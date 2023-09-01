JTL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106CH1991PLC011536 and registration number is 011536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 975.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.