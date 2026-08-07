What is the share price of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,600.00 as on .

What kind of stock is GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals? The GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹44,045.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,624.50 and ₹2,538.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,899.90 and 52-week low of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,088.00 as on .

How has the GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 8.2% for the past month, 4.88% over 3 months, -2.95% over 1 year, 22.96% across 3 years, and 9.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are 41.24 and 19.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global