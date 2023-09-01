Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,36,099
|1.14
|123.17
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|5,29,412
|0.45
|77.99
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|4,41,176
|1.55
|64.99
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|3,23,819
|0.96
|47.7
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|2,05,882
|0.7
|30.33
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|1,76,471
|0.62
|26
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|1,69,350
|1.16
|24.95
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|1,47,059
|3.03
|21.66
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund
|1,17,647
|1.01
|17.33
|HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund
|1,17,485
|0.75
|17.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1962PLC001171 and registration number is 001171. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 814.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is ₹7,95.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is 42.58 and PB ratio of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is 13.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is ₹1,670.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMM Pfaudler Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is ₹2,110.00 and 52-week low of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is ₹1,376.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.