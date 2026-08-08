What is the share price of Sanofi India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanofi India is ₹3,341.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanofi India? The Sanofi India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanofi India? The market cap of Sanofi India is ₹7,694.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanofi India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanofi India are ₹3,382.30 and ₹3,321.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanofi India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanofi India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanofi India is ₹5,345.00 and 52-week low of Sanofi India is ₹3,057.60 as on .

How has the Sanofi India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanofi India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -3.61% for the past month, -1.51% over 3 months, -35.56% over 1 year, -23.05% across 3 years, and -17.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanofi India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanofi India are 18.62 and 10.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global