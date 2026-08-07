Here's the live share price of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has declined 2.95% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,637.77
|2,611.54
|10
|2,580.29
|2,593.26
|20
|2,515.41
|2,542.69
|50
|2,369.41
|2,455.86
|100
|2,385.47
|2,435.07
|200
|2,459.83
|2,480.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.81%, FII holding rose to 4.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,00,000
|1.22
|294.04
|11,00,000
|0.86
|269.53
|9,13,226
|2.47
|223.77
|5,59,000
|0.28
|136.97
|3,15,000
|2.04
|77.18
|2,75,000
|0.97
|67.38
|2,44,875
|4.12
|60
|2,41,430
|0.31
|59.16
|2,10,000
|0.55
|51.46
|1,89,399
|1.43
|46.41
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|GlaxoSmith. Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|GlaxoSmith. Pharma. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|GlaxoSmith. Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|GlaxoSmith. Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|GlaxoSmith. Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1924 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1924PLC001151 and registration number is 001151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3790.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,600.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹44,045.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,624.50 and ₹2,538.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,899.90 and 52-week low of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,088.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 8.2% for the past month, 4.88% over 3 months, -2.95% over 1 year, 22.96% across 3 years, and 9.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are 41.24 and 19.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global