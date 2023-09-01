Follow Us

PG ELECTROPLAST LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,996.95 Closed
8.97164.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
PG Electroplast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,848.00₹2,013.00
₹1,996.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹879.00₹2,143.95
₹1,996.95
Open Price
₹1,849.85
Prev. Close
₹1,832.60
Volume
1,83,675

PG Electroplast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,062.2
  • R22,119.4
  • R32,226.5
  • Pivot
    1,955.1
  • S11,897.9
  • S21,790.8
  • S31,733.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,086.631,827.22
  • 101,073.321,766.65
  • 201,048.691,697.81
  • 50980.671,620.36
  • 100944.211,541.4
  • 200835.851,393.63

PG Electroplast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

PG Electroplast Ltd. Share Holdings

PG Electroplast Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    PG Electroplast Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:15 AM
  • Financial Result Updates
    PG Electroplast Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:54 PM

About PG Electroplast Ltd.

PG Electroplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109DL2003PLC119416 and registration number is 119416. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic electric appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mixers, grinders etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1021.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anurag Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vishal Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharad Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishore Kumar Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Dayal Modi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchika Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mitali Chitre
    Nominee Director

FAQs on PG Electroplast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PG Electroplast Ltd.?

The market cap of PG Electroplast Ltd. is ₹4,556.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PG Electroplast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PG Electroplast Ltd. is 94.75 and PB ratio of PG Electroplast Ltd. is 12.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PG Electroplast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PG Electroplast Ltd. is ₹1,996.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PG Electroplast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PG Electroplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PG Electroplast Ltd. is ₹2,143.95 and 52-week low of PG Electroplast Ltd. is ₹879.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

