

Persistent Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,643.3
  • R25,744.55
  • R35,916.2
  • Pivot
    5,471.65
  • S15,370.4
  • S25,198.75
  • S35,097.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,686.555,197.74
  • 103,636.475,113.13
  • 203,474.385,020.99
  • 503,458.884,926.88
  • 1003,460.864,822.56
  • 2003,834.944,594.92

Persistent Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

Persistent Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Persistent Systems Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan19,03,8522.88903.2
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan18,30,0001.91868.16
Axis Midcap Fund12,35,6872.64586.22
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund11,00,0006.3521.85
Nippon India Growth Fund7,07,3261.93335.56
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund6,50,0005.89308.36
Axis Long Term Equity Fund5,87,5040.86278.71
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund5,18,3522.29245.91
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund4,92,3001.55233.55
Axis Small Cap Fund4,59,5161.45218
View All Mutual Funds

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Persistent Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Persistent Systems Ltd.

Persistent Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300PN1990PLC056696 and registration number is 056696. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3575.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Anand Deshpande
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kalra
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sunil Sapre
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Roshini Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kadle
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avani Davda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Goel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ambuj Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dan�l Lewin
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajit Ranade
    Independent Director

FAQs on Persistent Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Persistent Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Persistent Systems Ltd. is ₹41,314.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Persistent Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Persistent Systems Ltd. is 44.85 and PB ratio of Persistent Systems Ltd. is 11.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Persistent Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Persistent Systems Ltd. is ₹5,543.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Persistent Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Persistent Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Persistent Systems Ltd. is ₹5,391.00 and 52-week low of Persistent Systems Ltd. is ₹3,92.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

