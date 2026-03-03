Facebook Pixel Code
P N Gadgil Jewellers Share Price

NSE
BSE

P N GADGIL JEWELLERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Index
BSE 1000BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of P N Gadgil Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹532.20 Closed
-3.75₹ -20.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

P N Gadgil Jewellers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹519.00₹542.30
₹532.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹474.00₹700.00
₹532.20
Open Price
₹532.00
Prev. Close
₹552.95
Volume
9,372

Over the last 5 years, the share price of P N Gadgil Jewellers has declined 7.66% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.08%.

P N Gadgil Jewellers’s current P/E of 18.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-3.46-3.11-14.65-8.27-1.25-12.44-7.66
Titan Company		-0.584.9911.9215.6638.5021.2323.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.184.73-17.98-21.83-8.7650.8839.79
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.4220.7716.9671.92112.5799.0766.09
PC Jeweller		-6.94-9.89-9.20-30.83-12.1743.9425.82
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		10.280.49-19.35-20.27-18.85-6.72-4.09
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.296.780.9919.084.11123.12107.10
Senco Gold		-5.560.590.46-19.447.0214.648.54
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-16.77-27.98-24.51-12.21-39.59-23.39
Goldiam International		-2.26-3.99-8.71-13.90-3.1635.3237.77
D P Abhushan		-5.23-10.28-23.97-27.43-13.451.811.09
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.41-1.45-0.6819.1519.156.013.57
Khazanchi Jewellers		-2.600.931.8126.9535.4871.2338.08
Motisons Jewellers		-4.9722.93-8.03-22.66-10.6414.338.37
Shanti Gold International		-5.64-0.20-2.02-13.94-11.28-3.91-2.36
Renaissance Global		1.40-3.10-5.362.39-8.4010.0814.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.57-12.23-16.85-23.79-10.5428.0513.50
Asian Star Company		-8.16-2.50-17.61-20.55-21.35-6.77-6.87
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-12.48-26.55-26.04-13.09-12.8488.6166.77
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		0-8.25-15.63-20.85-16.65-9.87-6.04

Over the last one year, P N Gadgil Jewellers has declined 1.25% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, P N Gadgil Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).

P N Gadgil Jewellers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

P N Gadgil Jewellers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5552.69552.15
10558.1555.77
20559.98560.61
50580.78576.41
100611.51590.41
200597.44603.03

P N Gadgil Jewellers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, P N Gadgil Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.80%, FII holding fell to 0.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,05,3760.6115.75
9,34,3991.2951.37
9,24,0170.9250.8
5,13,9200.0428.26
3,75,6420.1720.65
98,7430.295.43
81,0120.764.45
75,0210.814.12
48,3240.352.66
28,5620.071.57

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

P N Gadgil Jewellers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 01, 2026, 12:32 AM ISTP N Gadgil Jewellers - Intimation Of Store Opening
Feb 24, 2026, 9:08 PM ISTP N Gadgil Jewellers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 16, 2026, 5:45 AM ISTP N Gadgil Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2026, 6:55 PM ISTP N Gadgil Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 11, 2026, 12:14 AM ISTP N Gadgil Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About P N Gadgil Jewellers

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36912PN2013PLC149288 and registration number is 149288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7630.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 135.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Saurabh Vidyadhar Gadgil
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parag Yashwant Gadgil
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Saurabh Gadgil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kiran Prakash Firodiya
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Yashwant Ramchandra Gaikwad
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shaswati Vaishnav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vaijayanti Ajit Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Susmit Ajit Ranade
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Purushottam Sharad Bedekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on P N Gadgil Jewellers Share Price

What is the share price of P N Gadgil Jewellers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P N Gadgil Jewellers is ₹532.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is P N Gadgil Jewellers?

The P N Gadgil Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of P N Gadgil Jewellers?

The market cap of P N Gadgil Jewellers is ₹7,222.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of P N Gadgil Jewellers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of P N Gadgil Jewellers are ₹542.30 and ₹519.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P N Gadgil Jewellers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P N Gadgil Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P N Gadgil Jewellers is ₹700.00 and 52-week low of P N Gadgil Jewellers is ₹474.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the P N Gadgil Jewellers performed historically in terms of returns?

The P N Gadgil Jewellers has shown returns of -3.75% over the past day, -4.45% for the past month, -15.56% over 3 months, -1.08% over 1 year, -12.44% across 3 years, and -7.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of P N Gadgil Jewellers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P N Gadgil Jewellers are 18.93 and 3.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

P N Gadgil Jewellers News

