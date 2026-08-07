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Bosch Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOSCH

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Electric VehiclesManufacturingMNCsMobility
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Low VolatilityBSE Momentum

Here's the live share price of Bosch along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42,000.00 Closed
-1.18₹ -500.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bosch Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42,000.00₹42,800.00
₹42,000.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28,650.05₹43,669.95
₹42,000.00
Open Price
₹42,500.00
Prev. Close
₹42,500.00
Volume
1,877

Source: Dion Global

Bosch Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bosch has gained 8.77% compared to peers like Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%), Banco Products (India) (15.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Bosch has outperformed peers relative to Sundram Fasteners (7.31%) and SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (17.32%).

Bosch Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bosch Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541,251.7541,795.39
1041,396.7741,586.68
2041,452.6141,341.12
5039,792.5940,154.57
10037,187.8138,717.56
20036,972.137,396.62

Source: Dion Global

Bosch Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bosch saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.53%, while DII stake increased to 15.17%, FII holding fell to 7.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bosch Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,12,2441.241,245.85
3,05,0001.141,216.95
1,41,3112.07563.83
65,9720.25263.23
50,0001.27199.5
49,5831.37197.84
35,0002.25139.65
31,9980.54127.67
30,1930.41120.47
29,0001.53115.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bosch Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:40 PM IST ISTBosch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 20, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTBosch - Intimation About The Receipt Of Trading Approval For 2460 Equity Shares Issued On Preferential Basis
Jul 10, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTBosch - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
Jul 10, 2026, 04:04 PM IST ISTBosch - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 10, 2026, 04:02 PM IST ISTBosch - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Bosch

Bosch Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1951PLC000761 and registration number is 000761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20034.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya
    Chairman
  • Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur
    Managing Director & CTO
  • Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Stefan Grosch
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hema Ravichandar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Gopichand Katragadda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Padmini Khare
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Karin Gilges
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Bosch Share Price

What is the share price of Bosch?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bosch is ₹42,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bosch?

The Bosch is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bosch?

The market cap of Bosch is ₹123,883.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bosch?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bosch are ₹42,800.00 and ₹42,000.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bosch?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bosch stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bosch is ₹43,669.95 and 52-week low of Bosch is ₹28,650.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bosch performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bosch has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, 0.18% for the past month, 10.85% over 3 months, 8.77% over 1 year, 32.16% across 3 years, and 23.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bosch?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bosch are 44.67 and 8.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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