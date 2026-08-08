Here's the live share price of REC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|REC
|-1.96
|2.75
|1.75
|1.71
|-4.91
|19.96
|26.05
|Power Finance Corporation
|-1.17
|1.54
|-8.35
|1.05
|2.63
|25.34
|31.90
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|-0.65
|-1.50
|-16.96
|-22.99
|-30.29
|21.18
|30.34
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|3.02
|-4.65
|-11.73
|3.13
|-4.65
|46.03
|34.99
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|0.33
|-4.12
|-11.47
|-6.83
|-16.98
|26.00
|14.87
|IFCI
|-3.43
|-0.76
|15.78
|14.39
|35.44
|72.17
|40.60
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|15.29
|49.12
|40.51
|72.89
|107.17
|81.91
|53.11
|Haryana Financial Corporation
|0
|-0.98
|-6.85
|-30.13
|11.79
|37.66
|21.14
|Gujarat State Financial Corporation
|0.48
|-0.29
|-9.57
|-10.58
|-28.33
|13.62
|7.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, REC has declined 4.91% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), Housing and Urban Development Corporation (-4.65%). From a 5 year perspective, REC has underperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|371.57
|367.09
|10
|366.87
|366.54
|20
|360.06
|363.85
|50
|354.5
|358.58
|100
|350.11
|356.11
|200
|355.57
|362.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, REC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.98%, FII holding fell to 15.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,68,33,781
|1.99
|976.21
|2,49,78,849
|3.19
|908.73
|1,98,07,520
|1.07
|720.6
|1,70,00,000
|0.58
|618.46
|1,15,11,370
|0.53
|418.78
|62,00,000
|1.52
|225.56
|46,06,332
|1.19
|167.58
|37,58,678
|0.27
|136.74
|35,44,737
|1.95
|128.96
|31,00,000
|3.46
|112.78
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|REC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|REC - Intimation Regarding Change In Internal Auditor.
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|REC - Regulation 53 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:48 AM IST IST
|REC - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:37 AM IST IST
|REC - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
REC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1969GOI005095 and registration number is 005095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59139.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2633.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for REC is ₹366.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The REC is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of REC is ₹96,376.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of REC are ₹368.70 and ₹361.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which REC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of REC is ₹390.50 and 52-week low of REC is ₹304.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The REC has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, 2.75% for the past month, 1.75% over 3 months, -4.91% over 1 year, 19.96% across 3 years, and 26.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of REC are 6.01 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global