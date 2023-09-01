Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Canara Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CANARA BANK

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹328.40 Closed
2.58
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Canara Bank Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹319.70₹330.35
₹328.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹207.50₹351.40
₹328.40
Open Price
₹321.60
Prev. Close
₹320.40
Volume
72,22,796

Canara Bank Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1332.47
  • R2336.73
  • R3343.12
  • Pivot
    326.08
  • S1321.82
  • S2315.43
  • S3311.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5259.44324.73
  • 10243.35326.66
  • 20232.62328.4
  • 50237.26325.52
  • 100221.99317.62
  • 200223.63302.22

Canara Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

Canara Bank Share Holdings

Canara Bank Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Value Fund48,31,6001.83166.38
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES46,58,53211.96160.42
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund45,00,0000.82154.96
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF38,28,60411.96131.84
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund35,77,5001.26123.19
HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan32,61,6001.82112.31
HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Wholesale Plan32,61,6001.82112.31
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan32,40,0000.47111.57
Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund28,50,0001.7798.14
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund27,27,0000.6293.9
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Canara Bank Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Canara Bank

Canara Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1906 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Srirangan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. K Satyanarayana Raju
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Debashish Mukherjee
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Chandra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nalini Padmanabhan
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Dibakar Prasad Harichandan
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Bimal Prasad Sharma
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Karunakara Shetty
    Shareholder Director
  • Ms. Abha Singh Yaduvanshi
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Suchindra Misra
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. R Kesavan
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Canara Bank

What is the Market Cap of Canara Bank?

The market cap of Canara Bank is ₹58,124.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Canara Bank?

P/E ratio of Canara Bank is 5.16 and PB ratio of Canara Bank is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Canara Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canara Bank is ₹328.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Canara Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canara Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canara Bank is ₹351.40 and 52-week low of Canara Bank is ₹207.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data