REC Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REC LTD.

Sector : Finance - Term Lending Institutions | Largecap | NSE
₹238.80 Closed
0.060.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

REC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.55₹240.80
₹238.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.05₹249.25
₹238.80
Open Price
₹237.95
Prev. Close
₹238.65
Volume
1,42,19,408

REC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1242.62
  • R2246.83
  • R3252.87
  • Pivot
    236.58
  • S1232.37
  • S2226.33
  • S3222.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.91241.41
  • 1092.95238.19
  • 2093.86227.44
  • 50100.76200.59
  • 10096.66175.38
  • 20096.34150.82

REC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.3119.2869.67107.34122.11185.52166.50
16.2238.8974.96106.04159.22126.81126.81
-4.46-0.3340.8372.63119.67165.02204.42
1.822.5423.9958.8380.45328.70136.11
8.5315.6440.0940.0929.27132.12-8.09
13.6931.1159.9959.5377.59190.36-22.34

REC Ltd. Share Holdings

REC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan5,35,55,8931.791,086.92
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan4,90,00,0002.19994.46
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan97,28,0000.83197.43
Franklin India Prima Fund65,00,0001.52131.92
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund62,00,0001.29125.83
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund57,60,0000.82116.9
Tata Arbitrage Fund49,12,0001.4399.69
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund47,92,0001.8697.25
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF45,38,0120.8192.1
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund42,59,6493.6486.45
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

REC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About REC Ltd.

REC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1969GOI005095 and registration number is 005095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39132.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1974.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Dewangan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajoy Choudhury
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Singh
    Director - Technical
  • Dr. Manoj Manohar Pande
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Gambheer Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Durgesh Nandini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Kapoor
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Parminder Chopra
    Nominee Director

FAQs on REC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of REC Ltd.?

The market cap of REC Ltd. is ₹62,841.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of REC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of REC Ltd. is 5.63 and PB ratio of REC Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of REC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for REC Ltd. is ₹238.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of REC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which REC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of REC Ltd. is ₹249.25 and 52-week low of REC Ltd. is ₹91.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

