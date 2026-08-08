What is the share price of Sanghvi Movers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghvi Movers is ₹491.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanghvi Movers? The Sanghvi Movers is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghvi Movers? The market cap of Sanghvi Movers is ₹4,250.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanghvi Movers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanghvi Movers are ₹493.75 and ₹474.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanghvi Movers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghvi Movers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghvi Movers is ₹493.75 and 52-week low of Sanghvi Movers is ₹221.00 as on .

How has the Sanghvi Movers performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanghvi Movers has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, 9.33% for the past month, 45.22% over 3 months, 74.14% over 1 year, 14.69% across 3 years, and 38.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanghvi Movers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanghvi Movers are 21.33 and 3.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global