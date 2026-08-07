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Canara Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

CANARA BANK

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE BankexBSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE PSUBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Canara Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹131.50 Closed
-0.11₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Canara Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.55₹132.45
₹131.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.50₹162.90
₹131.50
Open Price
₹131.30
Prev. Close
₹131.65
Volume
7,46,317

Source: Dion Global

Canara Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Canara Bank has gained 20.86% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Canara Bank has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).

Canara Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Canara Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5125.07127.14
10125.75126.58
20125.92126.69
50129.07128.7
100132.18131.75
200139.19131.69

Source: Dion Global

Canara Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Canara Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.91%, FII holding fell to 12.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Canara Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,93,45,5001.01242.82
1,23,47,0001.43154.98
1,11,30,7500.1139.71
1,04,96,9420.89131.76
78,23,2500.8798.2
49,20,7500.3761.77
29,36,2630.1336.86
23,76,0000.4629.82
20,45,0003.0725.67
20,00,0000.4425.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Canara Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTCanara Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTCanara Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTCanara Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTCanara Bank - Disclosure Of Security Cover Certificate For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTCanara Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Canara Bank

Canara Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1906 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. S K Majumdar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavendra Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Chugh
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Abha Singh Yaduvanshi
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Gunjeet Singh Panni
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Balakrishna Raghavendra Rao
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Rohit P Das
    Government Nominee Director
  • Ms. Shalini Pandit
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Canara Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Canara Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canara Bank is ₹131.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Canara Bank?

The Canara Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Canara Bank?

The market cap of Canara Bank is ₹119,279.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Canara Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Canara Bank are ₹132.45 and ₹130.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Canara Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canara Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canara Bank is ₹162.90 and 52-week low of Canara Bank is ₹103.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Canara Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Canara Bank has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 5.16% for the past month, -3.27% over 3 months, 20.86% over 1 year, 26.02% across 3 years, and 33.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Canara Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Canara Bank are 6.01 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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