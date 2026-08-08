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REC Share Price

NSE
BSE

REC

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
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Financial ServicesNBFC
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Here's the live share price of REC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹366.00 Closed
0.87₹ 3.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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REC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹361.50₹368.70
₹366.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹304.10₹390.50
₹366.00
Open Price
₹361.50
Prev. Close
₹362.85
Volume
2,18,927

Source: Dion Global

REC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
REC		-1.962.751.751.71-4.9119.9626.05
Power Finance Corporation		-1.171.54-8.351.052.6325.3431.90
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		-0.65-1.50-16.96-22.99-30.2921.1830.34
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		3.02-4.65-11.733.13-4.6546.0334.99
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		0.33-4.12-11.47-6.83-16.9826.0014.87
IFCI		-3.43-0.7615.7814.3935.4472.1740.60
Tourism Finance Corporation of India		15.2949.1240.5172.89107.1781.9153.11
Haryana Financial Corporation		0-0.98-6.85-30.1311.7937.6621.14
Gujarat State Financial Corporation		0.48-0.29-9.57-10.58-28.3313.627.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, REC has declined 4.91% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), Housing and Urban Development Corporation (-4.65%). From a 5 year perspective, REC has underperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%).

REC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

REC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5371.57367.09
10366.87366.54
20360.06363.85
50354.5358.58
100350.11356.11
200355.57362.39

Source: Dion Global

REC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, REC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.98%, FII holding fell to 15.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

REC Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,68,33,7811.99976.21
2,49,78,8493.19908.73
1,98,07,5201.07720.6
1,70,00,0000.58618.46
1,15,11,3700.53418.78
62,00,0001.52225.56
46,06,3321.19167.58
37,58,6780.27136.74
35,44,7371.95128.96
31,00,0003.46112.78

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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REC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTREC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 02, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTREC - Intimation Regarding Change In Internal Auditor.
Aug 01, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTREC - Regulation 53 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 02:48 AM IST ISTREC - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 02:37 AM IST ISTREC - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About REC

REC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1969GOI005095 and registration number is 005095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59139.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2633.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Srivastava
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Thangarajan Subash Chandira Bosh
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Shashank Misra
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Agarwal
    Nominee Director
  • Dr. Kanchiappan Ghayathri Devi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Chauhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on REC Share Price

What is the share price of REC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for REC is ₹366.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is REC?

The REC is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of REC?

The market cap of REC is ₹96,376.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of REC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of REC are ₹368.70 and ₹361.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of REC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which REC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of REC is ₹390.50 and 52-week low of REC is ₹304.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the REC performed historically in terms of returns?

The REC has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, 2.75% for the past month, 1.75% over 3 months, -4.91% over 1 year, 19.96% across 3 years, and 26.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of REC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of REC are 6.01 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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