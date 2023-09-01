Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Stylam Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STYLAM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Laminates | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,796.60 Closed
4.2473
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Stylam Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,720.70₹1,813.80
₹1,796.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹945.00₹1,790.00
₹1,796.60
Open Price
₹1,739.90
Prev. Close
₹1,723.60
Volume
1,60,884

Stylam Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,830.3
  • R21,868.6
  • R31,923.4
  • Pivot
    1,775.5
  • S11,737.2
  • S21,682.4
  • S31,644.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,092.491,679.94
  • 101,089.151,655.54
  • 201,084.961,632.73
  • 501,121.271,591.09
  • 1001,032.451,501.89
  • 2001,006.521,368.81

Stylam Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.949.716.9465.0252.9540.1340.13
-2.82-6.3523.1644.9828.04201.91111.32
7.846.9510.616.42-44.63269.99-43.69
-4.7522.0139.2561.0357.84424.09197.16

Stylam Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Stylam Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund2,85,3471.1146.35
Invesco India Smallcap Fund2,16,8671.4535.23
Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund30,2630.464.92
Bank of India Small Cap Fund25,3820.694.12
Invesco India Equity Savings Fund4,1430.520.67

Stylam Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Stylam Industries Ltd.

Stylam Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211CH1991PLC011732 and registration number is 011732. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Laminates. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 659.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manav Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manit Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sachin Bhatla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satpal Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Renu Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kumar Bhartiya
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Stylam Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Stylam Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Stylam Industries Ltd. is ₹3,44.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Stylam Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Stylam Industries Ltd. is 29.63 and PB ratio of Stylam Industries Ltd. is 7.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Stylam Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stylam Industries Ltd. is ₹1,796.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stylam Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stylam Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stylam Industries Ltd. is ₹1,790.00 and 52-week low of Stylam Industries Ltd. is ₹945.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data