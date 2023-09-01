Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.89
|-3.57
|6.17
|13.75
|34.36
|207.73
|15.32
|-0.08
|-6.92
|-2.27
|6.11
|6.79
|161.12
|85.90
|0.53
|-5.15
|3.19
|16.03
|42.94
|301.16
|25.74
|6.59
|6.85
|26.79
|30.71
|83.10
|88.90
|-24.09
|-1.07
|-4.53
|8.68
|22.40
|36.44
|54.70
|-1.72
|-3.46
|-3.73
|19.50
|28.38
|102.82
|188.96
|-4.27
|-3.20
|11.83
|20.76
|21.49
|68.99
|189.47
|95.79
|-4.68
|8.46
|37.07
|41.41
|93.98
|481.93
|14.62
|-3.25
|10.62
|12.41
|19.27
|160.42
|131.48
|51.33
|2.03
|2.45
|17.99
|18.70
|70.35
|68.71
|-11.79
|-2.10
|14.75
|26.13
|32.83
|80.88
|101.73
|-48.98
|-1.79
|13.09
|22.65
|45.09
|111.85
|188.01
|194.64
|-0.28
|5.42
|4.32
|30.84
|122.22
|173.44
|7.36
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Value Fund
|48,31,600
|1.83
|166.38
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
|46,58,532
|11.96
|160.42
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|45,00,000
|0.82
|154.96
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|38,28,604
|11.96
|131.84
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|35,77,500
|1.26
|123.19
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|32,61,600
|1.82
|112.31
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Wholesale Plan
|32,61,600
|1.82
|112.31
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|32,40,000
|0.47
|111.57
|Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund
|28,50,000
|1.77
|98.14
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|27,27,000
|0.62
|93.9
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Canara Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1906 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
The market cap of Canara Bank is ₹58,124.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Canara Bank is 5.16 and PB ratio of Canara Bank is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canara Bank is ₹328.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canara Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canara Bank is ₹351.40 and 52-week low of Canara Bank is ₹207.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.