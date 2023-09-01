Follow Us

Sanghvi Movers Ltd. Share Price

SANGHVI MOVERS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹744.25 Closed
0.261.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanghvi Movers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹710.05₹755.85
₹744.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹212.00₹749.70
₹744.25
Open Price
₹742.15
Prev. Close
₹742.30
Volume
1,56,790

Sanghvi Movers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1765.68
  • R2783.67
  • R3811.48
  • Pivot
    737.87
  • S1719.88
  • S2692.07
  • S3674.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5224.53717.28
  • 10225.52694.3
  • 20226.88666.12
  • 50242.28602.49
  • 100230.48530.23
  • 200215.57445.63

Sanghvi Movers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

Sanghvi Movers Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanghvi Movers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ITI Flexi Cap Fund91,1091.865.79
Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund35,0000.552.22

Sanghvi Movers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sanghvi Movers Ltd.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150PN1989PLC054143 and registration number is 054143. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 335.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rishi C Sanghvi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sham Kajale
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Maithili R Sanghvi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dara Damania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Munot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhukar Kotwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanghvi Movers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghvi Movers Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is ₹3,221.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanghvi Movers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is 23.13 and PB ratio of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is 3.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanghvi Movers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is ₹744.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanghvi Movers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghvi Movers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is ₹749.70 and 52-week low of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is ₹212.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

