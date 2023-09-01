What is the Market Cap of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.? The market cap of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is ₹3,325.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.? P/E ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is 13.43 and PB ratio of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is 2.47 as on .

What is the share price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. is ₹1,59.25 as on .