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GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE MidCapBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,600.00 Closed
0.79₹ 20.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,538.50₹2,624.50
₹2,600.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,088.00₹2,899.90
₹2,600.00
Open Price
₹2,584.60
Prev. Close
₹2,579.60
Volume
4,070

Source: Dion Global

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has declined 2.95% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,637.772,611.54
102,580.292,593.26
202,515.412,542.69
502,369.412,455.86
1002,385.472,435.07
2002,459.832,480.02

Source: Dion Global

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.81%, FII holding rose to 4.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,00,0001.22294.04
11,00,0000.86269.53
9,13,2262.47223.77
5,59,0000.28136.97
3,15,0002.0477.18
2,75,0000.9767.38
2,44,8754.1260
2,41,4300.3159.16
2,10,0000.5551.46
1,89,3991.4346.41

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTGlaxoSmith. Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTGlaxoSmith. Pharma. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTGlaxoSmith. Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTGlaxoSmith. Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTGlaxoSmith. Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1924 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1924PLC001151 and registration number is 001151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3790.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. R S Karnad
    Chairperson
  • Mr. B Akshikar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Biswas
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. S Williams
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P R Somasundaram
    Independent Director
  • Dr. A Wadhawan
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) S Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,600.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals?

The GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹44,045.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,624.50 and ₹2,538.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,899.90 and 52-week low of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,088.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 8.2% for the past month, 4.88% over 3 months, -2.95% over 1 year, 22.96% across 3 years, and 9.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are 41.24 and 19.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals News

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