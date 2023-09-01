Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|5,35,55,893
|1.79
|1,086.92
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|4,90,00,000
|2.19
|994.46
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|97,28,000
|0.83
|197.43
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|65,00,000
|1.52
|131.92
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|62,00,000
|1.29
|125.83
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|57,60,000
|0.82
|116.9
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|49,12,000
|1.43
|99.69
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|47,92,000
|1.86
|97.25
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|45,38,012
|0.81
|92.1
|UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|42,59,649
|3.64
|86.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
REC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1969GOI005095 and registration number is 005095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39132.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1974.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of REC Ltd. is ₹62,841.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of REC Ltd. is 5.63 and PB ratio of REC Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for REC Ltd. is ₹238.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which REC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of REC Ltd. is ₹249.25 and 52-week low of REC Ltd. is ₹91.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.