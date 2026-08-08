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Kiri Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIRI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kiri Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹428.40 Closed
-2.05₹ -8.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kiri Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹426.45₹441.30
₹428.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹334.40₹778.00
₹428.40
Open Price
₹435.15
Prev. Close
₹437.35
Volume
13,775

Source: Dion Global

Kiri Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kiri Industries has declined 25.26% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Indokem (88.09%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Kiri Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Indokem (76.25%).

Kiri Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kiri Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5412.22417.41
10409.88413.27
20401.53407.17
50396.17402.37
100396.45414.35
200464.84447.21

Source: Dion Global

Kiri Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kiri Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.29%, FII holding fell to 16.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kiri Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTKiri Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTKiri Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Qu
Jul 09, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTKiri Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 04:11 PM IST ISTKiri Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 01, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTKiri Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Kiri Industries

Kiri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1998PLC034094 and registration number is 034094. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 655.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Kiri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yagnesh Mankad
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Girish Tandel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nanubhai Kathiria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reema Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Veena Padia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Rajpara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kiri Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kiri Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiri Industries is ₹428.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kiri Industries?

The Kiri Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kiri Industries?

The market cap of Kiri Industries is ₹2,791.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kiri Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiri Industries are ₹441.30 and ₹426.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiri Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiri Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiri Industries is ₹778.00 and 52-week low of Kiri Industries is ₹334.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kiri Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kiri Industries has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, 11.75% for the past month, -0.97% over 3 months, -25.32% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and -4.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kiri Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiri Industries are 0.50 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kiri Industries News

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