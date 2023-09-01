Follow Us

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GALAXY SURFACTANTS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,669.40 Closed
-0.56-15.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,660.00₹2,692.15
₹2,669.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,221.60₹3,447.55
₹2,669.40
Open Price
₹2,683.00
Prev. Close
₹2,684.50
Volume
6,910

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,688.1
  • R22,706.2
  • R32,720.25
  • Pivot
    2,674.05
  • S12,655.95
  • S22,641.9
  • S32,623.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,869.962,680.35
  • 102,891.72,673.45
  • 202,944.052,665.97
  • 503,125.492,650.27
  • 1003,047.362,621.47
  • 2002,993.262,635.95

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Share Holdings

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund17,06,4293.09463.81
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan11,06,6042.59300.78
Axis Multicap Fund4,88,6343.04132.81
Axis Flexi Cap Fund3,80,1380.91103.32
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund2,49,7510.9567.88
Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan1,75,6851.1847.75
Axis Capital Builder Fund - Series 41,17,7871.9927.44
LIC MF Small Cap Fund10,8951.812.96
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,4510.251.48
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,5400.250.96
View All Mutual Funds

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L39877MH1986PLC039877 and registration number is 039877. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2628.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M G Parameswaran
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. U Shekhar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Natarajan
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaijanath Kulkarni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Shanbhag
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G Ramakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subodh Nadkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nandita Gurjar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhavan Hariharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.?

The market cap of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is ₹9,517.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is 24.98 and PB ratio of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is 5.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is ₹2,669.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is ₹3,447.55 and 52-week low of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is ₹2,221.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

