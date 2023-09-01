Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.99
|0.07
|2.18
|3.86
|7.62
|53.38
|-11.12
|3.66
|1.63
|12.25
|28.96
|51.95
|190.77
|93.40
|1.23
|-19.94
|50.71
|99.63
|183.93
|298.06
|61.94
|0.66
|45.49
|81.88
|124.70
|104.52
|455.33
|126.32
|1.39
|-3.02
|13.73
|16.63
|25.09
|-8.55
|-17.06
|-0.04
|17.90
|82.47
|142.70
|112.73
|732.07
|265.68
|-47.09
|-47.54
|-26.35
|-40.15
|-22.37
|152.33
|44.80
|-11.31
|12.28
|40.90
|29.47
|20.54
|158.75
|51.46
|1.12
|-1.48
|19.50
|27.83
|45.96
|68.73
|75.76
|12.70
|8.12
|30.84
|34.51
|8.54
|21.83
|-36.84
|1.02
|-2.30
|12.40
|50.48
|21.62
|52.09
|-35.13
|11.89
|7.00
|13.17
|19.73
|16.14
|181.91
|80.89
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,00,000
|0.5
|189.7
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|96,253
|2.31
|182.59
|HSBC Value Fund
|75,741
|1.58
|143.68
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|71,789
|0.96
|136.19
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|66,715
|1.09
|126.56
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|61,417
|0.49
|116.51
|HDFC Focused 30 Fund - Regular Plan
|60,000
|1.95
|113.82
|Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan
|52,000
|2.44
|98.65
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|50,000
|1.45
|94.85
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|50,000
|3.82
|94.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bosch Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1951PLC000761 and registration number is 000761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11781.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bosch Ltd. is ₹54,781.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bosch Ltd. is 38.43 and PB ratio of Bosch Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bosch Ltd. is ₹18,986.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bosch Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bosch Ltd. is ₹19,990.00 and 52-week low of Bosch Ltd. is ₹15,300.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.