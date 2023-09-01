Follow Us

GMM PFAUDLER LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,670.30 Closed
5.8392.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
GMM Pfaudler Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,578.75₹1,683.10
₹1,670.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,376.00₹2,110.00
₹1,670.30
Open Price
₹1,581.00
Prev. Close
₹1,578.25
Volume
12,59,305

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,710.48
  • R21,748.97
  • R31,814.83
  • Pivot
    1,644.62
  • S11,606.13
  • S21,540.27
  • S31,501.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,834.771,560.64
  • 101,844.761,546.76
  • 201,875.891,525.74
  • 501,810.891,502.04
  • 1001,616.971,506.22
  • 2001,578.291,536.42

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. Share Holdings

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,36,0991.14123.17
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund5,29,4120.4577.99
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund4,41,1761.5564.99
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund3,23,8190.9647.7
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund2,05,8820.730.33
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund1,76,4710.6226
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund1,69,3501.1624.95
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund1,47,0593.0321.66
Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund1,17,6471.0117.33
HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund1,17,4850.7517.31
View All Mutual Funds

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About GMM Pfaudler Ltd.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1962PLC001171 and registration number is 001171. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 814.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. S Sivaram
    Chairman
  • Mr. Tarak Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nakul Toshniwal
    Director
  • Mr. Bhawana Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Harsh Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Malte Woweries
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Apte
    Director

FAQs on GMM Pfaudler Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GMM Pfaudler Ltd.?

The market cap of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is ₹7,95.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GMM Pfaudler Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is 42.58 and PB ratio of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is 13.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GMM Pfaudler Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is ₹1,670.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GMM Pfaudler Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMM Pfaudler Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is ₹2,110.00 and 52-week low of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is ₹1,376.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

