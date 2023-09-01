Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.40
|30.67
|78.74
|86.80
|160.96
|316.09
|689.69
|2.59
|1.47
|131.44
|155.20
|368.83
|997.44
|997.44
|8.19
|35.56
|82.14
|95.48
|139.27
|175.43
|115.80
|11.64
|4.59
|17.92
|19.11
|50.32
|62.34
|19.11
|-14.81
|6.98
|9.52
|-24.59
|-20.69
|-16.36
|-80.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|65,88,324
|0.67
|409.07
|SBI PSU Fund
|3,70,000
|3.63
|22.97
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|2,44,434
|1.1
|15.18
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|10,588
|0.08
|0.66
|Shriram Flexi Cap Fund
|7,813
|0.74
|0.49
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1934 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35111WB1934GOI007891 and registration number is 007891. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1757.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 114.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is ₹9,344.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is 36.7 and PB ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is 6.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is ₹815.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is ₹843.90 and 52-week low of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is ₹299.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.