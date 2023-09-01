Follow Us

WONDERLA HOLIDAYS LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Smallcap | NSE
₹623.15 Closed
-1.5-9.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wonderla Holidays Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹620.25₹636.95
₹623.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹317.00₹658.00
₹623.15
Open Price
₹636.95
Prev. Close
₹632.65
Volume
90,125

Wonderla Holidays Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1633.65
  • R2643.65
  • R3650.35
  • Pivot
    626.95
  • S1616.95
  • S2610.25
  • S3600.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5358.15633.8
  • 10362.77634.05
  • 20368.32628.32
  • 50368.7598.69
  • 100300.95551.47
  • 200262.54483.66

Wonderla Holidays Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.61-0.1320.7448.0965.84247.74100.18
4.577.095.9812.60-2.64154.66372.93
1.87-0.85-10.92-16.14-14.38213.17213.17
-7.7723.9861.4461.1938.34234.24-58.58

Wonderla Holidays Ltd. Share Holdings

Wonderla Holidays Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund12,57,9971.3878.44
ITI Small Cap Fund2,61,8751.1816.33
ITI Multi Cap Fund1,07,4211.076.7
HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund55,4620.73.46
ITI Value Fund47,1382.122.94
Union Small Cap Fund85,9640.232.07

Wonderla Holidays Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2002PLC031224 and registration number is 031224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bars and restaurants with bars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. M Ramachandran
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. R Lakshminarayanan
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Arun K Chittilappilly
    Managing Director
  • Mr. George Joseph
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Priya Sarah Cheeran Joseph
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Ullas Kamath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wonderla Holidays Ltd.?

The market cap of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is ₹3,525.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wonderla Holidays Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is 20.86 and PB ratio of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is 3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wonderla Holidays Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is ₹623.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wonderla Holidays Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wonderla Holidays Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is ₹658.00 and 52-week low of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is ₹317.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

