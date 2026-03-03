Here's the live share price of P N Gadgil Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of P N Gadgil Jewellers has declined 7.66% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.08%.
P N Gadgil Jewellers’s current P/E of 18.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.46
|-3.11
|-14.65
|-8.27
|-1.25
|-12.44
|-7.66
|Titan Company
|-0.58
|4.99
|11.92
|15.66
|38.50
|21.23
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.18
|4.73
|-17.98
|-21.83
|-8.76
|50.88
|39.79
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.42
|20.77
|16.96
|71.92
|112.57
|99.07
|66.09
|PC Jeweller
|-6.94
|-9.89
|-9.20
|-30.83
|-12.17
|43.94
|25.82
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|10.28
|0.49
|-19.35
|-20.27
|-18.85
|-6.72
|-4.09
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.29
|6.78
|0.99
|19.08
|4.11
|123.12
|107.10
|Senco Gold
|-5.56
|0.59
|0.46
|-19.44
|7.02
|14.64
|8.54
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-16.77
|-27.98
|-24.51
|-12.21
|-39.59
|-23.39
|Goldiam International
|-2.26
|-3.99
|-8.71
|-13.90
|-3.16
|35.32
|37.77
|D P Abhushan
|-5.23
|-10.28
|-23.97
|-27.43
|-13.45
|1.81
|1.09
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.41
|-1.45
|-0.68
|19.15
|19.15
|6.01
|3.57
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|-2.60
|0.93
|1.81
|26.95
|35.48
|71.23
|38.08
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.97
|22.93
|-8.03
|-22.66
|-10.64
|14.33
|8.37
|Shanti Gold International
|-5.64
|-0.20
|-2.02
|-13.94
|-11.28
|-3.91
|-2.36
|Renaissance Global
|1.40
|-3.10
|-5.36
|2.39
|-8.40
|10.08
|14.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.57
|-12.23
|-16.85
|-23.79
|-10.54
|28.05
|13.50
|Asian Star Company
|-8.16
|-2.50
|-17.61
|-20.55
|-21.35
|-6.77
|-6.87
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-12.48
|-26.55
|-26.04
|-13.09
|-12.84
|88.61
|66.77
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|0
|-8.25
|-15.63
|-20.85
|-16.65
|-9.87
|-6.04
Over the last one year, P N Gadgil Jewellers has declined 1.25% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, P N Gadgil Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|552.69
|552.15
|10
|558.1
|555.77
|20
|559.98
|560.61
|50
|580.78
|576.41
|100
|611.51
|590.41
|200
|597.44
|603.03
In the latest quarter, P N Gadgil Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.80%, FII holding fell to 0.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,05,376
|0.6
|115.75
|9,34,399
|1.29
|51.37
|9,24,017
|0.92
|50.8
|5,13,920
|0.04
|28.26
|3,75,642
|0.17
|20.65
|98,743
|0.29
|5.43
|81,012
|0.76
|4.45
|75,021
|0.81
|4.12
|48,324
|0.35
|2.66
|28,562
|0.07
|1.57
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 01, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
|P N Gadgil Jewellers - Intimation Of Store Opening
|Feb 24, 2026, 9:08 PM IST
|P N Gadgil Jewellers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 16, 2026, 5:45 AM IST
|P N Gadgil Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 11, 2026, 6:55 PM IST
|P N Gadgil Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
|P N Gadgil Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36912PN2013PLC149288 and registration number is 149288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7630.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 135.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P N Gadgil Jewellers is ₹532.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The P N Gadgil Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of P N Gadgil Jewellers is ₹7,222.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of P N Gadgil Jewellers are ₹542.30 and ₹519.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P N Gadgil Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P N Gadgil Jewellers is ₹700.00 and 52-week low of P N Gadgil Jewellers is ₹474.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The P N Gadgil Jewellers has shown returns of -3.75% over the past day, -4.45% for the past month, -15.56% over 3 months, -1.08% over 1 year, -12.44% across 3 years, and -7.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P N Gadgil Jewellers are 18.93 and 3.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.