Here's the live share price of PG Electroplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PG Electroplast has declined 14.31% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, PG Electroplast has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|607.96
|608.67
|10
|595.35
|604.33
|20
|595.87
|594.36
|50
|545.5
|567.55
|100
|530.21
|555.36
|200
|554.64
|568.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PG Electroplast saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.38%, while DII stake decreased to 23.88%, FII holding rose to 9.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|73,68,119
|1.75
|393.02
|62,20,570
|2.5
|331.81
|36,47,276
|0.27
|194.55
|34,51,480
|0.23
|184.1
|31,60,463
|1.18
|168.58
|28,49,840
|1.7
|152.01
|27,76,854
|0.5
|148.12
|26,09,393
|0.72
|139.19
|18,78,348
|1.07
|100.19
|18,01,458
|0.53
|96.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|PG Electroplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:08 AM IST IST
|PG Electroplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:06 AM IST IST
|PG Electroplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:53 AM IST IST
|PG Electroplast - Unaudited Financial Results
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:48 AM IST IST
|PG Electroplast - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
PG Electroplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109DL2003PLC119416 and registration number is 119416. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1434.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PG Electroplast is ₹630.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PG Electroplast is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PG Electroplast is ₹18,084.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PG Electroplast are ₹644.00 and ₹602.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PG Electroplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PG Electroplast is ₹751.80 and 52-week low of PG Electroplast is ₹436.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PG Electroplast has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, 8.97% for the past month, 17.78% over 3 months, -14.31% over 1 year, 57.73% across 3 years, and 76.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PG Electroplast are 87.87 and 5.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global