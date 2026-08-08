Here's the live share price of Kiri Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kiri Industries has declined 25.26% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Indokem (88.09%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Kiri Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Indokem (76.25%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|412.22
|417.41
|10
|409.88
|413.27
|20
|401.53
|407.17
|50
|396.17
|402.37
|100
|396.45
|414.35
|200
|464.84
|447.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kiri Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.29%, FII holding fell to 16.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Kiri Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Kiri Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Qu
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|Kiri Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 04:11 PM IST IST
|Kiri Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 01, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Kiri Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Kiri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1998PLC034094 and registration number is 034094. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 655.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiri Industries is ₹428.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kiri Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kiri Industries is ₹2,791.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiri Industries are ₹441.30 and ₹426.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiri Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiri Industries is ₹778.00 and 52-week low of Kiri Industries is ₹334.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kiri Industries has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, 11.75% for the past month, -0.97% over 3 months, -25.32% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and -4.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiri Industries are 0.50 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global