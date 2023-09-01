Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.71
|-1.66
|8.40
|11.52
|-18.38
|57.52
|108.94
|-1.11
|-5.12
|-5.72
|8.34
|-11.36
|75.80
|114.46
|5.04
|10.34
|-8.33
|-4.16
|-8.98
|464.13
|330.21
|7.00
|2.84
|-4.68
|-8.85
|-41.26
|-6.31
|44.82
|1.13
|8.52
|0.01
|1.65
|-20.12
|-10.95
|-10.95
|-5.57
|-9.36
|9.49
|13.45
|7.55
|27.96
|27.96
|-0.88
|4.80
|-9.81
|48.71
|31.71
|90.95
|90.95
|22.45
|67.68
|86.40
|164.42
|134.45
|353.00
|83.55
|8.97
|8.84
|3.70
|24.68
|-15.86
|114.60
|206.80
|11.67
|9.32
|10.57
|33.34
|13.60
|159.84
|558.70
|-1.34
|3.64
|3.79
|-10.09
|-30.34
|-25.74
|-25.74
|12.01
|6.36
|6.25
|37.23
|1.37
|929.90
|529.04
|-2.05
|16.94
|26.28
|33.14
|100.59
|114.00
|114.00
|3.54
|11.09
|26.16
|24.11
|-1.25
|228.04
|48.32
|9.50
|13.01
|16.07
|5.85
|-1.17
|523.11
|133.69
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.72
|14.83
|26.68
|68.67
|16.99
|61.15
|61.15
|7.49
|6.11
|42.48
|42.45
|-8.69
|14.89
|14.89
|26.47
|40.98
|45.76
|11.69
|-17.31
|-73.71
|0.31
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|17,06,429
|3.09
|463.81
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|11,06,604
|2.59
|300.78
|Axis Multicap Fund
|4,88,634
|3.04
|132.81
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|3,80,138
|0.91
|103.32
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|2,49,751
|0.95
|67.88
|Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan
|1,75,685
|1.18
|47.75
|Axis Capital Builder Fund - Series 4
|1,17,787
|1.99
|27.44
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|10,895
|1.81
|2.96
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,451
|0.25
|1.48
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,540
|0.25
|0.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L39877MH1986PLC039877 and registration number is 039877. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2628.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is ₹9,517.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is 24.98 and PB ratio of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is 5.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is ₹2,669.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is ₹3,447.55 and 52-week low of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is ₹2,221.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.