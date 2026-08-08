What is the share price of Stylam Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stylam Industries is ₹3,545.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Stylam Industries? The Stylam Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stylam Industries? The market cap of Stylam Industries is ₹6,008.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Stylam Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Stylam Industries are ₹3,588.10 and ₹3,519.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stylam Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stylam Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stylam Industries is ₹4,160.25 and 52-week low of Stylam Industries is ₹1,575.15 as on .

How has the Stylam Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Stylam Industries has shown returns of -1.36% over the past day, 15.08% for the past month, 34.27% over 3 months, 104.59% over 1 year, 30.68% across 3 years, and 22.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stylam Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stylam Industries are 35.39 and 7.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global