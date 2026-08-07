Here's the live share price of Canara Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Canara Bank
|5.20
|5.16
|-3.27
|-11.12
|20.86
|26.02
|33.56
|State Bank of India
|6.74
|5.61
|0.39
|-4.35
|36.11
|24.51
|20.39
|Union Bank of India
|7.13
|13.81
|9.63
|1.89
|38.43
|28.59
|38.75
|Punjab National Bank
|1.77
|10.50
|5.08
|-7.01
|9.45
|23.83
|24.24
|Bank of Baroda
|3.05
|0.93
|-7.53
|-13.96
|3.33
|9.69
|25.24
|Indian Bank
|7.48
|14.35
|4.44
|-0.40
|38.88
|37.32
|46.21
|IDBI Bank
|0.38
|0.84
|10.98
|-19.16
|-6.00
|8.83
|16.92
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1.12
|0.76
|-2.47
|-3.71
|-5.15
|9.88
|10.62
|Bank of India
|5.00
|1.69
|3.21
|-14.04
|29.40
|20.25
|15.78
|Bank of Maharashtra
|-1.31
|-5.87
|-8.30
|18.10
|46.19
|32.28
|30.99
|UCO Bank
|1.03
|0.15
|-3.01
|-8.95
|-5.97
|-0.89
|15.04
|Central Bank of India
|1.39
|-2.33
|-15.73
|-16.76
|-11.15
|1.65
|8.02
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|2.67
|-3.68
|-8.67
|-14.01
|-16.37
|-8.25
|5.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Canara Bank has gained 20.86% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Canara Bank has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|125.07
|127.14
|10
|125.75
|126.58
|20
|125.92
|126.69
|50
|129.07
|128.7
|100
|132.18
|131.75
|200
|139.19
|131.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Canara Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.91%, FII holding fell to 12.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,93,45,500
|1.01
|242.82
|1,23,47,000
|1.43
|154.98
|1,11,30,750
|0.1
|139.71
|1,04,96,942
|0.89
|131.76
|78,23,250
|0.87
|98.2
|49,20,750
|0.37
|61.77
|29,36,263
|0.13
|36.86
|23,76,000
|0.46
|29.82
|20,45,000
|3.07
|25.67
|20,00,000
|0.44
|25.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Canara Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Canara Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Canara Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|Canara Bank - Disclosure Of Security Cover Certificate For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Canara Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Canara Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1906 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canara Bank is ₹131.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Canara Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Canara Bank is ₹119,279.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Canara Bank are ₹132.45 and ₹130.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canara Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canara Bank is ₹162.90 and 52-week low of Canara Bank is ₹103.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Canara Bank has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 5.16% for the past month, -3.27% over 3 months, 20.86% over 1 year, 26.02% across 3 years, and 33.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Canara Bank are 6.01 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global