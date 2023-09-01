Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.51
|8.04
|15.31
|16.57
|-12.93
|86.55
|-2.90
|-0.57
|-11.53
|-2.61
|6.40
|39.47
|268.97
|124.17
|5.42
|9.90
|21.10
|58.51
|119.57
|293.72
|73.74
|2.29
|3.31
|34.28
|52.00
|128.64
|459.75
|227.56
|1.04
|4.67
|6.14
|30.18
|28.15
|27.62
|14.53
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|L&T Focused Equity Fund
|16,05,900
|2.57
|24.28
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund
|5,67,041
|0.79
|7.72
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|5,29,933
|1.01
|7.22
Greaves Cotton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1922 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1922PLC000987 and registration number is 000987. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of power generators (except battery charging alternators for internal combustion engines), motor generator sets (except turbine generator set units). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1177.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Greaves Cotton Ltd. is ₹3,451.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Greaves Cotton Ltd. is 30.47 and PB ratio of Greaves Cotton Ltd. is 3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greaves Cotton Ltd. is ₹148.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greaves Cotton Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greaves Cotton Ltd. is ₹184.65 and 52-week low of Greaves Cotton Ltd. is ₹118.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.