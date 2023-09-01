Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.12
|3.65
|30.97
|37.38
|20.62
|48.98
|-26.55
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,48,34,080
|0.24
|148.12
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|92,28,463
|1.65
|92.15
|HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund
|52,93,775
|4.51
|52.86
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|52,44,766
|0.28
|52.37
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|49,65,400
|0.14
|49.58
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|37,24,014
|0.64
|37.18
|L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|44,63,389
|1.15
|33.03
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|23,11,480
|0.65
|23.08
|Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan
|15,00,000
|0.37
|14.98
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|13,33,350
|1.7
|13.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1993PLC071970 and registration number is 071970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4591.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 140.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is ₹2,870.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is 4.92 and PB ratio of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is ₹102.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is ₹106.90 and 52-week low of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is ₹70.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.