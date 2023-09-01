Follow Us

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹1,438.30 Closed
0.628.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,416.50₹1,468.00
₹1,438.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,227.00₹1,464.00
₹1,438.30
Open Price
₹1,420.00
Prev. Close
₹1,429.50
Volume
1,14,832

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,464.47
  • R21,491.98
  • R31,515.97
  • Pivot
    1,440.48
  • S11,412.97
  • S21,388.98
  • S31,361.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,367.621,419.18
  • 101,374.011,416.56
  • 201,390.221,413.74
  • 501,419.431,400.76
  • 1001,455.681,376.91
  • 2001,523.061,370.55

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9614,18,4161.39198.03
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund8,51,1791.3118.83
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund8,06,8950.95112.65
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund7,91,7770.34110.54
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div7,59,8443.08106.08
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr7,59,8443.08106.08
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund7,20,7930.46100.63
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund5,43,4022.4775.86
Nippon India Growth Fund5,40,0000.4375.39
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund2,51,7310.0935.14
View All Mutual Funds

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1924 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1924PLC001151 and registration number is 001151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3217.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. R S Karnad
    Chairperson
  • Mr. B Akshikar
    Managing Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) S Maheshwari
    Director
  • Mr. S Williams
    Director
  • Mr. P V Bhide
    Director
  • Mr. A N Roy
    Director
  • Mr. D Sundaram
    Director
  • Mr. M Anand
    Director
  • Mr. J Chandy
    Director

FAQs on GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹24,216.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 39.27 and PB ratio of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 13.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,438.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,464.00 and 52-week low of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,227.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

