What is the share price of Kiri Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiri Industries is ₹428.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Kiri Industries? The Kiri Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kiri Industries? The market cap of Kiri Industries is ₹2,791.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kiri Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiri Industries are ₹441.30 and ₹426.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiri Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiri Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiri Industries is ₹778.00 and 52-week low of Kiri Industries is ₹334.40 as on .

How has the Kiri Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kiri Industries has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, 11.75% for the past month, -0.97% over 3 months, -25.32% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and -4.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kiri Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiri Industries are 0.50 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global