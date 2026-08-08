Here's the live share price of VST Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VST Industries
|-0.52
|-17.63
|-14.97
|-8.68
|-22.19
|-11.64
|-6.37
|ITC
|1.62
|-1.18
|-7.20
|-11.49
|-30.97
|-14.38
|5.96
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6.90
|6.95
|-2.52
|4.50
|-31.57
|49.43
|45.82
|Elitecon International
|15.58
|-24.96
|-50.36
|-74.71
|-92.68
|154.19
|75.02
|NTC Industries
|4.11
|0.03
|-10.54
|-19.57
|-12.85
|23.36
|13.72
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog
|-1.66
|-7.31
|-1.29
|-17.89
|-32.19
|46.46
|26.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VST Industries has declined 22.19% compared to peers like ITC (-30.97%), Godfrey Phillips India (-31.57%), Elitecon International (-92.68%). From a 5 year perspective, VST Industries has underperformed peers relative to ITC (5.96%) and Godfrey Phillips India (45.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|221.71
|221.75
|10
|226.76
|224.79
|20
|236.31
|231.81
|50
|250.04
|241.92
|100
|244.25
|245.07
|200
|245.76
|251.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VST Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.03%, FII holding rose to 1.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,09,159
|1.07
|60.11
|22,30,896
|0.51
|51.95
|18,90,942
|0.47
|49.22
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|VST Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|VST Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|VST Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|VST Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|VST Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
VST Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1930 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150TG1930PLC000576 and registration number is 000576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1464.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VST Industries is ₹220.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VST Industries is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VST Industries is ₹3,742.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VST Industries are ₹220.75 and ₹219.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VST Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VST Industries is ₹286.40 and 52-week low of VST Industries is ₹199.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VST Industries has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -17.63% for the past month, -14.97% over 3 months, -22.19% over 1 year, -11.64% across 3 years, and -6.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VST Industries are 13.44 and 2.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global