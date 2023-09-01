Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHOKA BUILDCON LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹102.25 Closed
0.690.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.70₹104.40
₹102.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.15₹106.90
₹102.25
Open Price
₹102.15
Prev. Close
₹101.55
Volume
15,92,806

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1103.9
  • R2105.5
  • R3106.6
  • Pivot
    102.8
  • S1101.2
  • S2100.1
  • S398.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 575.26101.12
  • 1075.73100.68
  • 2076.8599.54
  • 5080.794.87
  • 10078.5490.06
  • 20084.2486.5

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.123.6530.9737.3820.6248.98-26.55
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan1,48,34,0800.24148.12
Kotak Multicap Fund92,28,4631.6592.15
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund52,93,7754.5152.86
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund52,44,7660.2852.37
Nippon India Small Cap Fund49,65,4000.1449.58
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan37,24,0140.6437.18
L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan44,63,3891.1533.03
HSBC Flexi Cap Fund23,11,4800.6523.08
Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan15,00,0000.3714.98
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan13,33,3501.713.31
View All Mutual Funds

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1993PLC071970 and registration number is 071970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4591.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 140.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Katariya
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Satish Parakh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Londhe
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Milapraj Bhansali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sharadchandra Abhyankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Albert Tauro
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gyanchand Daga
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Hiran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kataria
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is ₹2,870.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is 4.92 and PB ratio of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is ₹102.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is ₹106.90 and 52-week low of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is ₹70.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data