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Sanghvi Movers Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANGHVI MOVERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sanghvi Movers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹491.00 Closed
2.13₹ 10.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanghvi Movers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹474.65₹493.75
₹491.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹221.00₹493.75
₹491.00
Open Price
₹480.00
Prev. Close
₹480.75
Volume
33,060

Source: Dion Global

Sanghvi Movers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanghvi Movers		19.679.3345.2262.0274.1414.6938.41
BEML		2.52-1.96-10.231.97-7.6921.4821.95
Action Construction Equipment		2.359.7920.9218.66-0.8414.4535.95
TIL		-7.766.317.12-7.58-24.7947.4136.80
Jinkushal Industries		6.240.2511.0941.49-15.95-5.63-3.42
Brady & Morris Engg Co		4.480-18.73-13.91-51.2128.5035.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanghvi Movers has gained 74.14% compared to peers like BEML (-7.69%), Action Construction Equipment (-0.84%), TIL (-24.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanghvi Movers has outperformed peers relative to BEML (21.95%) and Action Construction Equipment (35.95%).

Sanghvi Movers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanghvi Movers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5431.1447.76
10435.97442.27
20438.51438.06
50415.82414.5
100351.86381.24
200339.17354.47

Source: Dion Global

Sanghvi Movers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanghvi Movers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.40%, FII holding rose to 1.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sanghvi Movers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,19,6832.139.63
1,27,5071.515.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sanghvi Movers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTSanghvi Movers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTSanghvi Movers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTSanghvi Movers - Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
Aug 03, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTSanghvi Movers - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 03, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTSanghvi Movers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Sanghvi Movers

Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150PN1989PLC054143 and registration number is 054143. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and operational leasing, without operator, of other machinery and equipment that are generally used as capital goods by industries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 673.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rishi C Sanghvi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Maithili R Sanghvi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Pradip Dubhashi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Indraneel Chitale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tushar Mehendale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Thombre
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabha Mukhopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishwar Chand Mangal
    Additional Director

FAQs on Sanghvi Movers Share Price

What is the share price of Sanghvi Movers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghvi Movers is ₹491.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanghvi Movers?

The Sanghvi Movers is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghvi Movers?

The market cap of Sanghvi Movers is ₹4,250.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanghvi Movers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanghvi Movers are ₹493.75 and ₹474.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanghvi Movers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghvi Movers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghvi Movers is ₹493.75 and 52-week low of Sanghvi Movers is ₹221.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sanghvi Movers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanghvi Movers has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, 9.33% for the past month, 45.22% over 3 months, 74.14% over 1 year, 14.69% across 3 years, and 38.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanghvi Movers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanghvi Movers are 21.33 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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