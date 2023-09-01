Follow Us

Bosch Ltd. Share Price

BOSCH LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Largecap | NSE
₹18,986.80 Closed
2.22412.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Bosch Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18,507.15₹19,048.95
₹18,986.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15,300.00₹19,990.00
₹18,986.80
Open Price
₹18,599.00
Prev. Close
₹18,573.85
Volume
24,430

Bosch Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119,176.38
  • R219,344.57
  • R319,679.18
  • Pivot
    18,841.77
  • S118,673.58
  • S218,338.97
  • S318,170.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515,659.5718,537.65
  • 1015,611.0918,466.27
  • 2015,700.6718,467.74
  • 5016,642.7618,617.46
  • 10016,090.2518,586.27
  • 20015,616.6118,148.16

Bosch Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.990.072.183.867.6253.38-11.12
3.661.6312.2528.9651.95190.7793.40
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
0.6645.4981.88124.70104.52455.33126.32
1.39-3.0213.7316.6325.09-8.55-17.06
-0.0417.9082.47142.70112.73732.07265.68
-47.09-47.54-26.35-40.15-22.37152.3344.80
-11.3112.2840.9029.4720.54158.7551.46
1.12-1.4819.5027.8345.9668.7375.76
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
1.02-2.3012.4050.4821.6252.09-35.13
11.897.0013.1719.7316.14181.9180.89

Bosch Ltd. Share Holdings

Bosch Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,00,0000.5189.7
HSBC Midcap Fund96,2532.31182.59
HSBC Value Fund75,7411.58143.68
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9671,7890.96136.19
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan66,7151.09126.56
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund61,4170.49116.51
HDFC Focused 30 Fund - Regular Plan60,0001.95113.82
Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan52,0002.4498.65
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund50,0001.4594.85
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund50,0003.8294.85
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bosch Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bosch Ltd.

Bosch Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1951PLC000761 and registration number is 000761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11781.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya
    Chairman
  • Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur
    Managing Director & CTO
  • Mr. N Sandeep
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Karsten Mueller
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Stefan Grosch
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hema Ravichandar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Gopichand Katragadda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S V Ranganath
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Padmini Khare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Bhat
    Lead Independent Director
  • Ms. Karin Gilges
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Bosch Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bosch Ltd.?

The market cap of Bosch Ltd. is ₹54,781.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bosch Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bosch Ltd. is 38.43 and PB ratio of Bosch Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bosch Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bosch Ltd. is ₹18,986.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bosch Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bosch Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bosch Ltd. is ₹19,990.00 and 52-week low of Bosch Ltd. is ₹15,300.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

