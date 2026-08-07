Here's the live share price of Greaves Cotton along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Greaves Cotton
|-16.53
|-10.34
|18.24
|14.20
|-4.97
|12.56
|4.42
|Cummins India
|-1.83
|-1.01
|0.28
|22.38
|47.29
|45.96
|42.92
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|-1.33
|-4.75
|25.13
|77.17
|137.40
|70.54
|56.69
|Swaraj Engines
|-0.58
|-4.48
|-9.72
|0.55
|-8.75
|20.30
|15.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Greaves Cotton has declined 4.97% compared to peers like Cummins India (47.29%), Kirloskar Oil Engines (137.40%), Swaraj Engines (-8.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Greaves Cotton has underperformed peers relative to Cummins India (42.92%) and Kirloskar Oil Engines (56.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|236.2
|214.87
|10
|239.83
|225.36
|20
|243.97
|229.97
|50
|215.03
|217.27
|100
|183.7
|200.95
|200
|184.86
|193.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Greaves Cotton saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.77%, while DII stake increased to 4.17%, FII holding fell to 1.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,66,825
|1.33
|22.31
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Greaves Cotton - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Greaves Cotton - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:40 AM IST IST
|Greaves Cotton - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Greaves Cotton - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Greaves Cotton - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Greaves Cotton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1922 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1922PLC000987 and registration number is 000987. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2364.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greaves Cotton is ₹198.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Greaves Cotton is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Greaves Cotton is ₹4,627.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Greaves Cotton are ₹203.55 and ₹197.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greaves Cotton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greaves Cotton is ₹272.00 and 52-week low of Greaves Cotton is ₹120.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Greaves Cotton has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -10.34% for the past month, 18.24% over 3 months, -4.97% over 1 year, 12.56% across 3 years, and 4.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greaves Cotton are 46.36 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global