Kiri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1998PLC034094 and registration number is 034094. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1136.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.