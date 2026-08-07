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Greaves Cotton Share Price

NSE
BSE

GREAVES COTTON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Greaves Cotton along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹198.65 Closed
-1.39₹ -2.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Greaves Cotton Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹197.75₹203.55
₹198.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.05₹272.00
₹198.65
Open Price
₹202.25
Prev. Close
₹201.45
Volume
72,203

Source: Dion Global

Greaves Cotton Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Greaves Cotton		-16.53-10.3418.2414.20-4.9712.564.42
Cummins India		-1.83-1.010.2822.3847.2945.9642.92
Kirloskar Oil Engines		-1.33-4.7525.1377.17137.4070.5456.69
Swaraj Engines		-0.58-4.48-9.720.55-8.7520.3015.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Greaves Cotton has declined 4.97% compared to peers like Cummins India (47.29%), Kirloskar Oil Engines (137.40%), Swaraj Engines (-8.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Greaves Cotton has underperformed peers relative to Cummins India (42.92%) and Kirloskar Oil Engines (56.69%).

Greaves Cotton Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Greaves Cotton Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5236.2214.87
10239.83225.36
20243.97229.97
50215.03217.27
100183.7200.95
200184.86193.2

Source: Dion Global

Greaves Cotton Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Greaves Cotton saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.77%, while DII stake increased to 4.17%, FII holding fell to 1.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Greaves Cotton Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,66,8251.3322.31

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Greaves Cotton Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTGreaves Cotton - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTGreaves Cotton - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 04:40 AM IST ISTGreaves Cotton - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTGreaves Cotton - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTGreaves Cotton - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Greaves Cotton

Greaves Cotton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1922 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1922PLC000987 and registration number is 000987. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2364.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Karan Thapar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Parag Satpute
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Raja Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kirpalani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mangalath Unnikrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jehangir Ardeshir
    Independent Director

FAQs on Greaves Cotton Share Price

What is the share price of Greaves Cotton?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greaves Cotton is ₹198.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Greaves Cotton?

The Greaves Cotton is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greaves Cotton?

The market cap of Greaves Cotton is ₹4,627.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Greaves Cotton?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Greaves Cotton are ₹203.55 and ₹197.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greaves Cotton?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greaves Cotton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greaves Cotton is ₹272.00 and 52-week low of Greaves Cotton is ₹120.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Greaves Cotton performed historically in terms of returns?

The Greaves Cotton has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -10.34% for the past month, 18.24% over 3 months, -4.97% over 1 year, 12.56% across 3 years, and 4.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greaves Cotton?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greaves Cotton are 46.36 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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