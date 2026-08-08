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JTL Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JTL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of JTL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.50 Closed
0.77₹ 0.59
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JTL Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.80₹77.75
₹77.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.31₹87.09
₹77.50
Open Price
₹76.62
Prev. Close
₹76.91
Volume
1,19,894

Source: Dion Global

JTL Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JTL Industries has gained 11.08% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, JTL Industries has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

JTL Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JTL Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.9276.68
1073.7175.77
2075.7875.75
5074.9874.84
10069.3872.29
20067.0671.2

Source: Dion Global

JTL Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JTL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.14%, FII holding rose to 4.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JTL Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,19,9391.258.09
10,93,5160.677.25

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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JTL Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTJTL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTJTL Industries - Audio Recording Of Con Call Held On 05.08.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTJTL Industries - Earnings Release Q1 FY27
Aug 05, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTJTL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTJTL Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About JTL Industries

JTL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106CH1991PLC011536 and registration number is 011536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1798.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madan Mohan Singla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Singla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Singla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mohan Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sukhdev Raj Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Raman Chadha
    Independent Director

FAQs on JTL Industries Share Price

What is the share price of JTL Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTL Industries is ₹77.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JTL Industries?

The JTL Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JTL Industries?

The market cap of JTL Industries is ₹3,046.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JTL Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JTL Industries are ₹77.75 and ₹75.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JTL Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTL Industries is ₹87.09 and 52-week low of JTL Industries is ₹40.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JTL Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The JTL Industries has shown returns of 0.77% over the past day, -6.24% for the past month, -5.8% over 3 months, 11.08% over 1 year, -8.17% across 3 years, and 12.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JTL Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JTL Industries are 26.56 and 2.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

JTL Industries News

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