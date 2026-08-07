What is the share price of Bosch? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bosch is ₹42,000.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bosch? The Bosch is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bosch? The market cap of Bosch is ₹123,883.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bosch? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bosch are ₹42,800.00 and ₹42,000.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bosch? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bosch stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bosch is ₹43,669.95 and 52-week low of Bosch is ₹28,650.05 as on .

How has the Bosch performed historically in terms of returns? The Bosch has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, 0.18% for the past month, 10.85% over 3 months, 8.77% over 1 year, 32.16% across 3 years, and 23.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bosch? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bosch are 44.67 and 8.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global