Zydus Wellness Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZYDUS WELLNESS LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,633.45 Closed
-0.54-8.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zydus Wellness Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,625.00₹1,672.00
₹1,633.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,370.10₹1,791.00
₹1,633.45
Open Price
₹1,651.00
Prev. Close
₹1,642.40
Volume
31,475

Zydus Wellness Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,664.67
  • R21,691.83
  • R31,711.67
  • Pivot
    1,644.83
  • S11,617.67
  • S21,597.83
  • S31,570.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,730.781,631.26
  • 101,727.351,609.71
  • 201,689.371,574.41
  • 501,649.441,531.26
  • 1001,620.171,515.9
  • 2001,619.011,530.96

Zydus Wellness Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.3910.6611.9412.87-0.64-0.77-6.55
-2.29-1.81-7.161.56-3.8815.8747.42
-2.43-1.48-4.6310.238.9852.745.20
-0.85-2.72-0.654.94-2.8613.4718.64
1.612.062.3214.778.0952.4057.67
-1.68-3.3420.3830.8115.5540.7365.09
3.663.4818.2915.8015.1161.1359.69
4.5715.8938.3035.608.8448.56-7.42
0.0412.0911.4428.1512.9118.77-14.87
1.20-3.2224.9718.871.324.08-18.75
8.2919.6275.6391.8895.63156.0271.90
2.3217.1339.4962.0056.9651.65-39.53
-0.463.8111.7833.429.9468.03-63.37
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Zydus Wellness Ltd. Share Holdings

Zydus Wellness Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund28,71,1061.22421.84
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund8,45,5820.38124.24
Tata India Consumer Fund3,29,0003.0348.34
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund2,95,3120.5243.39
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund2,27,9060.7833.49
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund1,96,0561.4128.81
SBI Small Cap Fund1,88,9240.1427.76
Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund1,56,7800.5723.03
Tata Flexi Cap Fund1,40,0000.8720.57
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Dividend1,36,7371.4320.09
View All Mutual Funds

Zydus Wellness Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zydus Wellness Ltd.

Zydus Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201GJ1994PLC023490 and registration number is 023490. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 216.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sharvil P Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Tarun G Arora
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kulin S Lalbhai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Savyasachi S Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dharmishtaben N Raval
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srivishnu Raju Nandyala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish P Bhargava
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ganesh N Nayak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhil A Monappa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zydus Wellness Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zydus Wellness Ltd.?

The market cap of Zydus Wellness Ltd. is ₹10,450.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zydus Wellness Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zydus Wellness Ltd. is 33.67 and PB ratio of Zydus Wellness Ltd. is 2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zydus Wellness Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zydus Wellness Ltd. is ₹1,633.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zydus Wellness Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zydus Wellness Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zydus Wellness Ltd. is ₹1,791.00 and 52-week low of Zydus Wellness Ltd. is ₹1,370.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

