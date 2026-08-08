Here's the live share price of Wonderla Holidays along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wonderla Holidays
|3.68
|1.30
|-6.21
|-4.56
|-19.82
|-7.93
|16.67
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|11.59
|12.67
|10.56
|8.51
|-18.08
|-4.72
|43.65
|Delta Corp
|0.35
|-2.44
|-20.67
|-6.94
|-24.20
|-29.65
|-18.69
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|1.22
|-7.68
|-5.18
|-5.13
|-31.58
|-17.51
|10.78
|Silverstorm Parks and Resorts
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-1.76
|-1.06
|Ajwa Fun World & Resorts
|-9.67
|-10.11
|10.19
|-21.30
|-22.21
|37.00
|36.08
|South Asian Enterprises
|4.99
|-5.21
|-1.85
|-2.12
|21.65
|1.34
|11.98
|Hanman Fit
|0
|-4.88
|-18.20
|9.07
|-38.03
|36.73
|13.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wonderla Holidays has declined 19.82% compared to peers like Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Delta Corp (-24.20%), Nicco Parks & Resorts (-31.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Wonderla Holidays has outperformed peers relative to Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%) and Delta Corp (-18.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|472.99
|492.2
|10
|471.18
|484.11
|20
|471.65
|480.14
|50
|478.89
|483.28
|100
|497.27
|494.15
|200
|515.2
|523.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wonderla Holidays saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.23%, while DII stake decreased to 11.27%, FII holding fell to 4.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|43,00,000
|1.7
|212.91
|11,25,384
|0.52
|52.91
|10,00,000
|0.71
|49.52
|13,000
|0.42
|0.61
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Wonderla Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Wonderla Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:06 PM IST IST
|Wonderla Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Wonderla Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Wonderla Holidays - Allotment Of Shares
Source: Dion Global
Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2002PLC031224 and registration number is 031224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 518.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wonderla Holidays is ₹494.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wonderla Holidays is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wonderla Holidays is ₹3,136.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wonderla Holidays are ₹495.95 and ₹480.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wonderla Holidays stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wonderla Holidays is ₹663.95 and 52-week low of Wonderla Holidays is ₹458.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wonderla Holidays has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, 1.3% for the past month, -6.21% over 3 months, -19.82% over 1 year, -7.93% across 3 years, and 16.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wonderla Holidays are 30.77 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.
Source: Dion Global