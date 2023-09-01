Name
Stylam Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211CH1991PLC011732 and registration number is 011732. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Laminates. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 659.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Stylam Industries Ltd. is ₹3,44.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Stylam Industries Ltd. is 29.63 and PB ratio of Stylam Industries Ltd. is 7.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stylam Industries Ltd. is ₹1,796.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stylam Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stylam Industries Ltd. is ₹1,790.00 and 52-week low of Stylam Industries Ltd. is ₹945.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.