Here's the live share price of GMM Pfaudler along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GMM Pfaudler has declined 24.36% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, GMM Pfaudler has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|827.95
|846.03
|10
|817.66
|832.72
|20
|799.06
|817.49
|50
|790.65
|814.93
|100
|836.36
|849.98
|200
|957.47
|928.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GMM Pfaudler remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.42%, FII holding fell to 14.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,24,361
|0.41
|167.73
|14,32,962
|1.32
|113.14
|12,17,403
|0.43
|96.12
|8,13,882
|0.34
|64.26
|3,55,820
|0.27
|28.09
|3,42,176
|0.09
|27.02
|3,00,000
|0.31
|23.69
|2,08,735
|0.25
|16.48
|88,000
|0.7
|6.95
|43,602
|0.76
|3.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|GMM Pfaudler - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|GMM Pfaudler - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|GMM Pfaudler - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|GMM Pfaudler - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|GMM Pfaudler - ESG Rating For FY26
Source: Dion Global
GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1962PLC001171 and registration number is 001171. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1034.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMM Pfaudler is ₹975.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GMM Pfaudler is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GMM Pfaudler is ₹4,383.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GMM Pfaudler are ₹1,000.00 and ₹944.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMM Pfaudler stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMM Pfaudler is ₹1,344.10 and 52-week low of GMM Pfaudler is ₹735.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GMM Pfaudler has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 27.23% for the past month, 6.74% over 3 months, -24.36% over 1 year, -12.34% across 3 years, and -9.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GMM Pfaudler are 58.82 and 3.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global