Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

PG Electroplast Share Price

NSE
BSE

PG ELECTROPLAST

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)FMCGHousing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Consumer DurablesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of PG Electroplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹630.65 Closed
3.56₹ 21.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

PG Electroplast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹602.75₹644.00
₹630.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹436.85₹751.80
₹630.65
Open Price
₹614.15
Prev. Close
₹609.00
Volume
6,18,576

Source: Dion Global

PG Electroplast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PG Electroplast has declined 14.31% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, PG Electroplast has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

PG Electroplast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PG Electroplast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5607.96608.67
10595.35604.33
20595.87594.36
50545.5567.55
100530.21555.36
200554.64568.16

Source: Dion Global

PG Electroplast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PG Electroplast saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.38%, while DII stake decreased to 23.88%, FII holding rose to 9.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PG Electroplast Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
73,68,1191.75393.02
62,20,5702.5331.81
36,47,2760.27194.55
34,51,4800.23184.1
31,60,4631.18168.58
28,49,8401.7152.01
27,76,8540.5148.12
26,09,3930.72139.19
18,78,3481.07100.19
18,01,4580.5396.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

PG Electroplast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTPG Electroplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 03:08 AM IST ISTPG Electroplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTPG Electroplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 02:53 AM IST ISTPG Electroplast - Unaudited Financial Results
Aug 07, 2026, 02:48 AM IST ISTPG Electroplast - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About PG Electroplast

PG Electroplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109DL2003PLC119416 and registration number is 119416. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1434.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anurag Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vishal Gupta
    Managing Director-Finance
  • Mr. Vikas Gupta
    Managing Director-Operations
  • Mr. Ram Dayal Modi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchika Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mitali Chitre
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Raman Uberoi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnavtar Khandelwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on PG Electroplast Share Price

What is the share price of PG Electroplast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PG Electroplast is ₹630.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PG Electroplast?

The PG Electroplast is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PG Electroplast?

The market cap of PG Electroplast is ₹18,084.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PG Electroplast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PG Electroplast are ₹644.00 and ₹602.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PG Electroplast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PG Electroplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PG Electroplast is ₹751.80 and 52-week low of PG Electroplast is ₹436.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PG Electroplast performed historically in terms of returns?

The PG Electroplast has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, 8.97% for the past month, 17.78% over 3 months, -14.31% over 1 year, 57.73% across 3 years, and 76.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PG Electroplast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PG Electroplast are 87.87 and 5.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PG Electroplast News

More PG Electroplast News
Market Pulse