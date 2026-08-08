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VST Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VST INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tobacco
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of VST Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹220.35 Closed
0.32₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VST Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹219.00₹220.75
₹220.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹199.70₹286.40
₹220.35
Open Price
₹219.20
Prev. Close
₹219.65
Volume
20,193

Source: Dion Global

VST Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VST Industries		-0.52-17.63-14.97-8.68-22.19-11.64-6.37
ITC		1.62-1.18-7.20-11.49-30.97-14.385.96
Godfrey Phillips India		6.906.95-2.524.50-31.5749.4345.82
Elitecon International		15.58-24.96-50.36-74.71-92.68154.1975.02
NTC Industries		4.110.03-10.54-19.57-12.8523.3613.72
Sinnar Bidi Udyog		-1.66-7.31-1.29-17.89-32.1946.4626.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VST Industries has declined 22.19% compared to peers like ITC (-30.97%), Godfrey Phillips India (-31.57%), Elitecon International (-92.68%). From a 5 year perspective, VST Industries has underperformed peers relative to ITC (5.96%) and Godfrey Phillips India (45.82%).

VST Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VST Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5221.71221.75
10226.76224.79
20236.31231.81
50250.04241.92
100244.25245.07
200245.76251.05

Source: Dion Global

VST Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VST Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.03%, FII holding rose to 1.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

VST Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,09,1591.0760.11
22,30,8960.5151.95
18,90,9420.4749.22

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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VST Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTVST Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTVST Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 28, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTVST Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTVST Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTVST Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About VST Industries

VST Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1930 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150TG1930PLC000576 and registration number is 000576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1464.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Sethi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Piyush Srivatsava
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. S Thirumalai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rama Bijapurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudip Bandyopadhyay
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Bakshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nellaiappan Thiruambalam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on VST Industries Share Price

What is the share price of VST Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VST Industries is ₹220.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VST Industries?

The VST Industries is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VST Industries?

The market cap of VST Industries is ₹3,742.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VST Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VST Industries are ₹220.75 and ₹219.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VST Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VST Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VST Industries is ₹286.40 and 52-week low of VST Industries is ₹199.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VST Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The VST Industries has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -17.63% for the past month, -14.97% over 3 months, -22.19% over 1 year, -11.64% across 3 years, and -6.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VST Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VST Industries are 13.44 and 2.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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