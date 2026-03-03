Here's the live share price of Entero Healthcare Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Entero Healthcare Solutions has declined 2.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.72%.
Entero Healthcare Solutions’s current P/E of 39.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|-0.21
|-10.36
|-2.51
|-12.90
|-17.10
|-3.75
|-2.27
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Entero Healthcare Solutions has declined 17.10% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Entero Healthcare Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,060.77
|1,057.26
|10
|1,087.66
|1,075.05
|20
|1,117.6
|1,096.26
|50
|1,105.74
|1,104.99
|100
|1,093.2
|1,113.25
|200
|1,157.36
|1,143.92
In the latest quarter, Entero Healthcare Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.42%, FII holding fell to 5.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,77,379
|0.87
|174.28
|11,39,678
|0.21
|125.92
|9,61,455
|1.6
|106.23
|4,18,201
|1.75
|46.21
|1,01,462
|0.67
|11.21
|52,609
|0.73
|5.81
|21,400
|0.9
|2.2
|17,000
|0.51
|1.88
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:57 AM IST
|Entero Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 20, 2026, 6:38 PM IST
|Entero Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
|Entero Healthcare So - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Wit
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:24 PM IST
|Entero Healthcare So - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:41 AM IST
|Entero Healthcare So - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR2018PLC072204 and registration number is 072204. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 408.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Entero Healthcare Solutions is ₹1,025.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Entero Healthcare Solutions is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Entero Healthcare Solutions is ₹4,459.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Entero Healthcare Solutions are ₹1,028.40 and ₹973.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Entero Healthcare Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Entero Healthcare Solutions is ₹1,509.90 and 52-week low of Entero Healthcare Solutions is ₹944.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Entero Healthcare Solutions has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -8.7% for the past month, -3.62% over 3 months, -19.72% over 1 year, -3.75% across 3 years, and -2.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Entero Healthcare Solutions are 39.57 and 2.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.