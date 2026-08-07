Here's the live share price of Ashoka Buildcon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashoka Buildcon has declined 38.94% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashoka Buildcon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|122.38
|120.94
|10
|122.41
|121.98
|20
|125.03
|123.73
|50
|126.35
|126.17
|100
|125.56
|130.9
|200
|146.92
|144.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashoka Buildcon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.02%, FII holding fell to 4.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,48,34,080
|0.18
|193.67
|1,02,74,969
|0.48
|134.15
|42,73,550
|1.15
|55.8
|30,80,630
|0.2
|39.5
|24,30,000
|1.3
|31.73
|11,38,294
|0.61
|14.86
|3,98,158
|0.24
|5.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:59 PM IST IST
|Ashoka Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Ashoka Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting - Regulations 29, 33 & 50(1) Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Ashoka Buildcon - Intimation Regarding Extension Of Expected Date Of Completion Of Sale/Disposal Of Stake In Subsidiaries Of
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Ashoka Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Ashoka Buildcon - Intimation Of Incorporation Of New Company (SPV)
Source: Dion Global
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1993PLC071970 and registration number is 071970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5811.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 140.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Buildcon is ₹118.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashoka Buildcon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashoka Buildcon is ₹3,325.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashoka Buildcon are ₹120.50 and ₹118.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Buildcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Buildcon is ₹214.35 and 52-week low of Ashoka Buildcon is ₹101.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashoka Buildcon has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -7.93% for the past month, -15.36% over 3 months, -38.94% over 1 year, 4.35% across 3 years, and 2.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashoka Buildcon are 1.30 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global