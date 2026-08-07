Here's the live share price of Bosch along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bosch has gained 8.77% compared to peers like Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%), Banco Products (India) (15.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Bosch has outperformed peers relative to Sundram Fasteners (7.31%) and SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (17.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41,251.75
|41,795.39
|10
|41,396.77
|41,586.68
|20
|41,452.61
|41,341.12
|50
|39,792.59
|40,154.57
|100
|37,187.81
|38,717.56
|200
|36,972.1
|37,396.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bosch saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.53%, while DII stake increased to 15.17%, FII holding fell to 7.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,12,244
|1.24
|1,245.85
|3,05,000
|1.14
|1,216.95
|1,41,311
|2.07
|563.83
|65,972
|0.25
|263.23
|50,000
|1.27
|199.5
|49,583
|1.37
|197.84
|35,000
|2.25
|139.65
|31,998
|0.54
|127.67
|30,193
|0.41
|120.47
|29,000
|1.53
|115.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:40 PM IST IST
|Bosch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Bosch - Intimation About The Receipt Of Trading Approval For 2460 Equity Shares Issued On Preferential Basis
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Bosch - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:04 PM IST IST
|Bosch - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:02 PM IST IST
|Bosch - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Bosch Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1951PLC000761 and registration number is 000761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20034.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bosch is ₹42,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bosch is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bosch is ₹123,883.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bosch are ₹42,800.00 and ₹42,000.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bosch stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bosch is ₹43,669.95 and 52-week low of Bosch is ₹28,650.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bosch has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, 0.18% for the past month, 10.85% over 3 months, 8.77% over 1 year, 32.16% across 3 years, and 23.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bosch are 44.67 and 8.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.
Source: Dion Global