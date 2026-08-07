What is the share price of Canara Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canara Bank is ₹131.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Canara Bank? The Canara Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Canara Bank? The market cap of Canara Bank is ₹119,279.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Canara Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Canara Bank are ₹132.45 and ₹130.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Canara Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canara Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canara Bank is ₹162.90 and 52-week low of Canara Bank is ₹103.50 as on .

How has the Canara Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Canara Bank has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 5.16% for the past month, -3.27% over 3 months, 20.86% over 1 year, 26.02% across 3 years, and 33.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Canara Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Canara Bank are 6.01 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global