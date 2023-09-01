Name
PG Electroplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109DL2003PLC119416 and registration number is 119416. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic electric appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mixers, grinders etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1021.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PG Electroplast Ltd. is ₹4,556.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PG Electroplast Ltd. is 94.75 and PB ratio of PG Electroplast Ltd. is 12.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PG Electroplast Ltd. is ₹1,996.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PG Electroplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PG Electroplast Ltd. is ₹2,143.95 and 52-week low of PG Electroplast Ltd. is ₹879.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.