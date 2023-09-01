Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|2,74,191
|0.81
|192.39
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|2,36,008
|3.07
|165.6
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|2,26,766
|0.92
|159.12
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|1,96,342
|0.4
|137.77
|SBI Contra Fund
|1,61,000
|0.84
|112.97
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|1,47,988
|0.68
|103.84
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|1,02,600
|3.15
|71.99
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|1,00,837
|0.6
|70.76
|UTI MNC Fund
|87,385
|2.33
|61.32
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|87,371
|0.32
|61.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Sanofi India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1956PLC009794 and registration number is 009794. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2956.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Sanofi India Ltd. is ₹16,388.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sanofi India Ltd. is 28.5 and PB ratio of Sanofi India Ltd. is 13.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanofi India Ltd. is ₹7,115.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanofi India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanofi India Ltd. is ₹7,590.00 and 52-week low of Sanofi India Ltd. is ₹5,202.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.