Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.39
|10.66
|11.94
|12.87
|-0.64
|-0.77
|-6.55
|-2.29
|-1.81
|-7.16
|1.56
|-3.88
|15.87
|47.42
|-2.43
|-1.48
|-4.63
|10.23
|8.98
|52.74
|5.20
|-0.85
|-2.72
|-0.65
|4.94
|-2.86
|13.47
|18.64
|1.61
|2.06
|2.32
|14.77
|8.09
|52.40
|57.67
|-1.68
|-3.34
|20.38
|30.81
|15.55
|40.73
|65.09
|3.66
|3.48
|18.29
|15.80
|15.11
|61.13
|59.69
|4.57
|15.89
|38.30
|35.60
|8.84
|48.56
|-7.42
|0.04
|12.09
|11.44
|28.15
|12.91
|18.77
|-14.87
|1.20
|-3.22
|24.97
|18.87
|1.32
|4.08
|-18.75
|8.29
|19.62
|75.63
|91.88
|95.63
|156.02
|71.90
|2.32
|17.13
|39.49
|62.00
|56.96
|51.65
|-39.53
|-0.46
|3.81
|11.78
|33.42
|9.94
|68.03
|-63.37
|-0.28
|-3.63
|-14.44
|-8.50
|-67.34
|-49.83
|-49.83
|-7.62
|17.43
|43.07
|43.49
|3.63
|43.07
|-22.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|28,71,106
|1.22
|421.84
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|8,45,582
|0.38
|124.24
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|3,29,000
|3.03
|48.34
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|2,95,312
|0.52
|43.39
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|2,27,906
|0.78
|33.49
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|1,96,056
|1.41
|28.81
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|1,88,924
|0.14
|27.76
|Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund
|1,56,780
|0.57
|23.03
|Tata Flexi Cap Fund
|1,40,000
|0.87
|20.57
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Dividend
|1,36,737
|1.43
|20.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zydus Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201GJ1994PLC023490 and registration number is 023490. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 216.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zydus Wellness Ltd. is ₹10,450.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zydus Wellness Ltd. is 33.67 and PB ratio of Zydus Wellness Ltd. is 2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zydus Wellness Ltd. is ₹1,633.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zydus Wellness Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zydus Wellness Ltd. is ₹1,791.00 and 52-week low of Zydus Wellness Ltd. is ₹1,370.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.