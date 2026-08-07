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Ashoka Buildcon Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHOKA BUILDCON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ashoka Buildcon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹118.45 Closed
-1.21₹ -1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashoka Buildcon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.05₹120.50
₹118.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.00₹214.35
₹118.45
Open Price
₹119.75
Prev. Close
₹119.90
Volume
79,500

Source: Dion Global

Ashoka Buildcon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashoka Buildcon has declined 38.94% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashoka Buildcon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Ashoka Buildcon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashoka Buildcon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5122.38120.94
10122.41121.98
20125.03123.73
50126.35126.17
100125.56130.9
200146.92144.6

Source: Dion Global

Ashoka Buildcon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashoka Buildcon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.02%, FII holding fell to 4.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ashoka Buildcon Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,48,34,0800.18193.67
1,02,74,9690.48134.15
42,73,5501.1555.8
30,80,6300.239.5
24,30,0001.331.73
11,38,2940.6114.86
3,98,1580.245.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ashoka Buildcon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:59 PM IST ISTAshoka Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTAshoka Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting - Regulations 29, 33 & 50(1) Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
Aug 01, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTAshoka Buildcon - Intimation Regarding Extension Of Expected Date Of Completion Of Sale/Disposal Of Stake In Subsidiaries Of
Jul 21, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTAshoka Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Jul 16, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTAshoka Buildcon - Intimation Of Incorporation Of New Company (SPV)

Source: Dion Global

About Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1993PLC071970 and registration number is 071970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5811.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 140.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Katariya
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Satish Parakh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Londhe
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kataria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Hiran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mario Nazareth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhilesh Panchal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashoka Buildcon Share Price

What is the share price of Ashoka Buildcon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Buildcon is ₹118.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashoka Buildcon?

The Ashoka Buildcon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Buildcon?

The market cap of Ashoka Buildcon is ₹3,325.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashoka Buildcon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashoka Buildcon are ₹120.50 and ₹118.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashoka Buildcon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Buildcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Buildcon is ₹214.35 and 52-week low of Ashoka Buildcon is ₹101.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashoka Buildcon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashoka Buildcon has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -7.93% for the past month, -15.36% over 3 months, -38.94% over 1 year, 4.35% across 3 years, and 2.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashoka Buildcon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashoka Buildcon are 1.30 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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