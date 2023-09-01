What is the Market Cap of REC Ltd.? The market cap of REC Ltd. is ₹62,841.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of REC Ltd.? P/E ratio of REC Ltd. is 5.63 and PB ratio of REC Ltd. is 1.24 as on .

What is the share price of REC Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for REC Ltd. is ₹238.80 as on .