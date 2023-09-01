Follow Us

Torrent Power Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TORRENT POWER LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Largecap | NSE
₹665.20 Closed
1.268.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Torrent Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹656.75₹673.00
₹665.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹430.85₹748.85
₹665.20
Open Price
₹659.00
Prev. Close
₹656.90
Volume
4,11,135

Torrent Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1672.42
  • R2680.83
  • R3688.67
  • Pivot
    664.58
  • S1656.17
  • S2648.33
  • S3639.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5483.88660.34
  • 10482.36658.13
  • 20487.82653.75
  • 50534.97638.28
  • 100510.91610.35
  • 200508.81575.25

Torrent Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

Torrent Power Ltd. Share Holdings

Torrent Power Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Long Term Equity Fund2,47,94,4535.211,677.96
Axis Focused 25 Fund70,37,6273.05476.27
SBI Long Term Equity Fund62,52,6172.75423.15
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund61,35,7464.36415.24
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund51,69,7502.96349.86
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund41,66,8131.2281.99
SBI Contra Fund39,63,7401.99268.25
SBI Flexi Cap Fund26,90,3761.02182.07
Nippon India Growth Fund20,10,0000.78136.03
SBI Large & Midcap Fund18,92,8960.92128.1
View All Mutual Funds

Torrent Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Torrent Power Ltd.

Torrent Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GJ2004PLC044068 and registration number is 044068. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13715.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 480.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Mehta
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Samir Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jinal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ketan Dalal
    Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Haribhakti
    Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Keki Mistry
    Director
  • Ms. Usha Sangwan
    Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Verma
    Director

FAQs on Torrent Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Torrent Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Torrent Power Ltd. is ₹31,571.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Torrent Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Torrent Power Ltd. is 14.91 and PB ratio of Torrent Power Ltd. is 2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Torrent Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Torrent Power Ltd. is ₹665.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Torrent Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Torrent Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Torrent Power Ltd. is ₹748.85 and 52-week low of Torrent Power Ltd. is ₹430.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

