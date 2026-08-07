Here's the live share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has gained 2.16% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,601.44
|2,556.5
|10
|2,600.72
|2,577.41
|20
|2,610.87
|2,604.14
|50
|2,663.06
|2,638.09
|100
|2,622.23
|2,624.78
|200
|2,573.92
|2,560.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.93%, FII holding fell to 3.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,36,090
|0.16
|173.41
|1,82,872
|0.98
|49.85
|75,000
|0.9
|20.45
|38,000
|1.26
|10.36
|8,309
|0.58
|2.27
|4,000
|0.53
|1.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Garden Reach Ship - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Garden Reach Ship - GRSE Receives LOI From Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port For Construction Of One 15 T Bollard Pull Tug- Reg 30
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|Garden Reach Ship - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Garden Reach Ship - Disclosure Regarding Receipt Of Notification Of Award (NOA) For Construction Of Four (4) Platform Supply
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Garden Reach Ship - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1934 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35111WB1934GOI007891 and registration number is 007891. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7002.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 114.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹2,598.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹29,770.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are ₹2,640.50 and ₹2,589.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹3,338.90 and 52-week low of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹1,965.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, -3.56% for the past month, -16.04% over 3 months, 2.16% over 1 year, 63.15% across 3 years, and 67.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are 37.19 and 11.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.
Source: Dion Global