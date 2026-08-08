Here's the live share price of Stylam Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|15.08
|34.27
|60.65
|104.59
|30.68
|22.38
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.52
|-2.19
|-1.94
|5.79
|7.59
|13.35
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|5.49
|19.76
|8.79
|22.07
|6.29
|15.11
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-11.19
|6.74
|17.36
|-8.33
|19.30
|9.37
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|-1.53
|-15.91
|-15.69
|-28.28
|-16.46
|-4.40
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|11.53
|3.23
|-11.74
|-25.17
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-13.40
|8.89
|21.19
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|-2.45
|-16.72
|3.88
|91.62
|35.72
|38.62
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-14.29
|-25.05
|-27.00
|-48.75
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-9.52
|-7.02
|-27.81
|-35.37
|3.85
|8.69
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.60
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|1.51
|-6.04
|-16.38
|18.27
|11.27
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.50
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Stylam Industries has gained 104.59% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Greenply Industries (-8.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Stylam Industries has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,392.99
|3,459.41
|10
|3,429.86
|3,429.86
|20
|3,328.51
|3,376.49
|50
|3,201.96
|3,186.25
|100
|2,757.46
|2,909.63
|200
|2,444.7
|2,585.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Stylam Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.86%, while DII stake decreased to 12.14%, FII holding fell to 2.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,36,235
|0.72
|141.7
|2,34,493
|1.15
|76.17
|1,44,827
|1.83
|47.04
|1,20,000
|0.68
|38.98
|1,16,281
|0.55
|37.77
|77,697
|3.02
|25.24
|28,875
|0.8
|9.38
|25,051
|1.66
|8.14
|10,501
|1.55
|3.41
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Stylam Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Stylam Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Stylam Industries - Notice Of 35Th Annual General Meeting Scheduled On August 28, 2026 At 11:30 A.M.
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Stylam Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Stylam Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Stylam Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211CH1991PLC011732 and registration number is 011732. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plywood products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1129.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stylam Industries is ₹3,545.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stylam Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Stylam Industries is ₹6,008.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Stylam Industries are ₹3,588.10 and ₹3,519.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stylam Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stylam Industries is ₹4,160.25 and 52-week low of Stylam Industries is ₹1,575.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stylam Industries has shown returns of -1.36% over the past day, 15.08% for the past month, 34.27% over 3 months, 104.59% over 1 year, 30.68% across 3 years, and 22.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stylam Industries are 35.39 and 7.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global