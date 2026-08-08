What is the share price of JTL Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTL Industries is ₹77.50 as on .

What kind of stock is JTL Industries? The JTL Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JTL Industries? The market cap of JTL Industries is ₹3,046.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JTL Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of JTL Industries are ₹77.75 and ₹75.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JTL Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTL Industries is ₹87.09 and 52-week low of JTL Industries is ₹40.31 as on .

How has the JTL Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The JTL Industries has shown returns of 0.77% over the past day, -6.24% for the past month, -5.8% over 3 months, 11.08% over 1 year, -8.17% across 3 years, and 12.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JTL Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JTL Industries are 26.56 and 2.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global