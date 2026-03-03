Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Entero Healthcare Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENTERO HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Entero Healthcare Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,025.00 Closed
-1.08₹ -11.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Entero Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹973.05₹1,028.40
₹1,025.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹944.00₹1,509.90
₹1,025.00
Open Price
₹973.05
Prev. Close
₹1,036.15
Volume
1,073

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Entero Healthcare Solutions has declined 2.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.72%.

Entero Healthcare Solutions’s current P/E of 39.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Entero Healthcare Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Entero Healthcare Solutions		-0.21-10.36-2.51-12.90-17.10-3.75-2.27
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Entero Healthcare Solutions has declined 17.10% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Entero Healthcare Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Entero Healthcare Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Entero Healthcare Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,060.771,057.26
101,087.661,075.05
201,117.61,096.26
501,105.741,104.99
1001,093.21,113.25
2001,157.361,143.92

Entero Healthcare Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Entero Healthcare Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.42%, FII holding fell to 5.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Entero Healthcare Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,77,3790.87174.28
11,39,6780.21125.92
9,61,4551.6106.23
4,18,2011.7546.21
1,01,4620.6711.21
52,6090.735.81
21,4000.92.2
17,0000.511.88

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Entero Healthcare Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 12:57 AM ISTEntero Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 20, 2026, 6:38 PM ISTEntero Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 11:39 PM ISTEntero Healthcare So - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Wit
Feb 13, 2026, 9:24 PM ISTEntero Healthcare So - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 1:41 AM ISTEntero Healthcare So - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Entero Healthcare Solutions

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR2018PLC072204 and registration number is 072204. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 408.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sujesh Vasudevan
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Prabhat Agrawal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prem Sethi
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Rajesh Shashikant Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Gadkari Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Sadhanandham
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sumona Chakraborty
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kevin Rohitbhai Daftary
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Entero Healthcare Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Entero Healthcare Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Entero Healthcare Solutions is ₹1,025.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Entero Healthcare Solutions?

The Entero Healthcare Solutions is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Entero Healthcare Solutions?

The market cap of Entero Healthcare Solutions is ₹4,459.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Entero Healthcare Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Entero Healthcare Solutions are ₹1,028.40 and ₹973.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Entero Healthcare Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Entero Healthcare Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Entero Healthcare Solutions is ₹1,509.90 and 52-week low of Entero Healthcare Solutions is ₹944.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Entero Healthcare Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Entero Healthcare Solutions has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -8.7% for the past month, -3.62% over 3 months, -19.72% over 1 year, -3.75% across 3 years, and -2.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Entero Healthcare Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Entero Healthcare Solutions are 39.57 and 2.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Entero Healthcare Solutions News

More Entero Healthcare Solutions News
icon
Market Pulse