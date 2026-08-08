Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Zydus Wellness Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZYDUS WELLNESS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Zydus Wellness along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹534.00 Closed
0.62₹ 3.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Zydus Wellness Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹522.70₹534.85
₹534.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹357.55₹610.95
₹534.00
Open Price
₹527.15
Prev. Close
₹530.70
Volume
16,666

Source: Dion Global

Zydus Wellness Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zydus Wellness has gained 38.17% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Bikaji Foods International (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Zydus Wellness has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Zydus Wellness Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zydus Wellness Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5566.32550.93
10566.7558.98
20575.25562.76
50542.45547.02
100507.04518.73
200471.43484.99

Source: Dion Global

Zydus Wellness Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zydus Wellness saw a rise in promoter holding to 139.21%, while DII stake increased to 19.13%, FII holding rose to 3.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Zydus Wellness Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,21,57,1540.891,274.92
1,72,73,5701.27993.92
90,33,8451.54519.81
16,76,0741.2496.44
13,58,6723.2378.18
11,63,6201.266.95
2,75,0001.1215.82
82,5001.214.75
72,5721.164.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Zydus Wellness Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTZydus Wellness - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTZydus Wellness - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTZydus Wellness - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTZydus Wellness - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTZydus Wellness - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201GJ1994PLC023490 and registration number is 023490. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 582.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sharvil P Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Tarun Arora
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ganesh N Nayak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kulin S Lalbhai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhil A Monappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srivishnu Raju Nandyala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Apruva S Diwanji
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dharmishtaben N Raval
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Zydus Wellness Share Price

What is the share price of Zydus Wellness?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zydus Wellness is ₹534.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zydus Wellness?

The Zydus Wellness is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zydus Wellness?

The market cap of Zydus Wellness is ₹16,989.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zydus Wellness?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zydus Wellness are ₹534.85 and ₹522.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zydus Wellness?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zydus Wellness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zydus Wellness is ₹610.95 and 52-week low of Zydus Wellness is ₹357.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zydus Wellness performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zydus Wellness has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -7.36% for the past month, 5.82% over 3 months, 38.17% over 1 year, 22.12% across 3 years, and 3.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zydus Wellness?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zydus Wellness are 90.28 and 2.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Zydus Wellness News

More Zydus Wellness News
Market Pulse