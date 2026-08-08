Here's the live share price of Zydus Wellness along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zydus Wellness has gained 38.17% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Bikaji Foods International (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Zydus Wellness has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|566.32
|550.93
|10
|566.7
|558.98
|20
|575.25
|562.76
|50
|542.45
|547.02
|100
|507.04
|518.73
|200
|471.43
|484.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zydus Wellness saw a rise in promoter holding to 139.21%, while DII stake increased to 19.13%, FII holding rose to 3.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,21,57,154
|0.89
|1,274.92
|1,72,73,570
|1.27
|993.92
|90,33,845
|1.54
|519.81
|16,76,074
|1.24
|96.44
|13,58,672
|3.23
|78.18
|11,63,620
|1.2
|66.95
|2,75,000
|1.12
|15.82
|82,500
|1.21
|4.75
|72,572
|1.16
|4.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Zydus Wellness - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Zydus Wellness - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Zydus Wellness - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Zydus Wellness - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Zydus Wellness - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Zydus Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201GJ1994PLC023490 and registration number is 023490. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 582.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zydus Wellness is ₹534.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zydus Wellness is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zydus Wellness is ₹16,989.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zydus Wellness are ₹534.85 and ₹522.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zydus Wellness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zydus Wellness is ₹610.95 and 52-week low of Zydus Wellness is ₹357.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zydus Wellness has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -7.36% for the past month, 5.82% over 3 months, 38.17% over 1 year, 22.12% across 3 years, and 3.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zydus Wellness are 90.28 and 2.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global