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Torrent Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

TORRENT POWER

Torrent Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
CommoditiesEnergyRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India InfrastructureBSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE PowerBSE Power & Energy

Here's the live share price of Torrent Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,322.00 Closed
-0.23₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Torrent Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,321.50₹1,354.00
₹1,322.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,188.00₹1,824.00
₹1,322.00
Open Price
₹1,326.20
Prev. Close
₹1,325.00
Volume
15,512

Source: Dion Global

Torrent Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Torrent Power has declined 2.62% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Torrent Power has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Torrent Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Torrent Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,418.431,367.92
101,426.811,391.14
201,424.571,406.54
501,424.881,430.37
1001,474.711,441.24
2001,412.031,429.8

Source: Dion Global

Torrent Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Torrent Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 22.69%, FII holding rose to 8.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Torrent Power Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
89,82,4102.681,270.92
70,00,0002.1990.43
56,10,8132.49793.87
50,60,0001.75715.94
50,00,0002.93707.45
43,30,1422.59612.67
40,90,2231.39578.73
35,08,6791.01496.44
30,86,1451.29436.66
29,72,7101.32420.61

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Torrent Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTTorrent Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 03:17 AM IST ISTTorrent Power - Audio Recording Of Earnings Conference Call With Analysts / Investors On Unaudited Financial Results For The
Aug 03, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTTorrent Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTTorrent Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTTorrent Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Torrent Power

Torrent Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GJ2004PLC044068 and registration number is 044068. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21850.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 503.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Mehta
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Samir Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jinal Mehta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Jigish Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Varun Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Usha Sangwan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Apurva Diwanji
    Independent Director

FAQs on Torrent Power Share Price

What is the share price of Torrent Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Torrent Power is ₹1,322.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Torrent Power?

The Torrent Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Torrent Power?

The market cap of Torrent Power is ₹66,616.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Torrent Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Torrent Power are ₹1,354.00 and ₹1,321.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Torrent Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Torrent Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Torrent Power is ₹1,824.00 and 52-week low of Torrent Power is ₹1,188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Torrent Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Torrent Power has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -5.56% for the past month, -22.79% over 3 months, -2.62% over 1 year, 26.07% across 3 years, and 23.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Torrent Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Torrent Power are 28.67 and 3.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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