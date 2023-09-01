What is the Market Cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.? The market cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is ₹9,344.58 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is 36.7 and PB ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is 6.61 as on .

What is the share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is ₹815.75 as on .