Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|2,47,94,453
|5.21
|1,677.96
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|70,37,627
|3.05
|476.27
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|62,52,617
|2.75
|423.15
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|61,35,746
|4.36
|415.24
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|51,69,750
|2.96
|349.86
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|41,66,813
|1.2
|281.99
|SBI Contra Fund
|39,63,740
|1.99
|268.25
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|26,90,376
|1.02
|182.07
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|20,10,000
|0.78
|136.03
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|18,92,896
|0.92
|128.1
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Torrent Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GJ2004PLC044068 and registration number is 044068. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13715.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 480.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Torrent Power Ltd. is ₹31,571.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Torrent Power Ltd. is 14.91 and PB ratio of Torrent Power Ltd. is 2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Torrent Power Ltd. is ₹665.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Torrent Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Torrent Power Ltd. is ₹748.85 and 52-week low of Torrent Power Ltd. is ₹430.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.