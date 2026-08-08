What is the share price of PG Electroplast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PG Electroplast is ₹630.65 as on .

What kind of stock is PG Electroplast? The PG Electroplast is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PG Electroplast? The market cap of PG Electroplast is ₹18,084.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PG Electroplast? Today’s highest and lowest price of PG Electroplast are ₹644.00 and ₹602.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PG Electroplast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PG Electroplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PG Electroplast is ₹751.80 and 52-week low of PG Electroplast is ₹436.85 as on .

How has the PG Electroplast performed historically in terms of returns? The PG Electroplast has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, 8.97% for the past month, 17.78% over 3 months, -14.31% over 1 year, 57.73% across 3 years, and 76.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PG Electroplast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PG Electroplast are 87.87 and 5.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global