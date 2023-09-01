Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Greaves Cotton Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GREAVES COTTON LTD.

Sector : Engines | Smallcap | NSE
₹148.75 Closed
-1.2-1.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Greaves Cotton Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.00₹153.15
₹148.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.15₹184.65
₹148.75
Open Price
₹151.00
Prev. Close
₹150.55
Volume
26,37,375

Greaves Cotton Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1151.97
  • R2155.13
  • R3157.12
  • Pivot
    149.98
  • S1146.82
  • S2144.83
  • S3141.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5151.13144.44
  • 10151.16141
  • 20151.08138.66
  • 50163.03137.57
  • 100158.85137.72
  • 200170.59140.28

Greaves Cotton Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.518.0415.3116.57-12.9386.55-2.90
-0.57-11.53-2.616.4039.47268.97124.17
5.429.9021.1058.51119.57293.7273.74
2.293.3134.2852.00128.64459.75227.56
1.044.676.1430.1828.1527.6214.53

Greaves Cotton Ltd. Share Holdings

Greaves Cotton Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
L&T Focused Equity Fund16,05,9002.5724.28
Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund5,67,0410.797.72
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund5,29,9331.017.22

Greaves Cotton Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release
    Greaves Cotton Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 17, 2023, titled "evfin partners with Ather Energy to offer first-in-industry financing solutions with Buyback for Ather two-wheelers".
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:25 AM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Greaves Cotton Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:54 PM

About Greaves Cotton Ltd.

Greaves Cotton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1922 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1922PLC000987 and registration number is 000987. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of power generators (except battery charging alternators for internal combustion engines), motor generator sets (except turbine generator set units). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1177.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Karan Thapar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nagesh Basavanhalli
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Dr. Arup Basu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raja Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sree Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kirpalani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Firdose Vandrevala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Greaves Cotton Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Greaves Cotton Ltd.?

The market cap of Greaves Cotton Ltd. is ₹3,451.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Greaves Cotton Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Greaves Cotton Ltd. is 30.47 and PB ratio of Greaves Cotton Ltd. is 3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Greaves Cotton Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greaves Cotton Ltd. is ₹148.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greaves Cotton Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greaves Cotton Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greaves Cotton Ltd. is ₹184.65 and 52-week low of Greaves Cotton Ltd. is ₹118.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data