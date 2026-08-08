What is the share price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹1,519.50 as on .

What kind of stock is LG Balakrishnan & Bros? The LG Balakrishnan & Bros is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LG Balakrishnan & Bros? The market cap of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹4,846.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of LG Balakrishnan & Bros? Today’s highest and lowest price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros are ₹1,534.95 and ₹1,511.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LG Balakrishnan & Bros? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹2,096.95 and 52-week low of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹1,218.60 as on .

How has the LG Balakrishnan & Bros performed historically in terms of returns? The LG Balakrishnan & Bros has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -4.95% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, 21.56% over 1 year, 14.27% across 3 years, and 25.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros are 15.20 and 2.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global