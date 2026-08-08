Here's the live share price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, LG Balakrishnan & Bros has gained 21.56% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, LG Balakrishnan & Bros has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,568.56
|1,537.31
|10
|1,556.21
|1,547.01
|20
|1,560.2
|1,553.88
|50
|1,551.26
|1,574.1
|100
|1,636.73
|1,613.11
|200
|1,703.26
|1,611.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, LG Balakrishnan & Bros saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.83%, while DII stake increased to 13.46%, FII holding fell to 6.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|27,73,417
|1.1
|442.58
|8,90,918
|0.18
|142.17
|2,42,631
|0.79
|38.72
|81,694
|0.04
|13.04
|23,761
|0.71
|3.79
|3,633
|0.82
|0.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:41 AM IST IST
|LG Balakrishnan&Bros - Audited Financial Results 30.06.2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|LG Balakrishnan&Bros - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|LG Balakrishnan&Bros - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|LG Balakrishnan&Bros - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|LG Balakrishnan&Bros - Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191TZ1956PLC000257 and registration number is 000257. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2773.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹1,519.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LG Balakrishnan & Bros is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹4,846.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros are ₹1,534.95 and ₹1,511.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹2,096.95 and 52-week low of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹1,218.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LG Balakrishnan & Bros has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -4.95% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, 21.56% over 1 year, 14.27% across 3 years, and 25.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros are 15.20 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global