Sanofi India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SANOFI INDIA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹7,115.90 Closed
0.1511
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanofi India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,050.20₹7,151.25
₹7,115.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,202.10₹7,590.00
₹7,115.90
Open Price
₹7,104.90
Prev. Close
₹7,104.90
Volume
7,551

Sanofi India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17,155.83
  • R27,204.07
  • R37,256.88
  • Pivot
    7,103.02
  • S17,054.78
  • S27,001.97
  • S36,953.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55,627.547,124.67
  • 105,704.497,131.67
  • 205,794.567,115.02
  • 506,017.876,987.17
  • 1006,289.066,730.29
  • 2006,750.56,496.53

Sanofi India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.241.453.8222.1515.36-12.169.31
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Sanofi India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanofi India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund2,74,1910.81192.39
Nippon India Pharma Fund2,36,0083.07165.6
Nippon India Growth Fund2,26,7660.92159.12
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1,96,3420.4137.77
SBI Contra Fund1,61,0000.84112.97
SBI Long Term Equity Fund1,47,9880.68103.84
PGIM India Small Cap Fund1,02,6003.1571.99
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund1,00,8370.670.76
UTI MNC Fund87,3852.3361.32
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund87,3710.3261.31
View All Mutual Funds

Sanofi India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Sanofi India Ltd.

Sanofi India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1956PLC009794 and registration number is 009794. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2956.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Narayan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rodolfo Hrosz
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Cherian Mathew
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Karandikar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Charles Billard
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Marc Antoine Lucchini
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Usha Thorat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Annapurna Das
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sanofi India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanofi India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanofi India Ltd. is ₹16,388.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanofi India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanofi India Ltd. is 28.5 and PB ratio of Sanofi India Ltd. is 13.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanofi India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanofi India Ltd. is ₹7,115.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanofi India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanofi India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanofi India Ltd. is ₹7,590.00 and 52-week low of Sanofi India Ltd. is ₹5,202.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

