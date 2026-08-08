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Sanofi India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANOFI INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sanofi India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,341.15 Closed
-0.30₹ -10.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanofi India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,321.00₹3,382.30
₹3,341.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,057.60₹5,345.00
₹3,341.15
Open Price
₹3,382.30
Prev. Close
₹3,351.15
Volume
1,489

Source: Dion Global

Sanofi India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanofi India		0.63-3.61-1.51-16.67-35.56-23.05-17.90
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanofi India has declined 35.56% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanofi India has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Sanofi India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanofi India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,371.33,361.44
103,379.23,370.02
203,384.893,373.36
503,317.383,369.08
1003,361.243,477.19
2003,822.053,865.3

Source: Dion Global

Sanofi India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanofi India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.87%, FII holding rose to 5.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sanofi India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,79,8850.21163.46
2,51,5760.1885.69
2,50,3650.2985.28
2,30,2720.8778.44
1,80,9670.1361.64
1,47,9880.1650.41
98,2070.3533.45
75,2520.4325.63
65,2681.5322.23
63,9110.0621.77

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sanofi India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTSanofi India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTSanofi India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTSanofi India - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5) Of The Listing Regulations
Aug 05, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTSanofi India - Re-Constitution Of The Committees Of The Company
Aug 05, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTSanofi India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Sanofi India

Sanofi India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1956PLC009794 and registration number is 009794. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1837.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Narayan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepak Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rodolfo Hrosz
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Karandikar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Eric Mansion
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rachid Ayari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mahadev Gawade
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Usha Thorat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bhatnagar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanofi India Share Price

What is the share price of Sanofi India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanofi India is ₹3,341.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanofi India?

The Sanofi India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanofi India?

The market cap of Sanofi India is ₹7,694.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanofi India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanofi India are ₹3,382.30 and ₹3,321.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanofi India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanofi India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanofi India is ₹5,345.00 and 52-week low of Sanofi India is ₹3,057.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sanofi India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanofi India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -3.61% for the past month, -1.51% over 3 months, -35.56% over 1 year, -23.05% across 3 years, and -17.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanofi India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanofi India are 18.62 and 10.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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