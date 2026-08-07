What is the share price of Galaxy Surfactants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Surfactants is ₹2,059.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Galaxy Surfactants? The Galaxy Surfactants is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Surfactants? The market cap of Galaxy Surfactants is ₹7,302.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Galaxy Surfactants? Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Surfactants are ₹2,108.00 and ₹1,989.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galaxy Surfactants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Surfactants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Surfactants is ₹2,573.25 and 52-week low of Galaxy Surfactants is ₹1,512.30 as on .

How has the Galaxy Surfactants performed historically in terms of returns? The Galaxy Surfactants has shown returns of 3.91% over the past day, 1.81% for the past month, 6.69% over 3 months, -15.88% over 1 year, -7.72% across 3 years, and -8.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galaxy Surfactants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Surfactants are 27.31 and 2.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global