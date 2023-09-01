Name
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|26,39,139
|1.34
|281.54
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|8,90,918
|0.28
|95.04
|Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund
|83,173
|0.66
|8.87
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|81,694
|0.08
|8.72
|Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund
|55,000
|0.99
|5.87
|Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund
|32,761
|0.86
|3.49
|ITI Long Term Equity Fund
|28,200
|1.54
|3.01
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|20,000
|0.69
|2.13
|Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund
|10,000
|1.26
|1.07
|Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund
|8,422
|0.09
|0.9
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191TZ1956PLC000257 and registration number is 000257. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2007.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is ₹3,325.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is 13.43 and PB ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is 2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is ₹1,59.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is ₹1,237.60 and 52-week low of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is ₹606.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.