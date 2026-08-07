Here's the live share price of Galaxy Surfactants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Galaxy Surfactants has declined 15.88% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Galaxy Surfactants has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,957.6
|1,972.65
|10
|1,948.72
|1,963.91
|20
|1,961.23
|1,956.7
|50
|1,894.89
|1,922.07
|100
|1,839.63
|1,905.53
|200
|1,933.45
|1,968.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Galaxy Surfactants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.52%, FII holding fell to 3.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,32,470
|0.36
|281.11
|14,06,032
|0.94
|275.92
|7,81,358
|0.25
|153.33
|3,05,567
|0.64
|59.96
|1,45,367
|0.27
|28.53
|60,170
|0.74
|11.81
|40,644
|1.07
|7.98
|24,298
|0.01
|4.77
|9,453
|0.06
|1.85
|3,942
|1.09
|0.77
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Galaxy Surfacta. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company (Consolidated And St
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|Galaxy Surfacta. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Galaxy Surfacta. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Galaxy Surfacta. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:56 PM IST IST
|Galaxy Surfacta. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L39877MH1986PLC039877 and registration number is 039877. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3589.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Surfactants is ₹2,059.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Galaxy Surfactants is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Galaxy Surfactants is ₹7,302.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Surfactants are ₹2,108.00 and ₹1,989.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Surfactants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Surfactants is ₹2,573.25 and 52-week low of Galaxy Surfactants is ₹1,512.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Galaxy Surfactants has shown returns of 3.91% over the past day, 1.81% for the past month, 6.69% over 3 months, -15.88% over 1 year, -7.72% across 3 years, and -8.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Surfactants are 27.31 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global