Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.61
|-0.13
|20.74
|48.09
|65.84
|247.74
|100.18
|4.57
|7.09
|5.98
|12.60
|-2.64
|154.66
|372.93
|1.87
|-0.85
|-10.92
|-16.14
|-14.38
|213.17
|213.17
|-7.77
|23.98
|61.44
|61.19
|38.34
|234.24
|-58.58
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|12,57,997
|1.38
|78.44
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|2,61,875
|1.18
|16.33
|ITI Multi Cap Fund
|1,07,421
|1.07
|6.7
|HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund
|55,462
|0.7
|3.46
|ITI Value Fund
|47,138
|2.12
|2.94
|Union Small Cap Fund
|85,964
|0.23
|2.07
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2002PLC031224 and registration number is 031224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bars and restaurants with bars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is ₹3,525.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is 20.86 and PB ratio of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is 3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is ₹623.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wonderla Holidays Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is ₹658.00 and 52-week low of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is ₹317.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.