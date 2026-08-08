Here's the live share price of Torrent Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Torrent Power has declined 2.62% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Torrent Power has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,418.43
|1,367.92
|10
|1,426.81
|1,391.14
|20
|1,424.57
|1,406.54
|50
|1,424.88
|1,430.37
|100
|1,474.71
|1,441.24
|200
|1,412.03
|1,429.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Torrent Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 22.69%, FII holding rose to 8.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|89,82,410
|2.68
|1,270.92
|70,00,000
|2.1
|990.43
|56,10,813
|2.49
|793.87
|50,60,000
|1.75
|715.94
|50,00,000
|2.93
|707.45
|43,30,142
|2.59
|612.67
|40,90,223
|1.39
|578.73
|35,08,679
|1.01
|496.44
|30,86,145
|1.29
|436.66
|29,72,710
|1.32
|420.61
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Torrent Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:17 AM IST IST
|Torrent Power - Audio Recording Of Earnings Conference Call With Analysts / Investors On Unaudited Financial Results For The
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Torrent Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Torrent Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Torrent Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Torrent Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GJ2004PLC044068 and registration number is 044068. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21850.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 503.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Torrent Power is ₹1,322.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Torrent Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Torrent Power is ₹66,616.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Torrent Power are ₹1,354.00 and ₹1,321.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Torrent Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Torrent Power is ₹1,824.00 and 52-week low of Torrent Power is ₹1,188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Torrent Power has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -5.56% for the past month, -22.79% over 3 months, -2.62% over 1 year, 26.07% across 3 years, and 23.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Torrent Power are 28.67 and 3.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global