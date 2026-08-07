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GMM Pfaudler Share Price

NSE
BSE

GMM PFAUDLER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of GMM Pfaudler along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹975.00 Closed
-0.95₹ -9.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GMM Pfaudler Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹944.65₹1,000.00
₹975.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹735.35₹1,344.10
₹975.00
Open Price
₹974.90
Prev. Close
₹984.40
Volume
64,208

Source: Dion Global

GMM Pfaudler Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GMM Pfaudler has declined 24.36% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, GMM Pfaudler has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

GMM Pfaudler Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GMM Pfaudler Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5827.95846.03
10817.66832.72
20799.06817.49
50790.65814.93
100836.36849.98
200957.47928.01

Source: Dion Global

GMM Pfaudler Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GMM Pfaudler remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.42%, FII holding fell to 14.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GMM Pfaudler Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,24,3610.41167.73
14,32,9621.32113.14
12,17,4030.4396.12
8,13,8820.3464.26
3,55,8200.2728.09
3,42,1760.0927.02
3,00,0000.3123.69
2,08,7350.2516.48
88,0000.76.95
43,6020.763.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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GMM Pfaudler Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTGMM Pfaudler - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTGMM Pfaudler - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Aug 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTGMM Pfaudler - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTGMM Pfaudler - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTGMM Pfaudler - ESG Rating For FY26

Source: Dion Global

About GMM Pfaudler

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1962PLC001171 and registration number is 001171. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1034.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Apte
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarak Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nakul Toshniwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhawana Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Divekar Nirula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Ramdev
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Patel
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on GMM Pfaudler Share Price

What is the share price of GMM Pfaudler?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMM Pfaudler is ₹975.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GMM Pfaudler?

The GMM Pfaudler is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GMM Pfaudler?

The market cap of GMM Pfaudler is ₹4,383.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GMM Pfaudler?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GMM Pfaudler are ₹1,000.00 and ₹944.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GMM Pfaudler?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMM Pfaudler stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMM Pfaudler is ₹1,344.10 and 52-week low of GMM Pfaudler is ₹735.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GMM Pfaudler performed historically in terms of returns?

The GMM Pfaudler has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 27.23% for the past month, 6.74% over 3 months, -24.36% over 1 year, -12.34% across 3 years, and -9.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GMM Pfaudler?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GMM Pfaudler are 58.82 and 3.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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