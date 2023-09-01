Follow Us

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. Share Price

GARDEN REACH SHIPBUILDERS & ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs | Smallcap | NSE
₹815.75 Closed
-0.2-1.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹811.10₹841.25
₹815.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹299.20₹843.90
₹815.75
Open Price
₹819.70
Prev. Close
₹817.35
Volume
12,05,667

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1833.4
  • R2852.4
  • R3863.55
  • Pivot
    822.25
  • S1803.25
  • S2792.1
  • S3773.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5453.52801.15
  • 10453.95778.44
  • 20407.84733.97
  • 50350.23657.91
  • 100295.29594.24
  • 200274523.46

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.4030.6778.7486.80160.96316.09689.69
2.591.47131.44155.20368.83997.44997.44
8.1935.5682.1495.48139.27175.43115.80
11.644.5917.9219.1150.3262.3419.11
-14.816.989.52-24.59-20.69-16.36-80.67

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan65,88,3240.67409.07
SBI PSU Fund3,70,0003.6322.97
ITI Small Cap Fund2,44,4341.115.18
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan10,5880.080.66
Shriram Flexi Cap Fund7,8130.740.49

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1934 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35111WB1934GOI007891 and registration number is 007891. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1757.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 114.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Commodore P R Hari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Dash
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Shantanu Bose
    Director - Shipbuilding
  • Mr. Sanjeeb Mohanty
    Non Official PartTime (Ind.) Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dattatraya Panse
    Non Official PartTime (Ind.) Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Prakash
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is ₹9,344.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is 36.7 and PB ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is 6.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is ₹815.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is ₹843.90 and 52-week low of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is ₹299.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

