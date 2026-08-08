Here's the live share price of JTL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JTL Industries has gained 11.08% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, JTL Industries has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.92
|76.68
|10
|73.71
|75.77
|20
|75.78
|75.75
|50
|74.98
|74.84
|100
|69.38
|72.29
|200
|67.06
|71.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JTL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.14%, FII holding rose to 4.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,19,939
|1.25
|8.09
|10,93,516
|0.67
|7.25
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|JTL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|JTL Industries - Audio Recording Of Con Call Held On 05.08.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|JTL Industries - Earnings Release Q1 FY27
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|JTL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|JTL Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
JTL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106CH1991PLC011536 and registration number is 011536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1798.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTL Industries is ₹77.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JTL Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JTL Industries is ₹3,046.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JTL Industries are ₹77.75 and ₹75.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTL Industries is ₹87.09 and 52-week low of JTL Industries is ₹40.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JTL Industries has shown returns of 0.77% over the past day, -6.24% for the past month, -5.8% over 3 months, 11.08% over 1 year, -8.17% across 3 years, and 12.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JTL Industries are 26.56 and 2.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global