Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|14,18,416
|1.39
|198.03
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|8,51,179
|1.3
|118.83
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|8,06,895
|0.95
|112.65
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|7,91,777
|0.34
|110.54
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|7,59,844
|3.08
|106.08
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|7,59,844
|3.08
|106.08
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|7,20,793
|0.46
|100.63
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|5,43,402
|2.47
|75.86
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|5,40,000
|0.43
|75.39
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|2,51,731
|0.09
|35.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1924 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1924PLC001151 and registration number is 001151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3217.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹24,216.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 39.27 and PB ratio of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 13.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,438.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,464.00 and 52-week low of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,227.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.