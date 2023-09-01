Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.73
|7.35
|26.55
|30.69
|106.55
|80.30
|80.30
|2.05
|8.97
|51.33
|37.21
|68.23
|620.84
|972.39
|1.41
|-2.14
|12.79
|20.42
|42.84
|229.90
|340.31
|15.63
|8.97
|46.42
|141.19
|314.12
|484.60
|282.91
|6.54
|3.87
|30.21
|75.44
|48.61
|213.23
|93.10
|14.48
|20.72
|27.92
|46.32
|102.12
|495.03
|203.06
|0.38
|-1.24
|-2.95
|2.77
|-33.85
|1,110.26
|1,897.18
|2.14
|23.10
|40.19
|113.21
|278.75
|333.26
|333.26
|1.97
|-11.42
|-4.43
|16.52
|59.54
|2,683.36
|805.27
|0.77
|8.32
|-5.15
|55.16
|134.18
|172.90
|172.90
|0.63
|13.32
|25.60
|37.92
|34.07
|1,366.75
|647.61
|15.40
|28.08
|23.61
|106.76
|97.63
|226.14
|75.80
|2.46
|-8.10
|1.58
|-8.49
|26.35
|543.72
|165.44
|7.84
|10.46
|32.54
|43.68
|72.97
|228.86
|80.74
|-3.18
|-16.34
|18.42
|11.32
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|-1.01
|-3.92
|-11.71
|553.33
|476.47
|708.25
|268.08
|-0.88
|25.84
|28.74
|30.23
|-5.88
|600.00
|3,633.33
|-7.42
|-16.18
|34.80
|34.34
|121.67
|386.59
|7.84
|-2.47
|-1.25
|-3.66
|-8.14
|-35.25
|259.09
|426.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|3,26,084
|0.89
|12.29
|ITI Multi Cap Fund
|1,57,134
|0.95
|5.92
|ITI Mid Cap Fund
|99,781
|0.74
|3.76
|ITI Value Fund
|38,383
|1.04
|1.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|03 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
JTL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106CH1991PLC011536 and registration number is 011536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 975.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JTL Industries Ltd. is ₹3,544.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JTL Industries Ltd. is 34.56 and PB ratio of JTL Industries Ltd. is 8.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTL Industries Ltd. is ₹417.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTL Industries Ltd. is ₹418.70 and 52-week low of JTL Industries Ltd. is ₹186.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.