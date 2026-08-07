What is the share price of Ashoka Buildcon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Buildcon is ₹118.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashoka Buildcon? The Ashoka Buildcon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Buildcon? The market cap of Ashoka Buildcon is ₹3,325.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashoka Buildcon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashoka Buildcon are ₹120.50 and ₹118.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashoka Buildcon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Buildcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Buildcon is ₹214.35 and 52-week low of Ashoka Buildcon is ₹101.00 as on .

How has the Ashoka Buildcon performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashoka Buildcon has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -7.93% for the past month, -15.36% over 3 months, -38.94% over 1 year, 4.35% across 3 years, and 2.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashoka Buildcon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashoka Buildcon are 1.30 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global