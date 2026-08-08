Here's the live share price of Sanghvi Movers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanghvi Movers
|19.67
|9.33
|45.22
|62.02
|74.14
|14.69
|38.41
|BEML
|2.52
|-1.96
|-10.23
|1.97
|-7.69
|21.48
|21.95
|Action Construction Equipment
|2.35
|9.79
|20.92
|18.66
|-0.84
|14.45
|35.95
|TIL
|-7.76
|6.31
|7.12
|-7.58
|-24.79
|47.41
|36.80
|Jinkushal Industries
|6.24
|0.25
|11.09
|41.49
|-15.95
|-5.63
|-3.42
|Brady & Morris Engg Co
|4.48
|0
|-18.73
|-13.91
|-51.21
|28.50
|35.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanghvi Movers has gained 74.14% compared to peers like BEML (-7.69%), Action Construction Equipment (-0.84%), TIL (-24.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanghvi Movers has outperformed peers relative to BEML (21.95%) and Action Construction Equipment (35.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|431.1
|447.76
|10
|435.97
|442.27
|20
|438.51
|438.06
|50
|415.82
|414.5
|100
|351.86
|381.24
|200
|339.17
|354.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanghvi Movers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.40%, FII holding rose to 1.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,19,683
|2.13
|9.63
|1,27,507
|1.51
|5.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Sanghvi Movers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Sanghvi Movers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Sanghvi Movers - Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Sanghvi Movers - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Sanghvi Movers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150PN1989PLC054143 and registration number is 054143. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and operational leasing, without operator, of other machinery and equipment that are generally used as capital goods by industries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 673.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghvi Movers is ₹491.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanghvi Movers is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanghvi Movers is ₹4,250.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanghvi Movers are ₹493.75 and ₹474.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghvi Movers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghvi Movers is ₹493.75 and 52-week low of Sanghvi Movers is ₹221.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanghvi Movers has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, 9.33% for the past month, 45.22% over 3 months, 74.14% over 1 year, 14.69% across 3 years, and 38.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanghvi Movers are 21.33 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global