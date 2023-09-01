Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kiri Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KIRI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹276.60 Closed
-0.23-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kiri Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹274.10₹279.20
₹276.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹255.00₹534.30
₹276.60
Open Price
₹278.70
Prev. Close
₹277.25
Volume
91,908

Kiri Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1279.07
  • R2281.68
  • R3284.17
  • Pivot
    276.58
  • S1273.97
  • S2271.48
  • S3268.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5497.52275.4
  • 10501.82274.77
  • 20500.7275.76
  • 50494.05279.38
  • 100485.5292.38
  • 200487.74329.72

Kiri Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Kiri Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kiri Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kiri Industries Ltd.

Kiri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1998PLC034094 and registration number is 034094. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1136.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Kiri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ulrich Hambrecht
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Veena Padia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keyoor Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kiri Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kiri Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kiri Industries Ltd. is ₹1,433.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kiri Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kiri Industries Ltd. is -13.32 and PB ratio of Kiri Industries Ltd. is 2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kiri Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiri Industries Ltd. is ₹276.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiri Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiri Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiri Industries Ltd. is ₹534.30 and 52-week low of Kiri Industries Ltd. is ₹255.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data