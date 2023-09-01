Follow Us

JTL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹417.75 Closed
2.4510
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
JTL Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹407.35₹421.70
₹417.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹186.40₹418.70
₹417.75
Open Price
₹414.00
Prev. Close
₹407.75
Volume
8,57,012

JTL Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1423.35
  • R2429.7
  • R3437.7
  • Pivot
    415.35
  • S1409
  • S2401
  • S3394.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5282.45401.71
  • 10281.85397.47
  • 20270.74391.41
  • 50230.35374.7
  • 100219.36356.12
  • 200227.8331.03

JTL Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

JTL Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

JTL Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ITI Small Cap Fund3,26,0840.8912.29
ITI Multi Cap Fund1,57,1340.955.92
ITI Mid Cap Fund99,7810.743.76
ITI Value Fund38,3831.041.45

JTL Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
03 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About JTL Industries Ltd.

JTL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106CH1991PLC011536 and registration number is 011536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 975.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madan Mohan Singla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sukhdev Raj Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranav Singla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mithan Lal Singla
    Director
  • Ms. Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupinder Nayyar
    Independent Director

FAQs on JTL Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JTL Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of JTL Industries Ltd. is ₹3,544.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JTL Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JTL Industries Ltd. is 34.56 and PB ratio of JTL Industries Ltd. is 8.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JTL Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTL Industries Ltd. is ₹417.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JTL Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTL Industries Ltd. is ₹418.70 and 52-week low of JTL Industries Ltd. is ₹186.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

