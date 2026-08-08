Here's the live share price of Sanofi India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanofi India
|0.63
|-3.61
|-1.51
|-16.67
|-35.56
|-23.05
|-17.90
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanofi India has declined 35.56% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanofi India has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,371.3
|3,361.44
|10
|3,379.2
|3,370.02
|20
|3,384.89
|3,373.36
|50
|3,317.38
|3,369.08
|100
|3,361.24
|3,477.19
|200
|3,822.05
|3,865.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanofi India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.87%, FII holding rose to 5.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,79,885
|0.21
|163.46
|2,51,576
|0.18
|85.69
|2,50,365
|0.29
|85.28
|2,30,272
|0.87
|78.44
|1,80,967
|0.13
|61.64
|1,47,988
|0.16
|50.41
|98,207
|0.35
|33.45
|75,252
|0.43
|25.63
|65,268
|1.53
|22.23
|63,911
|0.06
|21.77
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Sanofi India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Sanofi India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Sanofi India - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5) Of The Listing Regulations
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Sanofi India - Re-Constitution Of The Committees Of The Company
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Sanofi India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Sanofi India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1956PLC009794 and registration number is 009794. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1837.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanofi India is ₹3,341.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanofi India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanofi India is ₹7,694.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanofi India are ₹3,382.30 and ₹3,321.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanofi India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanofi India is ₹5,345.00 and 52-week low of Sanofi India is ₹3,057.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanofi India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -3.61% for the past month, -1.51% over 3 months, -35.56% over 1 year, -23.05% across 3 years, and -17.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanofi India are 18.62 and 10.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.68 per annum.
Source: Dion Global