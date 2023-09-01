Follow Us

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LG BALAKRISHNAN & BROS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,059.25 Closed
-1.35-14.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,055.10₹1,114.90
₹1,059.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹606.85₹1,237.60
₹1,059.25
Open Price
₹1,078.85
Prev. Close
₹1,073.75
Volume
1,52,043

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,098.73
  • R21,136.72
  • R31,158.53
  • Pivot
    1,076.92
  • S11,038.93
  • S21,017.12
  • S3979.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5734.361,019.11
  • 10722.771,011.82
  • 20724.961,021.8
  • 50728.741,019.3
  • 100675.49960.11
  • 200641.97868.86

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.85-1.8432.5553.6948.06323.8399.02
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.8313.9422.3268.1553.19362.63127.51
7.8119.0443.9472.6992.80768.51470.17
24.4617.3728.9569.2530.94426.84159.46
-0.63-3.5621.8245.0143.30289.3481.61
10.834.0667.79173.72105.29658.83285.89
-3.982.9338.6575.3675.6867.824.52
10.834.6430.7766.8142.2237.2037.20
0.40-8.3869.4399.1661.70169.3132.01
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.38-0.1827.1236.87-3.171,842.11620.32
-3.772.7117.4244.8112.686.06-10.93
14.7141.9033.1077.27110.40413.60413.60
7.7723.0233.3332.25-24.36103.03-44.01
-0.429.1337.4417.42-1.264.42-55.29
-4.0720.4525.4432.5010.9916.8016.80
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. Share Holdings

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan26,39,1391.34281.54
Nippon India Small Cap Fund8,90,9180.2895.04
Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund83,1730.668.87
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan81,6940.088.72
Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund55,0000.995.87
Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund32,7610.863.49
ITI Long Term Equity Fund28,2001.543.01
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund20,0000.692.13
Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund10,0001.261.07
Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund8,4220.090.9
View All Mutual Funds

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191TZ1956PLC000257 and registration number is 000257. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2007.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B Vijayakumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. P Prabakaran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Parthasarathy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Sivakumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V Govindarajulu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P Shanmugasundaram
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajsri Vijayakumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Vidhya Shankar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kanchana Manavalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G D Rajkumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Vinay Balaji Naidu
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.?

The market cap of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is ₹3,325.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.?

P/E ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is 13.43 and PB ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is 2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is ₹1,59.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is ₹1,237.60 and 52-week low of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is ₹606.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

