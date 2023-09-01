Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.91
|-4.54
|9.04
|16.51
|12.52
|7.79
|10.35
|-0.36
|-4.96
|0.47
|16.65
|39.09
|132.26
|41.04
|-1.18
|2.24
|24.06
|17.91
|92.96
|122.50
|143.89
|-9.27
|14.48
|12.91
|-12.10
|-42.66
|114.78
|41.34
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|10,00,000
|0.84
|380.16
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|6,81,404
|1.29
|259.04
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|3,70,234
|1.21
|140.75
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|1,72,492
|0.44
|65.57
|Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund
|66,935
|1.38
|25.45
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|51,488
|0.27
|19.57
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|33,500
|0.22
|12.74
|Nippon India Consumption Fund
|31,500
|2.46
|11.97
|Sundaram Dividend Yield Fund
|10,516
|0.72
|4
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
VST Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1930 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150TG1930PLC000576 and registration number is 000576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1178.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of VST Industries Ltd. is ₹5,640.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of VST Industries Ltd. is 17.43 and PB ratio of VST Industries Ltd. is 4.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VST Industries Ltd. is ₹3,652.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VST Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VST Industries Ltd. is ₹3,879.95 and 52-week low of VST Industries Ltd. is ₹2,910.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.