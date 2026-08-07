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Galaxy Surfactants Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALAXY SURFACTANTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Galaxy Surfactants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,059.00 Closed
3.91₹ 77.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Galaxy Surfactants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,989.65₹2,108.00
₹2,059.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,512.30₹2,573.25
₹2,059.00
Open Price
₹1,989.65
Prev. Close
₹1,981.45
Volume
2,225

Source: Dion Global

Galaxy Surfactants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Galaxy Surfactants has declined 15.88% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Galaxy Surfactants has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Galaxy Surfactants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Galaxy Surfactants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,957.61,972.65
101,948.721,963.91
201,961.231,956.7
501,894.891,922.07
1001,839.631,905.53
2001,933.451,968.48

Source: Dion Global

Galaxy Surfactants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Galaxy Surfactants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.52%, FII holding fell to 3.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Galaxy Surfactants Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,32,4700.36281.11
14,06,0320.94275.92
7,81,3580.25153.33
3,05,5670.6459.96
1,45,3670.2728.53
60,1700.7411.81
40,6441.077.98
24,2980.014.77
9,4530.061.85
3,9421.090.77

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Galaxy Surfactants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTGalaxy Surfacta. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company (Consolidated And St
Jul 22, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTGalaxy Surfacta. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 17, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTGalaxy Surfacta. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 17, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTGalaxy Surfacta. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 10, 2026, 04:56 PM IST ISTGalaxy Surfacta. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Galaxy Surfactants

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L39877MH1986PLC039877 and registration number is 039877. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3589.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh Anand
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. K Natarajan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vaijanath Kulkarni
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. G Ramakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. U Shekhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhavan Hariharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sangeeta Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Galaxy Surfactants Share Price

What is the share price of Galaxy Surfactants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Surfactants is ₹2,059.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Galaxy Surfactants?

The Galaxy Surfactants is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Surfactants?

The market cap of Galaxy Surfactants is ₹7,302.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Galaxy Surfactants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Surfactants are ₹2,108.00 and ₹1,989.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galaxy Surfactants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Surfactants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Surfactants is ₹2,573.25 and 52-week low of Galaxy Surfactants is ₹1,512.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Galaxy Surfactants performed historically in terms of returns?

The Galaxy Surfactants has shown returns of 3.91% over the past day, 1.81% for the past month, 6.69% over 3 months, -15.88% over 1 year, -7.72% across 3 years, and -8.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galaxy Surfactants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Surfactants are 27.31 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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