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Wonderla Holidays Share Price

NSE
BSE

WONDERLA HOLIDAYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Wonderla Holidays along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹494.35 Closed
1.72₹ 8.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wonderla Holidays Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹480.40₹495.95
₹494.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹458.00₹663.95
₹494.35
Open Price
₹484.05
Prev. Close
₹486.00
Volume
5,052

Source: Dion Global

Wonderla Holidays Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wonderla Holidays		3.681.30-6.21-4.56-19.82-7.9316.67
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		11.5912.6710.568.51-18.08-4.7243.65
Delta Corp		0.35-2.44-20.67-6.94-24.20-29.65-18.69
Nicco Parks & Resorts		1.22-7.68-5.18-5.13-31.58-17.5110.78
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts		-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-1.76-1.06
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts		-9.67-10.1110.19-21.30-22.2137.0036.08
South Asian Enterprises		4.99-5.21-1.85-2.1221.651.3411.98
Hanman Fit		0-4.88-18.209.07-38.0336.7313.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wonderla Holidays has declined 19.82% compared to peers like Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Delta Corp (-24.20%), Nicco Parks & Resorts (-31.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Wonderla Holidays has outperformed peers relative to Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%) and Delta Corp (-18.69%).

Wonderla Holidays Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wonderla Holidays Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5472.99492.2
10471.18484.11
20471.65480.14
50478.89483.28
100497.27494.15
200515.2523.77

Source: Dion Global

Wonderla Holidays Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wonderla Holidays saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.23%, while DII stake decreased to 11.27%, FII holding fell to 4.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Wonderla Holidays Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
43,00,0001.7212.91
11,25,3840.5252.91
10,00,0000.7149.52
13,0000.420.61

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Wonderla Holidays Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTWonderla Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTWonderla Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 04:06 PM IST ISTWonderla Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTWonderla Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTWonderla Holidays - Allotment Of Shares

Source: Dion Global

About Wonderla Holidays

Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2002PLC031224 and registration number is 031224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 518.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun K Chittilappilly
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. R Lakshminarayanan
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Ms. Priya Sarah Cheeran Joseph
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aprameya Radhakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Ullas Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anjali Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madan Achutha Padaki
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wonderla Holidays Share Price

What is the share price of Wonderla Holidays?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wonderla Holidays is ₹494.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wonderla Holidays?

The Wonderla Holidays is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wonderla Holidays?

The market cap of Wonderla Holidays is ₹3,136.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wonderla Holidays?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wonderla Holidays are ₹495.95 and ₹480.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wonderla Holidays?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wonderla Holidays stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wonderla Holidays is ₹663.95 and 52-week low of Wonderla Holidays is ₹458.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wonderla Holidays performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wonderla Holidays has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, 1.3% for the past month, -6.21% over 3 months, -19.82% over 1 year, -7.93% across 3 years, and 16.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wonderla Holidays?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wonderla Holidays are 30.77 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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