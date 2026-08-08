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LG Balakrishnan & Bros Share Price

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BSE

LG BALAKRISHNAN & BROS

L G Balakrishnan Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,519.50 Closed
0.13₹ 2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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LG Balakrishnan & Bros Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,511.10₹1,534.95
₹1,519.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,218.60₹2,096.95
₹1,519.50
Open Price
₹1,523.10
Prev. Close
₹1,517.50
Volume
783

Source: Dion Global

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, LG Balakrishnan & Bros has gained 21.56% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, LG Balakrishnan & Bros has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,568.561,537.31
101,556.211,547.01
201,560.21,553.88
501,551.261,574.1
1001,636.731,613.11
2001,703.261,611.75

Source: Dion Global

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LG Balakrishnan & Bros saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.83%, while DII stake increased to 13.46%, FII holding fell to 6.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
27,73,4171.1442.58
8,90,9180.18142.17
2,42,6310.7938.72
81,6940.0413.04
23,7610.713.79
3,6330.820.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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LG Balakrishnan & Bros Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 01:41 AM IST ISTLG Balakrishnan&Bros - Audited Financial Results 30.06.2026
Aug 01, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTLG Balakrishnan&Bros - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTLG Balakrishnan&Bros - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
Jul 30, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTLG Balakrishnan&Bros - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend
Jul 30, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTLG Balakrishnan&Bros - Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About LG Balakrishnan & Bros

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191TZ1956PLC000257 and registration number is 000257. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2773.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B Vijayakumar
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. P Prabakaran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Parthasarathy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S Sivakumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajsri Vijayakumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kanchana Manavalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G D Rajkumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vinay Balaji Naidu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sadhana Vidhya Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J Dinesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on LG Balakrishnan & Bros Share Price

What is the share price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹1,519.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is LG Balakrishnan & Bros?

The LG Balakrishnan & Bros is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LG Balakrishnan & Bros?

The market cap of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹4,846.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LG Balakrishnan & Bros?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros are ₹1,534.95 and ₹1,511.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LG Balakrishnan & Bros?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹2,096.95 and 52-week low of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹1,218.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the LG Balakrishnan & Bros performed historically in terms of returns?

The LG Balakrishnan & Bros has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -4.95% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, 21.56% over 1 year, 14.27% across 3 years, and 25.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros are 15.20 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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