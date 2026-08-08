What is the share price of Zydus Wellness? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zydus Wellness is ₹534.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Zydus Wellness? The Zydus Wellness is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zydus Wellness? The market cap of Zydus Wellness is ₹16,989.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zydus Wellness? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zydus Wellness are ₹534.85 and ₹522.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zydus Wellness? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zydus Wellness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zydus Wellness is ₹610.95 and 52-week low of Zydus Wellness is ₹357.55 as on .

How has the Zydus Wellness performed historically in terms of returns? The Zydus Wellness has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -7.36% for the past month, 5.82% over 3 months, 38.17% over 1 year, 22.12% across 3 years, and 3.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zydus Wellness? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zydus Wellness are 90.28 and 2.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global