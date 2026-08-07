What is the share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹2,598.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers? The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers? The market cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹29,770.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are ₹2,640.50 and ₹2,589.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹3,338.90 and 52-week low of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is ₹1,965.00 as on .

How has the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, -3.56% for the past month, -16.04% over 3 months, 2.16% over 1 year, 63.15% across 3 years, and 67.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are 37.19 and 11.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global