What is the share price of REC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for REC is ₹366.00 as on .

What kind of stock is REC? The REC is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of REC? The market cap of REC is ₹96,376.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of REC? Today’s highest and lowest price of REC are ₹368.70 and ₹361.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of REC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which REC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of REC is ₹390.50 and 52-week low of REC is ₹304.10 as on .

How has the REC performed historically in terms of returns? The REC has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, 2.75% for the past month, 1.75% over 3 months, -4.91% over 1 year, 19.96% across 3 years, and 26.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of REC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of REC are 6.01 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global