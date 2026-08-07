What is the share price of Greaves Cotton? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greaves Cotton is ₹198.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Greaves Cotton? The Greaves Cotton is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greaves Cotton? The market cap of Greaves Cotton is ₹4,627.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Greaves Cotton? Today’s highest and lowest price of Greaves Cotton are ₹203.55 and ₹197.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greaves Cotton? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greaves Cotton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greaves Cotton is ₹272.00 and 52-week low of Greaves Cotton is ₹120.05 as on .

How has the Greaves Cotton performed historically in terms of returns? The Greaves Cotton has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -10.34% for the past month, 18.24% over 3 months, -4.97% over 1 year, 12.56% across 3 years, and 4.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greaves Cotton? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greaves Cotton are 46.36 and 3.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global