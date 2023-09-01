What is the Market Cap of PG Electroplast Ltd.? The market cap of PG Electroplast Ltd. is ₹4,556.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PG Electroplast Ltd.? P/E ratio of PG Electroplast Ltd. is 94.75 and PB ratio of PG Electroplast Ltd. is 12.71 as on .

What is the share price of PG Electroplast Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PG Electroplast Ltd. is ₹1,996.95 as on .