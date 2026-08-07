What is the share price of GMM Pfaudler? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMM Pfaudler is ₹975.00 as on .

What kind of stock is GMM Pfaudler? The GMM Pfaudler is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GMM Pfaudler? The market cap of GMM Pfaudler is ₹4,383.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GMM Pfaudler? Today’s highest and lowest price of GMM Pfaudler are ₹1,000.00 and ₹944.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GMM Pfaudler? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMM Pfaudler stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMM Pfaudler is ₹1,344.10 and 52-week low of GMM Pfaudler is ₹735.35 as on .

How has the GMM Pfaudler performed historically in terms of returns? The GMM Pfaudler has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 27.23% for the past month, 6.74% over 3 months, -24.36% over 1 year, -12.34% across 3 years, and -9.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GMM Pfaudler? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GMM Pfaudler are 58.82 and 3.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global