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Stylam Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

STYLAM INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Stylam Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,545.00 Closed
-1.36₹ -48.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Stylam Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,519.40₹3,588.10
₹3,545.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,575.15₹4,160.25
₹3,545.00
Open Price
₹3,588.10
Prev. Close
₹3,593.85
Volume
692

Source: Dion Global

Stylam Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Stylam Industries		4.9315.0834.2760.65104.5930.6822.38
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.52-2.19-1.945.797.5913.35
Greenlam Industries		8.335.4919.768.7922.076.2915.11
Greenply Industries		-0.05-11.196.7417.36-8.3319.309.37
Greenpanel Industries		0.05-1.53-15.91-15.69-28.28-16.46-4.40
Rushil Decor		3.6511.533.23-11.74-25.17-15.16-7.07
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-1.08-7.39-13.408.8921.19
Ecoboard Industries		4.34-2.45-16.723.8891.6235.7238.62
Duroply Industries		1.46-14.29-25.05-27.00-48.75-17.52-1.23
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-9.52-7.02-27.81-35.373.858.69
Archidply Decor		-6.195.600-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.981.51-6.04-16.3818.2711.27
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.50-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Stylam Industries has gained 104.59% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Greenply Industries (-8.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Stylam Industries has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).

Stylam Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Stylam Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,392.993,459.41
103,429.863,429.86
203,328.513,376.49
503,201.963,186.25
1002,757.462,909.63
2002,444.72,585.06

Source: Dion Global

Stylam Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Stylam Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.86%, while DII stake decreased to 12.14%, FII holding fell to 2.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Stylam Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,36,2350.72141.7
2,34,4931.1576.17
1,44,8271.8347.04
1,20,0000.6838.98
1,16,2810.5537.77
77,6973.0225.24
28,8750.89.38
25,0511.668.14
10,5011.553.41

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Stylam Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTStylam Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTStylam Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 04, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTStylam Industries - Notice Of 35Th Annual General Meeting Scheduled On August 28, 2026 At 11:30 A.M.
Jul 27, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTStylam Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTStylam Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Stylam Industries

Stylam Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211CH1991PLC011732 and registration number is 011732. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plywood products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1129.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Sood
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Jagdish Gupta
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mr. Manit Gupta
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Ms. Purva Kansal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Garg
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Nobuyoshi Sakai
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Stylam Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Stylam Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stylam Industries is ₹3,545.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Stylam Industries?

The Stylam Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stylam Industries?

The market cap of Stylam Industries is ₹6,008.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Stylam Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Stylam Industries are ₹3,588.10 and ₹3,519.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stylam Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stylam Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stylam Industries is ₹4,160.25 and 52-week low of Stylam Industries is ₹1,575.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Stylam Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Stylam Industries has shown returns of -1.36% over the past day, 15.08% for the past month, 34.27% over 3 months, 104.59% over 1 year, 30.68% across 3 years, and 22.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stylam Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stylam Industries are 35.39 and 7.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Stylam Industries News

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