Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
|1.13
|2.95
|-2.99
|-18.62
|6.01
|524.03
|389.71
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ITI Flexi Cap Fund
|91,109
|1.86
|5.79
|Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund
|35,000
|0.55
|2.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150PN1989PLC054143 and registration number is 054143. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 335.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is ₹3,221.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is 23.13 and PB ratio of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is 3.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is ₹744.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghvi Movers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is ₹749.70 and 52-week low of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is ₹212.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.