What is the share price of Torrent Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Torrent Power is ₹1,322.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Torrent Power? The Torrent Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Torrent Power? The market cap of Torrent Power is ₹66,616.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Torrent Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of Torrent Power are ₹1,354.00 and ₹1,321.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Torrent Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Torrent Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Torrent Power is ₹1,824.00 and 52-week low of Torrent Power is ₹1,188.00 as on .

How has the Torrent Power performed historically in terms of returns? The Torrent Power has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -5.56% for the past month, -22.79% over 3 months, -2.62% over 1 year, 26.07% across 3 years, and 23.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Torrent Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Torrent Power are 28.67 and 3.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global