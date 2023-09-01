Follow Us

VST INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cigarettes & Tobacco Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,652.40 Closed
-0.1-3.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VST Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,636.10₹3,685.00
₹3,652.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,910.00₹3,879.95
₹3,652.40
Open Price
₹3,656.10
Prev. Close
₹3,656.05
Volume
5,251

VST Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,681.97
  • R23,707.93
  • R33,730.87
  • Pivot
    3,659.03
  • S13,633.07
  • S23,610.13
  • S33,584.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,526.923,609.7
  • 103,423.73,572.12
  • 203,333.183,559.76
  • 503,271.23,537.07
  • 1003,222.163,468.51
  • 2003,171.143,390.42

VST Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.91-4.549.0416.5112.527.7910.35
-0.36-4.960.4716.6539.09132.2641.04
-1.182.2424.0617.9192.96122.50143.89
-9.2714.4812.91-12.10-42.66114.7841.34

VST Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

VST Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan10,00,0000.84380.16
SBI Small Cap Fund6,81,4041.29259.04
DSP Small Cap Fund3,70,2341.21140.75
Axis Small Cap Fund1,72,4920.4465.57
Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund66,9351.3825.45
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan51,4880.2719.57
Tata Small Cap Fund33,5000.2212.74
Nippon India Consumption Fund31,5002.4611.97
Sundaram Dividend Yield Fund10,5160.724
VST Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About VST Industries Ltd.

VST Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1930 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150TG1930PLC000576 and registration number is 000576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1178.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Sethi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Aditya Deb Gooptu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. S Thirumalai
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rama Bijapurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudip Bandyopadhyay
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Gulati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on VST Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VST Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of VST Industries Ltd. is ₹5,640.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VST Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VST Industries Ltd. is 17.43 and PB ratio of VST Industries Ltd. is 4.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VST Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VST Industries Ltd. is ₹3,652.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VST Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VST Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VST Industries Ltd. is ₹3,879.95 and 52-week low of VST Industries Ltd. is ₹2,910.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

