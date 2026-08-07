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Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

GARDEN REACH SHIPBUILDERS & ENGINEERS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
DefenceShipbuilding
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,598.90 Closed
-0.01₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,589.00₹2,640.50
₹2,598.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,965.00₹3,338.90
₹2,598.90
Open Price
₹2,609.40
Prev. Close
₹2,599.10
Volume
26,845

Source: Dion Global

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has gained 2.16% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,601.442,556.5
102,600.722,577.41
202,610.872,604.14
502,663.062,638.09
1002,622.232,624.78
2002,573.922,560.69

Source: Dion Global

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.93%, FII holding fell to 3.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,36,0900.16173.41
1,82,8720.9849.85
75,0000.920.45
38,0001.2610.36
8,3090.582.27
4,0000.531.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTGarden Reach Ship - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTGarden Reach Ship - GRSE Receives LOI From Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port For Construction Of One 15 T Bollard Pull Tug- Reg 30
Aug 03, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTGarden Reach Ship - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTGarden Reach Ship - Disclosure Regarding Receipt Of Notification Of Award (NOA) For Construction Of Four (4) Platform Supply
Jul 29, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTGarden Reach Ship - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1934 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35111WB1934GOI007891 and registration number is 007891. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7002.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 114.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Commodore P R Hari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Capt.(Retd.) P Sunilkumar
    Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Bose
    Director - Shipbuilding
  • Mr. Kamleshbhai Shashikantbhai Mirani
    Non Official PartTime (Ind.) Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Prakash
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹2,598.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers?

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers?

The market cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹29,770.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are ₹2,640.50 and ₹2,589.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹3,338.90 and 52-week low of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹1,965.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, -3.56% for the past month, -16.04% over 3 months, 2.16% over 1 year, 63.15% across 3 years, and 67.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are 37.19 and 11.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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